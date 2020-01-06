Detroit Southeastern found itself in familiar territory during Monday night’s girls basketball matchup with Detroit Osborn.

But instead of falling in a one-point loss like it had a week prior, Southeastern buckled down to pull out a 51-48 victory over Osborn for its fourth win in five games.

“I was very impressed with our composure in the waning seconds of the game as the other team was trying to come back,” Southeastern coach Ricardo Brown said. “We held it together.”

Serena Allen led Southeastern (4-3) with 29 points. Aniya Owens scored 11 and Kendall Williams added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Nariah Harris scored 16 and Damiya Crawford 14 for Osborn (0-4).

Southeastern held a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter before closing it out after some turnovers led to Osborn opportunities. Southeastern benefited from three Osborn players fouling out in the game, thanks in part to serious driving by Allen, who made 13 free throws in the win.

“If we can slow the game down and make free throws, it gives us a better chance at executing our offense,” Brown said. “It puts the defense on their heels. They can’t play as aggressively as they’re used to if they’re in foul trouble.”

Harris was Osborn’s key player in foul trouble, collecting four in the first half while Crawford picked up some of the slack with 3-point shooting in the second half.

“(Harris) controlled the game for their team. She got in foul trouble early and that allowed us to work our game plan and come out victorious,” Brown said. “Damiya Crawford was a sharpshooter, she had some timely 3s.”

Southeastern’s rebounding also played a part in the win, as the 10-board effort by Williams was supplemented by six more from Miyana Williams.

More girls basketball

Birmingham Groves 46, Royal Oak 36: Kaitlyn Quinn scored 17 and Rachel Sample 10 for Groves (3-4, 2-1 OAA Red). Sarah Soraghan had 19 points and six steals for Royal Oak (4-3, 0-2).

Detroit Cass Tech 78, Detroit Denby 26: Precious Fields had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Kennedy Tidwell had 18 points, Taylor Williams scored 13, and Desiree Jackson had 11 points and eight assists for Cass Tech (6-1).

Detroit Cody 73, Detroit Western 20: Raven Price scored 34 and Aiyanna Tanksley had 23 points and 15 rebounds for Cody (7-1, 2-0 Detroit PSL West). Zyona Talley scored 11 for Western.

Detroit Collegiate Prep 46, Detroit West Side Academy 33: Dayania Johnson scored 32 for Collegiate Prep (3-5, 2-1 Detroit PSL West). Malori Saddler scored 11 for West Side (1-2, 0-2).

Detroit East English 61, Detroit International Academy 2: Nicole Allen had 16 points and 10 steals, Mykala Smith had 16 points and eight steals, Takya Maholmes scored 10 points, and Nijah Waller had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for East English (1-3).

Detroit King 70, Detroit Aerospace 11: Monica Williams scored 15, Jaden Alexander 14 and Alexis Brown 10 for King (4-0).

Riverview 80, New Boston Huron 55: Kylie Skidmore scored 26 and Rayah Kolbusz 16 for Riverview (4-2, 1-1 Huron). Faith Callahan scored 14 New Boston Huron (2-4, 0-2).

Boys basketball

International Academy of Flint 64, Peck 28: Gerrius Williams scored 25 and JaMarion Frick 21 for Flint (4-0, 2-0 North Central Thumb). Trenton Vancomant scored eight for Peck (4-1, 2-1).

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer; Detroit News staff contributed.