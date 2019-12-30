Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Sunday's preps: Kevyn Robertson's double-double fuels Walled Lake Northern win over Carleton Airport
Jessie Lawson Jr. had a game-high 15 points while Bobby McGuire added 11 for Northern (3-2) in a 68-33 victory.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Sunday's preps: Kevyn Robertson's double-double fuels Walled Lake Northern win over Carleton Airport
The Detroit News
Published 1:43 a.m. ET Dec. 30, 2019 | Updated 1:43 a.m. ET Dec. 30, 2019
Kevyn Robertson had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Walled Lake Northern in a 68-33 boys basketball victory over Carleton Airport on Sunday at the Round Ball Classic in Ferndale.
Jessie Lawson Jr. had a game-high 15 points while Bobby McGuire added 11 for Northern (3-2). Jake Leone scored 14 for Airport (0-4).
Northern hosts Waterford Mott on Jan. 7. Airport plays at New Boston Huron Jan. 7.
More Round Ball Classic
Detroit King 70, Farmington 28: Chansey Willis Jr. scored 18 and Omar Zeigler Jr. 16 for King (4-2). Jayden Aikens had 12 points for Farmington.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments