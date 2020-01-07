East Lansing – Gabby Elliott made sure three-time defending state champion Detroit Edison lived up to its No. 1 ranking, helping it defeat No. 2 East Lansing on its home floor 65-48 Tuesday night.

Edison — 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in The News Super 20 poll — won consecutive Class C championships in 2017 and ’18, then moved up and won the title in Division 2 last season.

Elliott, a physical, 5-foot-10 senior forward and frontrunner for Miss Basketball, had 26 points and 12 rebounds, making 13-of-18 shots from the field. She made sure Edison answered every East Lansing run, starting with an 11-0 run to turn an 11-6 deficit into a 17-11 lead when she scored the final six points of the first quarter.

Edison led 34-27 at halftime, but East Lansing — the premier team in Division 1 this season — scored the first six points of the third quarter to pull within 34-33, then had a possession to take the lead but missed an inside shot and Edison responded with a 9-1 run to open a 43-34 cushion with Elliott again ending the run with consecutive transition baskets.

“Fighting back is what we do,” Elliott said. “We weren’t worried at all. We were composed and just said it’s our time to play and got a couple of steals and transition baskets.

“Early in the third quarter, it was like we didn’t know why we let that happen, it was like this isn’t who we are and just went out there and got the job done. We have a lot of players who can cause problems, get steals and handle the ball. We get it and go and that’s perfect for us.”

East Lansing coach Rob Smith was disappointed about his team’s defense on Elliott.

“We really didn’t do much,” Smith said of defending Elliott, who will play next year at Clemson. “We didn’t see the ball well. We didn’t take her off the blocks. We were out of position, didn’t box her out. There’s your learning experience. You go up against one of the best kids in the nation and she just takes it to you.

“And, it was simple and that’s what is so good about that kid, she makes everything look easy because she knows where to go, and she knows how to play hide and seek. She’s not going to stand there and let you guard her, she was just a very sneaky athlete who is very strong, and she really, really got us tonight bad.”

Yes, and it helps that Edison has several players who could handle the ball with Bradley-bound guard Daija Tyson flexing her muscles after teaming with Damiya Hagemann in first breaking East Lansing’s press, then scoring a layup and getting fouled for a three-point play and 46-37 cushion.

Then, Hagemann (10 points, five assists) showed her playmaking ability when she made a highlight-reel pass for an Elliott layup and 48-39 lead.

Illinois-bound guard Aaliyah Nye played well for East Lansing, especially during the first half when she made three 3-pointers in the opening quarter and scored 13 first-half points. She finished with 15 points, limited to just two second-half points with Xavier-bound Shaulana Wagner (11 points) playing strong defense on her.

Nye made 5-of-9 shots during the first 11 minutes while her teammates combined for 0-for-14 shooting before 6-2 center Ella Miller’s putback basket with five minutes left in the half cut Edison’s lead to 21-17.

East Lansing (5-1) shot 33 percent from the field (15-of-46), making 6-of-20 3-pointers. Senior guard Sug Williams scored 13 for East Lansing.

“We have to be mentally tougher,” Smith said. “You have to have faith that you can come back from deficits. We had the shots and we’re on our home court and we should make those shots.”

More girls basketball

Dearborn 36, Livonia Stevenson 33: Erin Moran and Amina Ferris each scored eight for Dearborn (5-0, 1-0 KLAA East). Julia Nowak scored 11 for Stevenson (3-2, 0-1).

Dearborn Fordson 44, Westland John Glenn 41 (2OT): Diana Saleh scored 16 and Batoul Reda scored nine for Fordson (4-1, 1-0 KLAA East). India Grissom scored 12 with four steals and Taylor Watkins-Johnson scored 11 with six steals for Glenn (2-3, 0-1).

Farmington Hills Mercy 46, Birmingham Marian 34: Julia Bishop scored 19 and Maddie Kenney scored 17 for Mercy (7-0, 2-0). Shannon Kennedy scored 10 for Marian (5-1, 1-1).

Hartland 50, Plymouth 40: Nikki Dompierre had 19 points for Hartland (5-0, 1-0 KLAA West). Kyra Brandon had 19 points for Plymouth (3-2, 0-1 KLAA West).

