Here are boys basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 12 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (6-0)

2. River Rouge (6-1)

3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (3-1)

4. Clarkston (6-1)

5. Flint Beecher (6-1)

6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-1)

7. Grand Blanc (6-1)

8. Benton Harbor (7-1)

9. Detroit Cass Tech (6-1)

10. Detroit Douglass (6-1)

11. Ann Arbor Huron (5-0)

12. Warren De La Salle (6-0)

13. Grand Rapids Christian (6-0)

14. Waterford Mott (3-2)

15. Detroit King (7-2)

16. Muskegon (3-1)

17. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (4-2)

18. Ferndale (3-1)

19. Mt. Pleasant (6-0)

T20. East Lansing (6-0)

T20. Williamston (7-1)

Detroit

1. Detroit Cass Tech (6-1)

2. Detroit Douglass (6-1)

3. Detroit King (7-2)

4. Detroit Loyola (8-0)

5. Detroit Renaissance (4-3)

6. Detroit Edison (4-2)

7. U-D Jesuit (4-3)

8. Detroit CMA (7-1)

9. Detroit Mumford (5-4)

10. Detroit Western (3-3)

North

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (6-0)

2. Clarkston (6-1)

3. Waterford Mott (3-2)

4. Ferndale (3-1)

5. North Farmington (7-2)

6. Southfield A&T (6-0)

7. Howell (5-1)

8. Southfield Christian (4-2)

9. Troy (5-2)

10. Oak Park (4-3)

East

1. Warren De La Salle (6-0)

2. Macomb Dakota (5-2)

3. Grosse Pointe South (6-2)

4. New Haven (4-2)

5. Sterling Heights Stevenson (4-2)

6. Hamtramck (5-2)

7. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (5-1)

8. Eastpointe (5-1)

9. Harper Woods Chandler Park (4-2)

10. Chippewa Valley (3-3)

West

1. River Rouge (6-1)

2. Ypsilanti Lincoln (3-1)

3. Ann Arbor Huron (5-0)

4. Ann Arbor Skyline (5-1)

5. Saline (3-2)

6. Canton (4-1)

7. Northville (6-0)

8. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (6-2)

9. Dearborn Divine Child (5-1)

10. Belleville (3-2)