Emoni Bates, Ypsilanti Lincoln prepare for boys basketball season
Ypsilanti head coach Jesse Davis gives instructions during basketball practice at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti on Dec. 5, 2019.
Ypsilanti head coach Jesse Davis gives instructions during basketball practice at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti on Dec. 5, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Davion Harlin (3) guards Braelon Green (5) during basketball practice.
Davion Harlin (3) guards Braelon Green (5) during basketball practice. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Braelon Green (5) passes the ball over Davion Harlin, right, during practice.
Braelon Green (5) passes the ball over Davion Harlin, right, during practice. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Gabriel Damey (1) guards Emoni Bates (21) during practice.
Gabriel Damey (1) guards Emoni Bates (21) during practice. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Emoni Bates, Tate MacKenzie and DeCorion Temple battle for the ball.
From left, Emoni Bates, Tate MacKenzie and DeCorion Temple battle for the ball. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Simon Wheeler III takes a shot.
Simon Wheeler III takes a shot. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Head coach Jesse Davis talks with Braelon Green (5).
Head coach Jesse Davis talks with Braelon Green (5). Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Braelon Green (5) and Kamari Benson-Joplin, right, guard Emoni Bates.
Braelon Green (5) and Kamari Benson-Joplin, right, guard Emoni Bates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tate MacKenzie (0) and DeCorion Temple, right, reacts after a play during basketball practice at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti on Dec. 5, 2019.
Tate MacKenzie (0) and DeCorion Temple, right, reacts after a play during basketball practice at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti on Dec. 5, 2019. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Emoni Bates shoots a free throw.
Emoni Bates shoots a free throw. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
DeCorion Temple guards Tate MacKenzie, left.
DeCorion Temple guards Tate MacKenzie, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Keon Henderson (4) about to shoot during a speed shooting drill. At left is Ashton Henderson, bottom, Kamari Benson-Joplin (20), Emoni Bates (21) and Braelon Green.
Keon Henderson (4) about to shoot during a speed shooting drill. At left is Ashton Henderson, bottom, Kamari Benson-Joplin (20), Emoni Bates (21) and Braelon Green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Emoni Bates (21), Keon Henderson (4) and Ashton Henderson watch while Braelon Green (5) takes a shot.
Emoni Bates (21), Keon Henderson (4) and Ashton Henderson watch while Braelon Green (5) takes a shot. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Emoni Bates (21) guards Braelon Green, front, on offense with Tate MacKenzie (0).
Emoni Bates (21) guards Braelon Green, front, on offense with Tate MacKenzie (0). Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Emoni Bates shoots a free throw.
Emoni Bates shoots a free throw. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Braelon Green shoots a free throw.
Braelon Green shoots a free throw. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Davion Harlin, left, and Ibn Abdul-Rahman, right, double team Tate MacKenzie (0).
Davion Harlin, left, and Ibn Abdul-Rahman, right, double team Tate MacKenzie (0). Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kamari Benson-Joplin, right, tries to keep up with Nygel Hargrave.
Kamari Benson-Joplin, right, tries to keep up with Nygel Hargrave. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Emoni Bates defends Tate MacKenzie (0).
Emoni Bates defends Tate MacKenzie (0). Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Braelon Green (5) waits for the play to start by Emoni Bates (21).
Braelon Green (5) waits for the play to start by Emoni Bates (21). Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Keon Henderson (4) guards Davion Harlin (3).
Keon Henderson (4) guards Davion Harlin (3). Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Head coach Jesse Davis talks with Kamari Benson-Joplin at the end of practice.
Head coach Jesse Davis talks with Kamari Benson-Joplin at the end of practice. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti – E.J. Bates is taking things day-by-day when the topic surrounds his 15-year-old son, Emoni Bates, who was on the cover of Sports Illustrated this past fall and is considered the top basketball player in the country.

    Bates, 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds, led Ypsilanti Lincoln to its first state championship last season, averaging 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds, and earned a spot on The Detroit News Dream Team as a freshman phenom. He is off to a strong start his sophomore season, averaging more than 25 points for Lincoln, 3-1 and ranked No. 3 in the state by The Detroit News.

    E.J.’s plan is to have Emoni enter the NBA Draft after high school. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in May at an event in Washington, D.C., that the 2022 draft probably will allow the best high school players to jump straight to the NBA rather than play a year of college ball.

    But Emoni still could still play a year of college ball by reclassifying and taking more classes to graduate from Lincoln in June 2021. Bates already has offers from Michigan, Michigan State and other colleges.

    When asked if Emoni would reclassify, E.J. said: “I guess it’s something to consider if it makes sense. I’d love for him to stay home (and play four years at Lincoln), but if there’s no challenges for him. … I mean, we won the state championship and we’re repeating the same journey. Why? I mean, it’s something to consider if we’re still competing in the (SEC) White.

    “People wonder why kids are leaving the state. When I look at our roster I see five Division 1 kids and they’re not getting challenged in the White. We play 20 regular-season games and they’re challenged maybe four or five times, so how does that help Emoni or anyone else on our team. We should be playing in the Red, playing Ann Arbor Huron, Pioneer, Saline.

    In addition to Lincoln, the SEC White has Adrian, Chelsea, Dexter, Jackson, Pinckney, Tecumseh and Ypsilanti. The SEC Red has Temperance Bedford, Monroe, Saline and the three Ann Arbor schools – Huron, Pioneer and Skyline.

