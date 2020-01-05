Here are the first high school girls basketball rankings for the 2019-20 regular season by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Buy Photo Gabrielle Elliott (3) and Detroit Edison are the top-ranked team in the state in David Goricki's girls high school rankings. (Photo: Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News)

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (5-0)

2. East Lansing (5-0)

3. Hartland (4-0)

4. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (6-0)

5. Birmingham Marian (5-0)

6. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4-1)

7. Macomb Dakota (6-0)

8. East Grand Rapids (5-1)

9. Brighton (4-0)

10. Grass Lake (6-1)

11. Pewamo-Westphalia (4-2)

12. Detroit Renaissance (6-1)

13. Saginaw Heritage (4-2)

14. East Kentwood (3-2)

15. Southfield A&T (4-3)

16. Rockford (6-0)

17. St. Ignace (4-1)

18. Ann Arbor Huron (6-1)

19. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (6-3)

20. Ann Arbor Pioneer (4-1)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (5-)

2. Detroit Renaissance (6-1)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (5-1)

4. Detroit King (2-0)

5. Detroit Mumford (2-1)

6. Detroit Cody (6-1)

7. Detroit Denby (4-2)

8. Detroit Pershing (3-1)

9. Detroit CMA (3-4)

10. Hamtramck (4-0)

North

1. Hartland (4-0)

2. Birmingham Marian (5-0)

3. Brighton (4-0)

4. Southfield A&T (4-3)

5. Farmington Hills Mercy (6-0)

6. Howell (3-1)

7. West Bloomfield (5-1)

8. Clarkston (5-2)

9. Walled Lake Western (4-2)

10. Troy Athens (6-0)

(tie) Waterford Mott (5-2)

East

1. Macomb Dakota (6-0)

2. Grosse Pointe South (5-1)

3. Grosse Pointe North (4-2)

4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (3-3)

5. Port Huron (8-0)

6. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (4-2)

7. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (4-2)

8. Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse (4-2)

9. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (2-2)

10. Fraser (5-1)

(tie) Marine City (6-1)

West

1. Ann Arbor Huron (6-1)

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (6-3)

3. Ann Arbor Pioneer (4-1)

4. Saline (6-0)

5. Dearborn (4-0)

6. Dearborn Divine Child (4-2)

7. Plymouth (3-1)

8. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (4-0)

9. Dearborn Fordson (3-1)

10. Romulus (4-3)

(tie) Wayne (0-3)