Madison Heights Lamphere 34, Roseville 28: Nydia Shumate had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Lamphere (4-2, 1-1 MAC Silver). Grace Magee had 10 points for Roseville (0-6, 0-2 MAC Silver).

Rochester Adams 62, Farmington 20: Lauren Petersmark scored 14 and Nicole Claerhout scored 12 for Adams (4-3, 1-2 OAA White). Farmington is 2-5, 2-0 OAA Blue.

South Lyon East 37, Walled Lake Central 32: Nina Perl scored 11 and Lucy Kronin scored 10 for East (3-3, 3-1 Lakes Valley). Angelina Haisha and Joanna Zahra each scored eight for Central (1-5, 1-3)

St Clair Shores Lakeview 67, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 27: Joslyn Brennan scored 17 with 10 rebounds and 10 blocks, Ari Wlodeck scored 15 and Kayla Austin scored nine with 11 assists for Lakeview (4-2, 1-1 MAC Blue). Anchor Bay is 4-3, 1-1.

Trenton 37, Wyandotte Roosevelt 26: Riley Dolence had 12 points, and Alayna Mulford had 11 points for Trenton (4-2, 2-1 Downriver). Olivia Harder had eight points for Wyandotte (3-4, 2-1 Downriver).

Boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 60, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 58: Jordan Roebuck had 15 points, Sam Hauxwell had 13 points, and Jack Fairman had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Cranbrook (5-1, 1-0 Catholic). Trent Graves and Nick Harnedek each had 14 points for Bishop Foley (3-3, 0-2 Catholic).

Canton Prep 74, Allen Park Cabrini 48: Damarco Thomas had 18 points with 14 rebounds, Bo Oyeneyin had 18 points, and AJ Harris had 12 points for Canton Prep (5-1). Robert Oguin had 21 points for Cabrini (0-6).

Dearborn 72, Livonia Stevenson 60: Niemer Hamood scored 20 and Jack Melton scored 19 for Dearborn (2-3, 1-0). Steven Shimko scored 14 for Stevenson (3-2, 0-1).

Detroit Cass Tech 64, Detroit Mumford 41: Tyson Acuff scored 25 , Kyle Legreair scored 12, Isaiah Sanders scored 11 with 11 rebounds and Kalen King scored 11 for Cass (5-1, 1-0 Detroit PSL West). Alan Gee Jr scored 11 for Mumford (4-4, 1-1).

Detroit Communication Media Arts 64, Detroit Western 60: Jeremiah Henderson had 23 points, and Damon Terrelle had 20 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks for Detroit Communication(7-1, 3-0 Detroit PSL). Lamont Parks had 23 points, and Shamar Ballenger added 15 points for Western (3-3, 2-1 Detroit PSL).

Detroit Community 56, Taylor Prep 52: Antoine Davis and Tragene Williams each scored 13 for Community (3-2, 1-0 MAC Black). Malachi Davis scored 16 for Taylor (0-7, 0-1).

Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 66, Ferndale University 42: Jacob Nelson had 18 points with 13 rebounds, and Lamonte Newton had 15 points for Jalen Rose (4-2). Ferndale is 3-3.

Detroit Martin Luther King 75, Detroit Davis Aerospace 23: Michael Blythe scored 15, Omar Zeigler Jr scored 13 and Walter Herndon Jr scored 11 for King (6-2, 3-0 Detroit PSL East). Davin Wheeler scored 12 for Davis (0-3, 0-2).

Detroit Southeastern 43, Detroit Central 40: Karon Allen had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Iron Wilson had 10 points for Southeastern (5-3, 2-1 Detroit PSL). Central is 2-4, 1-2.

Farmington 66, Birmingham Groves 63: Tariq Humes had 20 points, Jaden Akins scored 18 and Zion Carroll scored 11 for Farmington (2-4, 1-0 OAA White). Daniel Lee and Devin White each scored 16 for Groves (4-3, 0-1).

Gibraltar Carlson 66, Allen Park 38: Cal Raymond scored 28 and Jerez Rinehart scored 16 for Carlson (3-1, 1-0 Downriver League). Max Bough had 14 for Allen Park (3-2, 1-1).

