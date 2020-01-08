Junior Brent Wiles dominated inside and out while leading New Haven to a 59-54 win over visiting Warren Mott to open MAC White play on Wednesday.

Wiles scored 22 points to go along with 17 rebounds and three blocks.

“He played well on the perimeter and down low tonight,” New Haven coach Tedaro France said. “He was knocking down 3s and attacking the rim. He’s a leader on the team, one of our captains, and he’s having a great year.”

New Haven (4-2, 1-0 MAC White) enjoyed a 12-point lead at half, but Warren Mott (3-3, 0-1) fought back behind Dorian Chaney’s 19 points.

“Mott’s a really well-coached team,” France said. “It came down to the kids making plays late. We start two freshmen, and we have to learn how to close out games.”

One of those kids making plays late was France’s son, senior point guard Tyree France, who had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

“He’s really tough,” Tedaro France said. “He has great ball skills, but it’s his I.Q. that sets him apart. He controls the tempo and does a great job of playing with or without the ball. He’s a coach's son, and he plays like it.”

Freshman guard Trevon Jeffery chipped in with 10 points and senior forward Jaquan Kincaid with 10 rebounds for New Haven.

More boys basketball

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 61, Ann Arbor Pioneer 44: Lorne Bowman scored 26 and Julian Roper 20 for St. Mary’s (6-0). Koebe Moore had 13 points for Pioneer (4-3).

Girls basketball

Waterford Lakes 54, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 25: Quinn Robak scored 21 and Brooklyn Robak 20 for Lakes (4-4, 1-1 Catholic League Intersectional No. 1). Cranbrook-Kingswood is 2-5, 0-1.

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.