Pierre Brooks II stuffed the stat sheet to lead Detroit Douglass to a 76-58 win over Port Huron Northern in a SC4 Holiday Showcase matchup Monday at St. Clair Community College.

Brooks finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals for Douglass (5-1), which has won four straight.

Brooks received plenty of help as Javantae Randle recorded a double-double of his own with 14 points and 11 rebounds, Donivan Peoples scored 16 and Zavion McClendon added 15 points.

Tyler Jamison scored 16 and Carter Stoner 15 for Northern (2-3).

More boys basketball

Detroit Loyola 75, Warren Lincoln 55: Mark Mayberry Jr. had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Jenkins had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Eric Cox scored 10 for Loyola (6-0).

Macomb Dakota 66, Birmingham Brother Rice 56: Ryan Rollins had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Joshua Hines scored 12 for Dakota (3-1). Brother Rice is 2-2.

Girls basketball

Detroit Cody 64, Pontiac 6: Serenity Howard scored 16 and Amil Hatcher 14 for Cody (6-1).