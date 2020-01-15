For a boys basketball team that plans on winning the Catholic League, Detroit Cristo Rey is off to a hot, undefeated start, pounding its latest victim, Waterford Lakes, 54-33, at home on Wednesday night.

“We haven’t done much as a program, so we have a motto we go by,” Cristo Rey coach Brandon Peoples said. “D.M.G.B. — doesn’t matter, get better. We don’t want to get too high or too low.”

The game was tied after the first quarter when Cristo Rey (8-0, 3-0 Catholic Intersectional No. 2) took control with a suffocating, full-court press, finishing with 23 steals.

Junior guard Alonzo Fears was Cristo Rey’s high scorer, taking advantage of the ample transition opportunities for 21 points.

Sophomore guard Derrek Bolton did damage inside with eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“He (Bolton) attacked the basket well tonight,” Peoples said. “A lot of times he likes to settle for the 3-point shot, but his length and handling skills make him a great penetrator. He contributed a lot on the glass, and that’s what really got him going.”

Despite the perfect record, Peoples feels there’s still room for his team to improve.

“I think we can tighten up on the defensive end,” Peoples said. “Our focus isn’t great on that end of the floor. Basically, our discipline can get better.”

Grant Ross scored 12 for Lakes.

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.

Boys basketball scores

Berkley 55, Auburn Hills Avondale 49

Lincoln Park 59, Detroit Country Day 57

Girls basketball scores

Tecumseh 52, Ypsilanti Lincoln 22

Hockey scores

Allen Park 7, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 3

Ann Arbor Pioneer 8, Ann Arbor Huron 0

Brighton 4, Plymouth 3

Howell 6, Livonia Churchill 2

South Lyon 7, Walled Lake Northern 3