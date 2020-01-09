Three players scored in double figures as Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy defeated Southfield Manoogian 87-18 in a boys high school basketball game Thursday night.

Jayden Williams had 16 points and eight rebounds, Chris Boler had 18 points and four steals, and Zach Mingo had 10 points with seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for Advanced Tech (5-4, 2-0 Detroit Metro).

Jeremiah Harvey had 11 points for Southfield Manoogian (1-3, 1-1).

More boys basketball

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 55, Flat Rock 41: Ethan Lividini had 23 points, and Andrew Conn had 21 for Inter-City Baptist (2-2). Caron Clayton had 16 points, and Garrett Compau had 11 points for Flat Rock (3-2).

Detroit Jalen Rose Academy 49, Canton Prep 34: Jaylin Williams scored 20 and Jade Drake 14 for Jalen Rose. Luke Wisniewski scored 10 for Canton Prep. Both teams are 5-2.

Hope of Detroit Academy 88, Westland Universal Learning Academy 34: Yannis Whitehead had 28 points and eight assists, Antonio McClane 17 points and six steals, and Darius Whitehead 21 points and 10 rebounds for Hope of Detroit (3-0, 2-0 Detroit Metro). Westland Universal is 0-4, 0-3.

Macomb Dakota 61, Sterling Heights Stevenson 41: Ryan Rollins had 17 points with nine rebounds and five blocks, and Xavier Glenn had 16 points and nine rebounds for Dakota (5-2, 1-1 MAC Red). Andre Turner had 14 points for Stevenson (4-2, 0-1).

Port Huron 54, Madison Heights Madison 41: DeOvion Price scored 34 for Port Huron (2-4). Anthony Fuller scored 22 for Madison (3-4).

St Clair Shores Lake Shore 61, Warren Cousino 49: Nick Olmeda had 24 points, Jalen Jackson had 10 points with 10 assists, and Sloan Taylor had 10 points for Lake Shore (4-3, 1-0 MAC Blue). Warren Cousino is 2-2, 0-1.

Warren Lincoln 53, Clinton Township Clintondale 41: Stephen Teasley had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Jamal Trice had 12 points for Warren Lincoln (3-3, 1-0 MAC Silver). Darrell Walker had 16 points for Clintondale (3-4, 0-1).

More boys scores

Canton 59, Brighton 43

Clawson 59, Center Line 58

Lutheran Westland 63, Detroit Universal Academy 34

Madison Heights Lamphere 60, Hazel Park 56

Marine City 77, St Clair Shores Lakeview 62

Port Huron Northern 54, St Clair Shores South Lake 46

St Clair 54, Warren Woods Tower 53

Utica 53, Warren Fitzgerald 45

Utica Eisenhower 62, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 53

Warren Michigan Math & Science 51, Dearborn Heights Star International 39

Girls basketball

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 50, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 45: Makayla Birchett had 22 points, and Kayla Jacobs had 12 points for Annapolis (3-4). Emily Hines had 15 points, and Dana Lefevre had 12 points for Westland Huron (3-4).

Detroit East English 51, Detroit Davis Aerospace 8: Nicole Allen had 20 points, 10 steals and five rebounds for East English (2-3). Takay Maholmes added 12 points and five assists, and Sharlae Patton had seven points and seven steals for East English. Detroit Aerospace is 0-4.

Detroit Denby 64, Detroit Southeastern 17: Eshawnda Smith had 32 points and 13 steals and Taylor Sullivan 16 points and five assists for Denby (5-3, 2-0 PSL East).

Detroit King 63, Detroit Osborn 8: Marche Borden had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Alexis Brown had 12 points with 10 rebounds, and Monica Williams had 12 points for King (5-0). Osborn is 0-5, 0-4.

Detroit Mumford 59, Detroit Henry Ford 21: Ajanee Horton scored 13, Iyshane Ford 11 and Kiara Wilson had 11 points and 11 assists for Mumford (4-1, 4-0 PSL West).

Detroit Renaissance 83, Detroit Central 7: Nika Dorsey had 21 points, Mikyah Finley had 15 points, and Kailee Davis had 13 points for Renaissance (7-1, 3-0 Detroit PSL). Central is 1-3, 1-3.

New Boston Huron 46, Grosse Ile 43: Alexis Thomas had 15 points, and Courtney Balazs had 12 points for New Boston (3-4, 1-2 Huron). Helena Formentin had 19 points for Grosse Ile (0-7, 0-3).

Plymouth Christian Academy 68, Lutheran Westland 26: Morganne Houk scored 18 with 10 steals, Anna Fernandez scored 15 with 11 steals and Ariela Boboc scored 15 for Christian Academy (6-1). Lutheran Westland is 0-4.

Rochester Adams 44, Oxford 36: Maddie Dolenga had 10 points for Adams (5-3, 2-2 OAA White). Oxford is 4-4, 1-3.

More girls scores

Auburn Hills Avondale 65, Troy 44

Detroit Cody 48, Detroit Collegiate Prep 23

Detroit Communication Media Arts 50, Detroit West Side Academy 23

Detroit Denby 64, Detroit Southeastern 17

Detroit Mumford 60, Detroit Henry Ford 22

Detroit Renaissance 83, Detroit Central 7

Detroit University Prep 48, Southfield Christian 41

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 44, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 1

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 60, Riverview 51

North Farmington 29, Lake Orion 24

Westland Universal Learning Academy 55, Hope of Detroit Academy 34

West Bloomfield 73, Clarkston 47