Novi — Orchard Lake St. Mary’s stepped on the floor Tuesday night as the state’s No. 1 ranked team in The News Super 20 poll and played like it, dominating Detroit Catholic Central 94-55 in a Catholic League game.

After turning the ball over three straight times in the opening minute against Catholic Central’s matchup zone, St. Mary’s regrouped and forced turnovers, turning them into transition baskets and 3-pointers … and lots of them for a 30-21 lead.

Buy Photo Northville's Domenic Rodriguez, center brings the ball up court with Canton's Lake McIntosh (5) on defense in the first half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Catholic Central played as well as it could in the opening quarter and still trailed by nine.

St. Mary’s (7-0) continued with the recipe during the second quarter and opened a 20-point halftime lead (52-32), making 18-of-30 shots from the field and 10-of-19 3-pointers.

St. Mary’s will play at defending Catholic League champion U-D Jesuit Friday before a showdown with No. 5 Flint Beecher Saturday night (8:30) in the MLK Freedom Classic at Ferndale.

“We just came out and set the tone, had a lot of energy on the defensive end and that got our offensive game going and we were able to knock down some shots for our team, so it was a really good first quarter to set the tone for the game,” said Wisconsin-bound Lorne Bowman II, who had 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals, scoring 13 first-quarter points and making all five of his shots, including three 3-pointers.

And, on St. Mary’s defense?

“That was our game plan, we like to get out and run, pressure their ballhandlers, turn teams over and that turns into offense for us,” Bowman said. “I feel we’re playing really good basketball right now, we’re gelling as a team, hitting open guys, but I feel like our defense is our strongest suit. We like to play fast and that’s what we’re doing.

“We’re really coming together, this was very impressive with how we were able to put everything together. This was the first time we’ve put everything together so it’s really, really good.”

St. Mary’s showcases the best backcourt in the state with the trio of Bowman, 6-foot-3 four-star junior Julian Roper II (20 points, eight rebounds) and sophomore point guard Kareem Rozier (14 points, seven assists), but who is this Jason Drake II?

Drake, a 6-1 sophomore, scored 19, including 13 in the first half, making three 3-pointers.

“He’s special, just a sophomore and gets lost in the limelight, but what’s great about him is his patience and maturity,” St. Mary’s coach Todd Covert said.

Roper is truly special, getting five dunks, including one off an alley-oop pass from Rozier in the opening quarter, then two more coming off his own steals during a 21-2 third-quarter run to open a 73-34 cushion.

Roper had another highlight reel dunk in the second quarter when he grabbed a rebound and went coast-to-coast to slam it home to conclude a 15-0 run to turn a 32-28 lead into a 19-point cushion with 1:21 left in the half.

Senior guard Tyler Martinez scored 16 for Catholic Central (2-4), including three 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Junior forward Adam Noteman had 12 points.

More boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 54, Lutheran Westland 37: Evan Akkashian and Josh Vens each had 17 points for Roeper (3-2, 1-2 Michigan Independent). Elliot McLaughlin and Aiden Rooker each had 11 points for Lutheran Westland (1-4, 0-3).

Canton Prep 61, Dearborn Heights Star International 41: Damarco Thomas scored 17, AJ Harris scored 13 and Luke Wisniewski scored 12 for Canton (6-2, 2-1 Detroit Metro). Jawad Saleh scored nine for Star International (1-5, 0-4).

Dearborn 59, Dearborn Fordson 53: Niemer Hamood had 11 points for Dearborn (4-3, 2-1). Zak Maisari had 25 points for Fordson (2-4, 0-3).

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 85, Warren Michigan Math & Science 29: Trevaris Webb had 22 points with 11 rebounds, and Zach Mingo had 17 points for Advanced Tech (6-4, 5-0).

Detroit Cass Tech 82, Detroit Northwestern 31: Tyson Acuff had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Kyle LeGreair 18 points and seven assists, and Mekhia Walker 16 points with four steals for Cass Tech.