Grosse Pointe South 77, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 38: Will Johnson and Anthony Benard each scored 19 and Alex Shaheen scored nine with 10 assists for South (5-2, 1-0 MAC White). Liggett is 2-4.

Hamtramck 66, Harper Woods 47: James Clay scored 17 and Amari Allen scored 12 for Hamtramck (5-1, 1-0 MAC Blue). Curtis Jackson scored 15 for Harper Woods (2-3, 0-1).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 70, Old Redford Academy 28: Tamario Avley scored 22 and Jayland Randall added 16 for Chandler Park (3-2, 1-0 Charter). Old Redford is 0-4, 0-1.

Hartland 47, Plymouth 41: Kyle Hamlin scored 16 points for Hartland (4-1, 1-0 KLAA West). Jacob Smith scored 24 for Plymouth (3-2, 0-1).

Kimball New Life Christian 46, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 22: John Hyslit and Paul Jones each had 13 points for New Life Christian (1-5). Will Weingartz and Trecetan Cadelina each scored eight for Austin Catholic (2-3).

Macomb Dakota 69, West Bloomfield 59: Ryan Rollins had 39 points and 11 rebounds while Xavier Glenn had 10 points with 11 rebounds for Macomb Dakota (4-2). Shamar Adams had 23 points for West Bloomfield (3-2).

Northville 52, Brighton 42: Zach Shoemaker had 25 points for Northville (5-0, 1-0 KLAA West). Dallas Armstrong had 10 points for Brighton (0-5, 0-1 KLAA West).

Novi Christian Academy 67, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 26: Blake Goodman and Jonathan Blackwell each had 19 points, and Jack Hensley had 10 points for Novi Christian (4-0). Frankel Jewish is 2-3.

Okemos 60, Mason 29: Noah Pruitt had 15 points with seven rebounds for Okemos (4-2, 2-0 CAAC Blue). Chance Strickland scored 10 for Mason (1-3, 0-2 CAAC Red).

River Rouge 64, Detroit University Prep 41: Keyshawn Devlin had 16 points, Legend Geeter had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ahmoni Weston had 12 points with six assists for River Rouge (5-1). Malcolm Cain had 12 points for University Prep (2-3).

Romulus Summit Academy North 51, Warren Michigan Collegiate 49: Orlando Lovejoy had 12 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds, Jamel Johnson had 14 points, and Deandre Gillette had 10 points with 10 rebounds for Romulus Summit (4-2). Nick Jackson had 19 points for Michigan Collegiate (3-2).

Taylor Trillium Academy 87, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 41: Derrell Woods had 21 points, Elijahjuan Fishburn had 19 points, and Damaryon Fishburn had 20 points for Taylor Trillium (3-0, 1-0 Michigan Metro Black). Science & Math is 0-4, 0-3.

Troy 58, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 46: Jake Emerzian had 19 points, Ethan Emerzian had 14 points, and Brody Parker had 10 points for Troy (5-1, 1-0 OAA White). Trevor Smith Jr. had 14 points, and Zac Jones had 10 points for Stoney Creek (4-3, 0-1).

Warren De La Salle 64, Eastpointe 61: Linden Holder scored 15 and Will Smythe scored 14 for De La Salle (5-0). Derek Hollaway scored 27 for Eastpointe (4-1).

Waterford Mott 76, Walled Lake Northern 49: Isaiah Jackson scored 20, Azion Price scored 10 along with EJ Bowman with 10 for Mott (2-2, 1-0). Scout Mierzejewski scored 15 for Northern (3-3, 1-1).

Wayne Memorial 67, Livonia Churchill 22: Nick Morgan and Daion Sheffield each had 11 points and Riccardo Covin scored 10 with 15 rebounds for Memorial (1-3, 1-0 KLAA East). Churchill is 1-4, 0-1.

Westland John Glenn 59, Dearborn Fordson 45: Jaylin Johnson scored 17 points, Kyle Holt scored eight with 10 assists and Shariess Liddell scored 11 for Glenn (4-1, 2-1 KLAA East). Fordson is 2-2, 0-1.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 48, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 42: Maurice Anderson had 20 points and 10 rebounds while Jaden Williams added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Arbor Prep (5-2). Gabriel Richard is 3-2.

