Farmington Hills — Basheer Jihad knew he had to step up and take over with Eddie Lenton fouled out in the fourth quarter if North Farmington had any chance of remaining unbeaten and beating rival Farmington Friday night.

Jihad did just that, scoring 10 of his 16 points during the final quarter to lift North Farmington (6-0) to a 56-48 win on its home floor before more than 1,400 fans with approximately 200 fans turned away due to the packed house.

Farmington's Jaden Atkins (3) drives to the basket with a spin move on North Farmington's Basheer Jihad (11) the in the second half. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

“We just turned up the intensity and made shots and rebounded the ball,” Jihad said of the fourth quarter.

Farmington (1-4) showcased four-star junior guard Jaden Akins, who scored 37 in a game this season with nine 3-pointers.

North Farmington made sure it knew where Akins was at all times, but Akins still scored 24, making 9 of 17 shots from the field and 2 of 5 3-pointers.

Still, it was North Farmington’s strong defense which proved to be the difference, that and the play of Jihad, a 6-foot-8 junior who scored 15 of his points during the second half to rally his team from a 42-34 third-quarter deficit.

“We just decided to stop his penetration and we had two people to stop him,” Jihad said of Akins, who has an offer from Michigan State.

North Farmington used a 21-4 run with Jihad starting it with a short jumper with 45 seconds left in the third.

North Farmington held Farmington without a field goal (0-for-8, 0-for-5 3-pointers) in the fourth quarter until Akins was awarded a bucket on a goaltending call with 6.6 seconds left.

Lenton, a 6-3 post player, kept North Farmington in the game in the first half when he scored 10 on 5-of-6 shooting, but he was in foul trouble and fouled out with 4:15 remaining and Farmington holding a 44-42 lead.

Jihad, who made a 3-pointer to pull North Farmington even at 42, made four free throws, then scored off a putback for a 50-46 lead with 1:25 left. He also had a pair of steals during the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Farmington made just 6-of-23 3-pointers, 1-of-10 during the second half.

More boys basketball

Canton 52, Salem 40: Ben Stesiak scored 15 and Jake Vickers 12 for Canton (3-1, 1-0 KLAA West). Garrett Smith scored 12 for Salem (3-2, 0-2).

Grosse Pointe South 81, Grosse Pointe North 59: Anthony Benard scored 14, Will Johnson 13 and Miles Jamieson 11, and Alex Shaheen nine with five assists for South (4-2, 1-0 MAC White). North is 0-7, 0-2.

Okemos 70, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 56: Mitchell Sambaer scored 14, Will Young 12, Austin Gibson 11 and Noah Pruitt 10 points and four assists for Okemos (3-2, 2-0 CAAC Blue). Trevor Smith Jr. scored 14 and David Angel 10 for Stoney Creek (4-2, 0-0 OAA White).

Plymouth 64, Monroe 45: Matt MacLellan scored 23 and Ethan Bentley 13 for Plymouth (3-1). Xander Middleton scored 13 for Monroe (0-5).

Port Huron 60, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 44: De-Ovion Price scored 30 for Port Huron (1-4). Anchor Bay is 2-3.

Romulus Summit Academy North 56, Romulus 51: Orlando Lovejoy had 32 points, five assists and five rebounds and James Wright had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Summit (3-2). Terrance Broughton scored 21 for Romulus (1-2).

Royal Oak Shrine 53, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 41: Stephen Ruhle scored 20 and Noah Gappy and Anthony Massucci each added 10 for Shrine (2-4, 1-1 Catholic Intersectional No. 1). Bishop Foley is 3-2, 0-1.

Girls basketball

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 62, Ypsilanti Community 42: With Friday's home victory Shores Lakeview has given a whole new meaning to the phrase, “New year, new me.”

A squad that returned four starters to last season’s state quarterfinal team and got off to a shaky start in the 2019-20 season, Lakeview turned a new leaf behind a triple-double from senior center Joslyn Brennan, 22 points from junior guard Trisha Sankiewicz, 12 by Tatom Stein, and eight points and 12 assists from junior point guard Kayla Austin.

“We challenged them all break. We knew this was going to be a big game, a tough game,” head coach Joe Charrette said. “Now we’re fired up.”

The 6-foot-6 Brennan had 15 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocked shots for Lakeview, excelling inside against a slightly smaller center.

“Joslyn just dominated,” Charrette said.

Adding to the list of pleasant surprises for Charrette and his team was the play of three-year starter Sankiewicz, who Charrette said “played her best high school game tonight,” and the steadiness of Austin, who showed poise against Community’s tight defensive posture.

“She did a great job of running our stuff,” Charrette said of Austin. “She just knows how to control a game, and they put a lot of pressure on us.”

More girls basketball

Farmington Hills Mercy 54, Warren Regina 22: Jill Smith scored 12 for Mercy (6-0, 1-0 Catholic Central). Regina is 1-3, 0-1.

Romulus 48, Summit Academy 41: Kelsei Hall scored 24 and Dionna Carter 14 for Romulus (4-3). Ndidiamaka Ndukwe scored 21 for Summit (1-5).

Freelance writer Nolan Bianchi contributed.