Detroit Douglass 75, Detroit Southeastern 38: Pierre Brooks II scored 30, Donivan Peoples 21, Zavion McClendon 12 and Fred McNelly 10 for Douglass (8-1, 4-0 PSL East). Karon Allen had 12 points for Southeastern.

Detroit Henry Ford 59, Detroit Western 55: James Perry had 15 points for Henry Ford (4-5, 2-2 Detroit PSL). Shamar Ballenger had 18 points, and Lamont Parks had 14 points for Western (3-4, 1-2).

Detroit King 74, Detroit Pershing 53: Gelil Ward had 13 points, Omar Zeigler Jr. had 20 points, and Chaunsey Willis Jr. had 31 points for King. Brian Woodlord had 16 points, Tharren Hill 14, and AJ Barden 12 for Pershing.

Detroit Mumford 73, Detroit West Side Christian 44: Alan Gee scored 22 and Devon Howard had 18 points and 16 rebounds for Mumford (6-4, 3-2 PSL West).

Detroit Renaissance 73, Detroit CMA 71: Sterling Scott had 25 points, Juwan Maxey 21 and Jacob White 15 for Renaissance (5-3, 2-2 PSL West). Damon Terrell scored 27 for CMA (7-2, 3-1).

Detroit Voyager Prep 40, Dearborn Henry Ford 36: Daryl Taylor scored 11 with six assists for Voyager Prep (5-1, 1-0 Charter Schools West). Jermaine Gibson scored 11 for Henry Ford (2-6, 0-4).

Hamtramck 63, Detroit University Prep 62: Frank Bassett had 17 points and seven rebounds, Noah Burns 15 points, and Mike Lewis 10 points with 10 rebounds for Hamtramck (6-2, 2-1). Malcolm Cain had 18 points and Ian Jones 16 for University Prep.

Harper Woods 53, Ecorse 40: Davon Johnson had 14 points with six rebounds and Adrian Lloyd scored 11 for Harper Woods (4-3, 2-1 MAC Blue). Malik Olafioye scored 14 with five assists for Ecorse (3-2, 0-1).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 72, Mount Clemens 69 (OT): Tamario Adley scored 25 with seven rebounds, Jayland Randall scored 20 and Terrance Brown scored 16 with seven assists for Chandler Park (5-2, 3-0 Charter East). JaVaughn Hannah scored 29 for Mount Clemens (3-6, 1-1).

Lapeer Home School 75, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 27: Cade Fultz scored 26 and Ezekiel Rorie 12 for Home School (11-5). Gabriel Nahhas scored 13 for Austin Catholic (2-5).

Macomb Dakota 72, Utica Eisenhower 59: Ryan Rollins had 26 points with seven rebounds, Joshua Hines scored 19 with five rebounds and Xavier Glenn scored 10 for Dakota (6-2, 2-0 MAC Red). Matteo Candela scored 27 and Mario Getau 10 for Eisenhower (3-5, 1-1).

Northville 60, Canton 51: Grant Mathiesen had 25 points and Zach Shoemaker 17 for Northville (7-0, 3-0 KLAA). Ben Stesiak had 14 points and Cole Vickers 13 for Canton (5-2, 2-1).

Novi 60, Salem 55: Aianto Williams had 16 points for Novi (3-4, 1-2 KLAA West). Ryan Len scored 19 for Salem (3-4, 0-3).

Peck 51, Bay City All Saints 37: Brandon Winiarski had 13 points and Drake Olinger 12 for Peck (5-1, 2-1). Grant Gehringer had 22 points for All Saints.

Plymouth 64, Brighton 45: Matt MacLellan had 24 points and Jacob Smith scored 18 for Plymouth (4-3, 1-2 KLAA West). Brighton is 0-7, 0-3.

Port Huron 55, Clinton Township Clintondale 48: De’Ovion Price had 19 points and Ethan Balon 14 for Port Huron (3-4, 2-0 MAC Silver). Clintondale is 3-5, 0-2.

