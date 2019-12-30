Kevyn Robertson had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Walled Lake Northern in a 68-33 boys basketball victory over Carleton Airport on Sunday at the Round Ball Classic in Ferndale.

Jessie Lawson Jr. had a game-high 15 points while Bobby McGuire added 11 for Northern (3-2). Jake Leone scored 14 for Airport (0-4).

Northern hosts Waterford Mott on Jan. 7. Airport plays at New Boston Huron Jan. 7.

More Round Ball Classic

Detroit King 70, Farmington 28: Chansey Willis Jr. scored 18 and Omar Zeigler Jr. 16 for King (4-2). Jayden Aikens had 12 points for Farmington.