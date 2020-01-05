Lorne Bowman and Orchard Lake St. Mary's are the No. 1 boys team in the first Super 20 rankings of the season. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Here are the first high school boys basketball rankings for the 2019-20 regular season by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (5-0)

2. River Rouge (4-1)

3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (3-1)

4. Clarkston (3-1)

5. Flint Beecher (4-1)

6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-1)

7. Grand Blanc (4-1)

8. Benton Harbor (5-1)

9. Detroit Cass Tech (4-1)

10. Detroit Douglass (5-1)

11. Ann Arbor Huron (4-0)

12. Warren DeLaSalle (4-0)

13. Grand Rapids Christian (6-0)

14. Waterford Mott (1-1)

15. Detroit King (5-2)

16. Muskegon (2-1)

17. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (4-2)

18. Ferndale (1-1)

19. North Farmington (6-0)

20. Mt. Pleasant (4-0)

(tie) East Lansing (5-0)

Detroit

1. Detroit Cass Tech (3-1)

2. Detroit Douglass (5-1)

3. Detroit King (5-2)

4. Detroit Loyola (6-0)

5. Detroit Renaissance (3-3)

6. Detroit Edison (2-2)

7. U-D Jesuit (2-2)

8. Detroit CMA (6-1)

9. Detroit Mumford (4-3)

10. Detroit Western (3-2)

North

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (5-0)

2. Clarkston (3-1)

3. Waterford Mott (1-1)

4. Ferndale (1-1)

5. North Farmington (6-0)

6. Southfield A&T (5-0)

7. Troy (4-1)

8. West Bloomfield (3-1)

9. Howell (3-1)

10. Bloomfield Hills (4-2)

East

1. Warren DeLaSalle (4-0)

2. Macomb Dakota (3-2)

3. Grosse Pointe South (4-2)

4. Warren Mott (3-1)

5. New Haven (3-2)

6. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (5-0)

7. Chippewa Valley (3-2)

8. Sterling Heights Stevenson (3-1)

9. Eastpointe (4-0)

10. Harper Woods Chandler Park (2-2)

(tie) Harper Woods (2-2)

West

1. River Rouge (4-1)

2. Ypsilanti Lincoln (3-1)

3. Ann Arbor Huron (4-0)

4. Ann Arbor Skyline (4-1)

5. Saline (2-1)

6. Canton (3-1)

7. Northville (4-0)

8. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (4-2)

9. Ann Arbor Pioneer (3-2)

10. Belleville (1-1)