River Rouge 88, University Prep Art & Design 59: Keyshawn Devlin scored 29 with seven 3-pointers, Ahmoni Weston scored 23 with eight assists and Kervon Stigall scored 12 for Rouge (7-1, 3-0 Michigan Metro Blue). Josh Wilson scored 23 for University Prep (1-3, 0-1).

Romulus 74, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 58: Kaleb Wilson had 18 points with 10 rebounds, and Terrance Broughton had 17 points with seven rebounds and seven steals for Romulus (3-2, 2-0 Western Wayne). Drevon Graves had 15 points, and David Williams had 13 points for Robichaud (0-6, 0-3).

Romulus Summit Academy North 46, Southfield Bradford Academy 24: Orlando Lovejoy had 25 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Jamel Johnson had 11 points and five rebounds for Romulus Summit (6-2, 2-0 Charter). Southfield Bradford is 2-3, 1-1.

Roseville 60, Sterling Heights Stevenson 38: Jason Hunter scored 15, Martell Turner scored 14 and Anthony Cukaj and Delano Sanders each scored 10 for Roseville (3-4, 2-0 MAC Red). Andre Turner scored 13 for Stevenson (4-3, 0-2).

Southfield Christian 92, Novi Christian 74: Noah Rheker scored 27, DaJion Humphrey scored 21 and Ronald Johnson scored 17 for Southfield (5-2, 2-0 MIAC Blue). Jonathan Blackwell scored 33 and Blake Goodman scored 25 for Novi (6-1, 1-1).

Troy 74, West Bloomfield 56: Brody Parker had 24 points and John Stabinski scored 15 for Troy (6-2, 1-1 OAA White). Shamar Matthews scored 12 for West Bloomfield (3-4, 0-1 OAA Red).

Utica 53, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 49: Rory Montreuil scored 19 points and Nik Gjonaj 13 for Utica (3-3, 2-0 MAC Blue). Nick Olmeda scored 23 and Elijah Moore 12 for Lake Shore.

Walled Lake Northern 52, Walled Lake Western 42: Bobby McGuire scored 20 while Kevyn McGuire and Jessie Lawson Jr. each had 13 for Northern (4-3, 2-1 Lake Valley). Noah Chambers had 19 points and Rocco Venezio 10 for Western (4-3, 1-2).

Warren Cousino 70, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 63: Tyler Mack scored 23, Marco Williamson 20 and Casey Pernell 12 for Cousino (3-2, 1-1 MAC Blue). Marse Joseph and Jordan Johnson each had 19 points while Ryan Brown had 12 for L’Anse Creuse (1-6, 0-2).

Warren De La Salle 75, Rochester Adams 53: Joe Gjonaj scored 22 and Will Smythe 20 for De La Salle (6-1). Will Preistkorn scored 11 for Adams (3-4).

Warren Fitzgerald 35, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 34: Andrew Lee had 17 points and five 3-pointers for Fitzgerald (4-4, 1-1 MAC Blue). Anchor Bay is 3-5, 1-1.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 68, Detroit Public Safety Academy 61: Nick Johnson had 19 points, Tre Redding had 15 points, and Deion Black had 12 points with 12 rebounds for Michigan Collegiate (5-2). Maurice Williams had 37 points for Public Safety (6-2).

Warren Woods Tower 46, Sterling Heights 24: Donovan Brownlee had 17 points and Hasson Posey scored 10 for Warren (5-3, 2-0 MAC Gold). Sterling Heights is 3-5, 1-1.

Westland John Glenn 59, Wayne Memorial 47: Deonta Pearson scored 18 with eight rebounds and Kyle Holt scored 13 with nine assists for Westland (4-1, 3-0 KLAA East). Wayne is 2-4, 2-1.

Girls basketball

Bloomfield Hills 43, Royal Oak 32: Angelina Savaya had 14 points for Bloomfield Hills (5-6, 1-3 OAA Red). Lexi Ronesburg socred eight for Royal Oak (5-4, 1-3).

