Elliot Uzelac put together one of the best coaching jobs in state history when he took over the Benton Harbor program less than a week before football practice was to begin in August of 2015, then guided the team — which was 4-68 the previous eight years — to its first winning season since 1989 and first state playoff appearance.

Uzelac, the former head coach at Western Michigan University and former assistant at Michigan and Ohio State, took that job at age 74 since he was bored in retirement. He guided Benton Harbor to an unbeaten regular season the following year, then 5-5 in 2017 before stepping down in June of 2018.

Uzelac and Benton Harbor was rewarded by their tremendous turnaround, featured on ESPN, as well as "Good Morning America," which sent the coaching staff, players and guests on a trip to Disney World.

“That Benton Harbor thing, that was probably the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my life, my wife (Wendy) and I, and truthfully we would have never left there except for the people there got so screwed up firing three athletic directors and totally neglecting academics, we just couldn’t handle it anymore and it really bothered us,” Uzelac said in a phone call with The News after meeting with the Berrien Springs players on Wednesday afternoon.

It wasn’t Uzelac’s first impressive turnaround either. He guided Western Michigan to a 7-4 record (6-3 MAC) in 1976, following a 1-10 record the previous season, earning the MAC Coach of the Year award.

Well, Uzelac is at it again, accepting the head coaching job at Berrien Springs, where the situation is much better than when he took over at Benton Harbor.

Berrien Springs has earned six straight state playoff appearances, including a district championship in Division 5 in 2016. Berrien Springs had its first unbeaten regular season in 15 years last fall before a 16-12 pre-district loss to Kalamazoo Hackett.

Berrien Springs has showcased some talented players and teams in the past, including tackle Phil Paea, a two-time Detroit News Dream Team member who went on to play at Michigan following the 2016 season, and defensive lineman Johnathon Williams, who played at Notre Dame, then finished his career this past fall at Grand Valley.

So, why is 78-year-old Uzelac taking the job at Berrien Springs, where he replaces Bill Bergan?

“Honestly I don’t remembered when it opened and at the beginning I didn’t have any thoughts about it, but then people started talking to me and I met with the superintendent who was a good friend of mine, he was the assistant principal at St. Joe, Dave Eichberg, really a nice man, a good person,” said Uzelac who was head coach at St. Joseph from 2006-10. “We talked, and he showed me what they were doing, what their vision is, and I said I’d like to know more and get involved, so I went through the interview process, I liked it a lot and fortunately got the job.”

So, what was Eichberg and Berrien Springs’ vision?

“Let me tell you about that vision, they’re building a brand new stadium, a beautiful stadium with turf field, and then we’re putting in a practice field right next to it,” said Uzelac who lives in St. Joseph and is looking forward to making the daily 20-minute drive to Berrien Springs. “Then, in a couple of months they’re putting in a brand new fieldhouse and attached to it is a weight room approximately 3,800 square feet, plus a turf track running right down the middle of it.

“They are also building a new performing arts center which is beautiful. The vision is great and they’re doing the right thing here. And, winning is important here because they know it helps the high school and they know it helps the community.

“And, it’s a very diverse community, it really is, there’s tons of diversity here and you get all kind of kids and I’ve met a lot of them today. We had 60 show up for the meeting, I don’t know if they’re all going to play, but they were there, and we were really pleased with it. I like their attitude. I watched the basketball game last night, was evaluating the football players and they have some really good kids. Bill has done a really good job running the football program, and it’s a pleasure for me to take one over like this, I’ve never done that before.”

Uzelac said Berrien Springs will open the 2020 season at Benton Harbor which should make things interesting.

