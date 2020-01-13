Following a loss last Thursday to a division heavyweight, Riverview girls basketball team needed a confidence boost heading into the teeth of its Huron League schedule.

Monday night’s 74-49 win over last-place Grosse Ile certainly fits the bill.

“Grosse Ile historically is Riverview’s biggest rival, one that we have to be ready to play,” head coach Rob Sauter said. “We have a really big game against Carleton Airport (on Thursday), and we’re hoping this really gets us on the right track for how to do things against them.”

Shannon McAlinden scores 17 in Riverview's win over Grosse Ile Monday. (Photo: Wyandotte News-Herald)

Shannon McAlinden scored 17, Rayah Kolbusz 14 and Kylie Skidmore and Elizabeth Dalton 11 for Riverview (5-3, 2-2 Huron). Helana Formentin led Grosse Ile (0-8, 0-4) with 23.

McAlinden’s scoring opportunities came largely by way of her own defensive control, creating turnovers and getting to the rim at the other end.

“She’s really the experience of our defense, puts a lot of pressure on the ball,” Sauter said. “She is a phenomenal player and attacks the basket with vengeance.”

McAlinden wasn’t the only one causing problems with her defense, though, and after Monday’s victory, it’s certain “the right track” that Sauter referred to is one that heavily relies on outstanding pressure in all areas of the floor, particularly the passing lanes, to drum up turnovers.

“We just wanted to have clean traps without reaching,” Sauter said. “Our girls are very, very aggressive in the passing lanes. They just did a good job of reading passes.”

Riverview hit seven 3-pointers in the second half, allowing it to jump out to a sizeable lead before hitting the locker room. Kolbusz hit four for Riverview in the game.

“In the second quarter we were working them around better,” Sauter said. “We did a good job of getting it to [Kolbusz] on the break.”

More girls basketball

Detroit Collegiate Prep Northwest 44, Detroit Western 17: Dayania Johnson had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Tamyre Watkins had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Lois Bodson added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Collegiate Prep (4-6, 3-2 PSL West).

Detroit East English Village 45, Detroit Osborn 37: Nicole Allen led East English Village (3-3) with 24 points, 10 assists, five steals and five rebounds, while Takay Maholmes added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Daniya Crawford led Osborn with 13 points.

Detroit Martin Luther King 54, Detroit Denby 46: Monica Williams had 29 points while Marche Boden added 10 points and 10 rebounds for King (6-0, 4-0 PSL East). Eshawnda Smith scored 29 for Denby (5-4, 2-2).

Detroit Renaissance 90, Detroit Mumford 52: Kailee Davis scored 23 and Taylor Anderson had 17 for Renaissance (8-1, 4-0 PSL West). Mumford is 4-1, 4-2.

Boys basketball

Madison Heights Lamphere 57, Center Line 49: Semaj Ramsey had 17 points and K.J. Whitman 11 while Joseph McNab added 10 points and 15 rebounds for Lamphere (3-4, 2-0 MAC Bronze).