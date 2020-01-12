LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Here are girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 12 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (8-0)

2. East Lansing (6-1)

3. Hartland (6-0)

4. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (8-0)

5. Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-1)

6. Macomb Dakota (8-0)

7. Farmington Hills Mercy (8-0)

8. Birmingham Marian (6-1)

9. Hudsonville (7-0)

10. East Grand Rapids (7-1)

11. Brighton (6-0)

12. Grass Lake (8-1)

13. Pewamo-Westphalia (6-2)

14. Detroit Renaissance (7-1)

15. East Kentwood (5-2)

16. Rockford (8-0)

17. St. Ignace (5-1)

18. Ann Arbor Huron (7-2)

19. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (7-3)

20. Muskegon Reeths Puffer (7-1)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (8-0)

2. Detroit Renaissance (7-1)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (6-1)

4. Detroit King (5-0)

5. Detroit Mumford (4-1)

6. Detroit Cody (8-1)

7. Detroit Denby (5-3)

8. Detroit Pershing (4-1)

9. Detroit CMA (4-5)

10. Detroit Southeastern (4-4)

Farmington Hills Mercy 57, Dearborn Divine Child 27
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Farmington Hills Mercy guard Alexis Roberts brings the ball up the court during the game with Dearborn Divine Child Friday night.
Farmington Hills Mercy guard Alexis Roberts brings the ball up the court during the game with Dearborn Divine Child Friday night. Brian Sevald, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Farmington Hills Mercy guard Maddie Kenney (31) prepares to take a shot in the first half.
Farmington Hills Mercy guard Maddie Kenney (31) prepares to take a shot in the first half. Brian Sevald / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dearborn Divine Child head girls basketball coach Mary Laney looks on in the first half.
Dearborn Divine Child head girls basketball coach Mary Laney looks on in the first half. Brian Sevald / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Farmington Hills Mercy guard Alexis Roberts talks with head coach Gary Morris on the sideline in the first half.
Farmington Hills Mercy guard Alexis Roberts talks with head coach Gary Morris on the sideline in the first half. Brian Sevald / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mercy guard Alexis Roberts brings the ball up the court in the first half.
Mercy guard Alexis Roberts brings the ball up the court in the first half. Brian Sevald / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dearborn Divine Child girls basketball team head to the bench for a timeout in the first half.
Dearborn Divine Child girls basketball team head to the bench for a timeout in the first half. Brian Sevald / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dearborn Divine Child forward Shea McCormick is introduced at the start of the game.
Dearborn Divine Child forward Shea McCormick is introduced at the start of the game. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dearborn Divine Child's forward Shea McCormick (21) is introduced at the start of the game.
Dearborn Divine Child's forward Shea McCormick (21) is introduced at the start of the game. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mercy head girls basketball coach Gary Morris looks on during the game.
Mercy head girls basketball coach Gary Morris looks on during the game. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Divine Child head girls basketball coach Mary Laney looks on.
Divine Child head girls basketball coach Mary Laney looks on. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mercy guard Maddie Kenney (31) drives to the basket for a layup past Divine Child's Kennedy Blair.
Mercy guard Maddie Kenney (31) drives to the basket for a layup past Divine Child's Kennedy Blair. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mercy guard Alexis Roberts, left, battles Divine Child's Makayla Rybak for a loose ball.
Mercy guard Alexis Roberts, left, battles Divine Child's Makayla Rybak for a loose ball. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Divine Child fans applaud during the first half.
Divine Child fans applaud during the first half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mercy guard Sophie Dugas drives to the lane.
Mercy guard Sophie Dugas drives to the lane. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mercy guard Sophie Dugas drives to the lane.
Mercy guard Sophie Dugas drives to the lane. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Divine Child head girls basketball coach Mary Laney looks on and smiles.