    More: Clarkston's dominant center Nicholson on the radar for Mr. Basketball

    “We’re playing in the White and I’m concerned with what’s going to happen with silly stuff – Emoni being pushed or undercut. We have to be cautious at all times when we’re playing in the White, like what’s going to happen when he goes down the lane, and that’s no fun. He has an Okemos player throw the ball at his head (in non-conference game Dec. 28); what’s that about? As a parent I’ve got to do what’s best for my child because when everybody else is gone it’s just you and your family.”

    Bates scored 31 in Lincoln’s 79-73 win over Okemos Dec. 28 in a game played at Eastern Michigan’s Convocation Center, dunking in the final seconds, then having an Okemos player toss the ball at Emoni’s head following the game.

    When asked if Emoni could be playing at a national powerhouse prep school next year, or his senior year if he doesn’t reclassify, E.J. said: “That’s not happening. I want him to stay home and play at Lincoln, but we want better competition. They need to be playing in the Red and you’d think the coaches would want their players challenged too. After all, aren’t we all here to prepare the kids for the next level?

    “It’s not just about getting wins, it’s about getting better, getting out of your comfort zone because you’re going to face adversity and adversity is the key to life. I’m an action guy and we want Emoni and all of his teammates in a better situation.”

    Lincoln lost its season opener to No. 2 River Rouge 63-53 at EMU when the Railsplitters made just 17-of-37 free throws. Lincoln will play host to No. 6 Grand Rapids Catholic Central March 5. GRCC handed River Rouge its lone loss back in December.

    E.J. said Emoni has a fracture in his toe and won’t play again until the Martin Luther King Day game Jan. 20 against Detroit Edison at EMU.

    River Rouge 63, Ypsilanti Lincoln 53
    River Rouge head basketball coach LaMonta Stone holds the trophy for the Ypsi Tip-Off Classic after defeating Ypsilanti Lincoln 63-53 at the Convocation Center at Eastern Michigan University, December 9, 2019.
    River Rouge head basketball coach LaMonta Stone holds the trophy for the Ypsi Tip-Off Classic after defeating Ypsilanti Lincoln 63-53 at the Convocation Center at Eastern Michigan University, December 9, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates tries to drive the ball around River Rouge guard Johnathan Holly in the second half.
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates tries to drive the ball around River Rouge guard Johnathan Holly in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    River Rouge forward Legend Geeter dunks the ball in the second half.
    River Rouge forward Legend Geeter dunks the ball in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Jalen Rose, former University of Michigan basketball player and ESPN analyst, Juwan Howard, University of Michigan men's basketball head coach, Marlon Williamson, associate basketball coach for Long Island University, and Tom Izzo, Michigan State head basketball coach watch the game together.
    Jalen Rose, former University of Michigan basketball player and ESPN analyst, Juwan Howard, University of Michigan men's basketball head coach, Marlon Williamson, associate basketball coach for Long Island University, and Tom Izzo, Michigan State head basketball coach watch the game together. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates reacts after a non-call in the second half.
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates reacts after a non-call in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    River Rouge forward Elijah Parrish, left, is guarded by Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Simon Wheeler in the first half.
    River Rouge forward Elijah Parrish, left, is guarded by Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Simon Wheeler in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates scores two in the second half.
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates scores two in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    River Rouge forward Brent Darby, left, and Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Deandre Burks battle for a rebound in the first half.
    River Rouge forward Brent Darby, left, and Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Deandre Burks battle for a rebound in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates dunks the ball in the second half.
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates dunks the ball in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    River Rouge forward Legend Geeter tries to stop Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates from driving with the ball during the first half of their game at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Monday night, December 9, 2019.
    River Rouge forward Legend Geeter tries to stop Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates from driving with the ball during the first half of their game at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Monday night, December 9, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    River Rouge guard Johnathan Holly, left, tries to steal the ball from Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates in the first half.
    River Rouge guard Johnathan Holly, left, tries to steal the ball from Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Braelon Green takes a shot in the first half.
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Braelon Green takes a shot in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    University of Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard, left, and Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom Izzo watch the game.
    University of Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard, left, and Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom Izzo watch the game. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    River Rouge guard Ahmoni Weston tries to hold onto the ball while being defended by Ypsilanti Lincoln center Tate MacKenzie in the second half.
    River Rouge guard Ahmoni Weston tries to hold onto the ball while being defended by Ypsilanti Lincoln center Tate MacKenzie in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti Lincoln fans cheer during the first half.
    Ypsilanti Lincoln fans cheer during the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    River Rouge guard Ahmoni Weston, right, tries to drive the ball past Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Keon Henderson in the first half.
    River Rouge guard Ahmoni Weston, right, tries to drive the ball past Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Keon Henderson in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    River Rouge forward Elijah Parrish drives to the basket while under pressure from Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Braelon Green in the first half.
    River Rouge forward Elijah Parrish drives to the basket while under pressure from Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Braelon Green in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Keon Henderson passes the ball in the second half.
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Keon Henderson passes the ball in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti Lincoln head coach Jesse Davis yells at his players in the second half.
    Ypsilanti Lincoln head coach Jesse Davis yells at his players in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti guard Emoni Bates shoots the ball over the top of River Rouge guard Johnathan Holly.
    Ypsilanti guard Emoni Bates shoots the ball over the top of River Rouge guard Johnathan Holly. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates takes a shot in the first half.
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates takes a shot in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
