Here are girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 12 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Buy Photo Maddie Kenney (31) and Farmington Hills Mercy check in at No. 7 in the state and No. 2 in the North. (Photo: Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News)

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (8-0)

2. East Lansing (6-1)

3. Hartland (6-0)

4. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (8-0)

5. Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-1)

6. Macomb Dakota (8-0)

7. Farmington Hills Mercy (8-0)

8. Birmingham Marian (6-1)

9. Hudsonville (7-0)

10. East Grand Rapids (7-1)

11. Brighton (6-0)

12. Grass Lake (8-1)

13. Pewamo-Westphalia (6-2)

14. Detroit Renaissance (7-1)

15. East Kentwood (5-2)

16. Rockford (8-0)

17. St. Ignace (5-1)

18. Ann Arbor Huron (7-2)

19. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (7-3)

20. Muskegon Reeths Puffer (7-1)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (8-0)

2. Detroit Renaissance (7-1)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (6-1)

4. Detroit King (5-0)

5. Detroit Mumford (4-1)

6. Detroit Cody (8-1)

7. Detroit Denby (5-3)

8. Detroit Pershing (4-1)

9. Detroit CMA (4-5)

10. Detroit Southeastern (4-4)

North

1. Hartland (6-0)

2. Farmington Hills Mercy (8-0)

3. Birmingham Marian (6-1)

4. Brighton (6-0)

5. West Bloomfield (7-2)

6. Southfield A&T (5-4)

7. Howell (5-1)

8. Clarkston (5-3)

9. Walled Lake Western (5-2)

T10. Troy Athens (9-0)

T10. Waterford Mott (6-2)

East

1. Macomb Dakota (8-0)

2. Grosse Pointe South (6-1)

3. Port Huron (10-0)

4. Utica Eisenhower (5-3)

5. Grosse Pointe North (4-3)

6. Harper Woods Chandler Park (5-5)

7. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (6-2)

8. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (5-2)

9. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (5-3)

10. Marine City (8-1)

West

1. Ann Arbor Huron (7-2)

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (6-3)

3. Saline (8-0)

4. Ann Arbor Pioneer (5-2)

5. Wayne (2-3)

6. Dearborn (5-1)

7. Dearborn Divine Child (6-3)

8. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (5-0)

9. Dearborn Fordson (4-2)

10. Plymouth (3-3)