Brownstown Woodhaven 53, Dearborn Edsel Ford 40: Abigail Crispell had 16 points and Ally Anderson 14 for Woodhaven (5-3, 4-1 Downriver). Elizabeth Kowalsky had 14 points for Edsel Ford (2-6, 2-3).

Dearborn 60, Dearborn Fordson 45: Justina Szalklewski had 25 points, amd Malak Alhajj and Erin Moran each had 10 for Dearborn (6-1, 2-1). Diana Salah had 13 points, and Batoul Reda eight for Fordson (3-4, 1-2).

Dearborn Advanced Technology 66, Warren Michigan Math and Science 39: Arlonna Twitty scored 34 and Ruth Biriiac 15 for Advanced Tech (6-3, 4-0 Detroit Metro). Jasmine Ellis scored 17 for Math and Science (3-1, 2-1).

Ecorse 68, Harper Woods 51: Carlesa Taylor had 15 points with 10 rebounds, Hope Howard scored 15 and Aqierra Hinton scored 14 with 10 rebounds for Ecorse (6-0, Michigan Metro Blue 1-0 ). Tamia Hall scored 12 for Harper Woods (3-4, 0-1).

Farmington Hills Mercy 47, Ann Arbor Richard 34: Alexis Roberts had 14 points, Sohpie Dugas 11 and Maya White 10 for Mercy (9-0, 4-0). Rileigh Garbarz had 12 points for Richard (5-4, 2-2).

Garden City 42, Redford Thurston 33: Siena McNitt and Rylan Dolan each scored 11 for Garden City (4-4, 2-2 WWAC).

Grosse Pointe North 43, Port Huron Northern 32: Christina Braker had 17 points, and Maddie Kohler had 10 points for North (5-3, 1-2 MAC Red). Jersey McGregor had 15 points, and Ally Shagena had 12 points for Northern (3-8, 1-3).

Grosse Pointe South 64, Utica Eisenhower 58: Alexa Downey scored 16, Keely Conlan scored 13 and Kameron Richards scored 11 for South (7-1, 3-0 MAC Red). Olivia Stack scored 14 for Eisenhower (5-4, 2-2).

Hartland 47, Howell 29: Whitney Sollom scored 13 with 15 rebounds for Hartland (7-0, 3-0 KLAA West). Maeve St. John scored 13 for Howell (5-2, 2-1).

Macomb Dakota 57, Warren Cousino 25: Ella Burger had 11 points, Jaimee Moshenko scored 11 and Cameron Grant scored 10 for Dakota (9-0, 4-0 ). Cousino is 3-6, 0-4.

River Rouge 73, University Prep Art & Design 36: Shaniece Halmon scored 16 with six steals, Curtisey Williams scored 18 with 10 rebounds and DeTorri Hall scored 14 with 11 steals and 10 assists for Rouge (3-3, 1-1 Michigan Metro Blue). Brianna Belton scored 17 for University Prep (1-6, 0-1).

Romulus 52, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 30: Kelsey Hall had 23 points and Ciara Hardy 16 points and five assists for Romulus (6-3). Riah Pack had 10 points for Robichaud.

Romulus Summit Academy North 58, Southfield Bradford Academy 30: Ndidiamak Ndukwe had 30 points for Romulus Summit (4-5, 3-0 Charter). Bradford is 2-1, 0-1.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 35, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 29: Trisha Sankiewicz had 13 points and Ari Wlodeck scored eight with 10 rebounds for Lakeview (6-2, 3-1 MAC Blue). Emily Dixon scored 10 for Chippewa Valley (2-6, 1-3).

Trenton 40, Gibraltar Carlson 27: Kayla Everingham had 14 points for Trenton (5-3, 3-2 Downriver). Elyse Miller had nine points for Carlson (1-7, 0-5).

Troy 50, Rochester Adams 46: Athena Samson scored 22 points for Troy (5-4, 2-3 OAA White). Amelia Drahnak scored 15 for Adams (5-4, 2-3).

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

Detroit News staff contributed.