Divine Child head girls basketball coach Mary Laney looks on and smiles. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Divine Child's Makayla Rybak, center, collects a rebound and fights her way through the defense by Mercy's Alexis Roberts, right, and Maya White (23.)
Divine Child's Makayla Rybak, center, collects a rebound and fights her way through the defense by Mercy's Alexis Roberts, right, and Maya White (23.) Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Divine Child's bench cheers during the second half.
Divine Child's bench cheers during the second half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Divine Child head coach Mary Laney talks with her team during a timeout.
Divine Child head coach Mary Laney talks with her team during a timeout. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mercy head girls basketball coach Gary Morris talks with his team in a timeout.
Mercy head girls basketball coach Gary Morris talks with his team in a timeout. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mercy guard Alexis Roberts brings the ball up the court.
Mercy guard Alexis Roberts brings the ball up the court. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mercy Ellie Tisko (20) reaches up for a rebound.
Mercy Ellie Tisko (20) reaches up for a rebound. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mercy head girls basketball coach Gary Morris looks on and directs his team.
Mercy head girls basketball coach Gary Morris looks on and directs his team. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mercy's Maya White (23) looks up at the basket prior to taking a shot under pressure by Divine Child's Kristina Persichetti.
Mercy's Maya White (23) looks up at the basket prior to taking a shot under pressure by Divine Child's Kristina Persichetti. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Divine Child girls basketball head coach Mary Laney directs her team from the sideline.
Divine Child girls basketball head coach Mary Laney directs her team from the sideline. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Divine Child guard Kennedy Blair (35) brings the ball up the court.
Divine Child guard Kennedy Blair (35) brings the ball up the court. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Divine Child guard Kennedy Blair (35) brings the ball up the court closely guarded by Mercy's Maddie Kenney (31) and Julia Bishop (25).
Divine Child guard Kennedy Blair (35) brings the ball up the court closely guarded by Mercy's Maddie Kenney (31) and Julia Bishop (25). Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mercy guard Maddie Kenney (31) looks to drive to the basket against Divine Child defender Kristina Persichetti (24).
Mercy guard Maddie Kenney (31) looks to drive to the basket against Divine Child defender Kristina Persichetti (24). Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Divine Child Kennedy Blair (35) takes a shot between Mercy's Maya White, left, and Maddie Kennedy.
Divine Child Kennedy Blair (35) takes a shot between Mercy's Maya White, left, and Maddie Kennedy. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Divine Child's Shea McCormick (21) takes a shot while being triple covered by Mercy's Alexis Roberts (10), Maya White, right, and Ellie Tisko, rear.
Divine Child's Shea McCormick (21) takes a shot while being triple covered by Mercy's Alexis Roberts (10), Maya White, right, and Ellie Tisko, rear. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    North

    1. Hartland (6-0)

    2. Farmington Hills Mercy (8-0)

    3. Birmingham Marian (6-1)

    4. Brighton (6-0)

    5. West Bloomfield (7-2)

    6. Southfield A&T (5-4)

    7. Howell (5-1)

    8. Clarkston (5-3)

    9. Walled Lake Western (5-2)

    T10. Troy Athens (9-0)

    T10. Waterford Mott (6-2)

    East

    1. Macomb Dakota (8-0)

    2. Grosse Pointe South (6-1)

    3. Port Huron (10-0)

    4. Utica Eisenhower (5-3)

    5. Grosse Pointe North (4-3)

    6. Harper Woods Chandler Park (5-5)

    7. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (6-2)

    8. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (5-2)

    9. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (5-3)

    10. Marine City (8-1)

    West

    1. Ann Arbor Huron (7-2)

    2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (6-3)

    3. Saline (8-0)

    4. Ann Arbor Pioneer (5-2)

    5. Wayne (2-3)

    6. Dearborn (5-1)

    7. Dearborn Divine Child (6-3)

    8. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (5-0)

    9. Dearborn Fordson (4-2)

    10. Plymouth (3-3)

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE