Canton Preparatory, playing its third game in three nights, showed no signs of fatigue in defeating Warren Michigan Math and Science, 58-47, on Thursday night.

Canton Prep began its busy stretch by splitting the first two games, winning against Dearborn Heights Star International on the road before losing in overtime at home to Ann Arbor Central Academy.

"We lost in overtime by one point, it was a tough loss to a buzzer-beater, and we had to regroup on the road. We came back and were ready to go," Canton Prep coach Michael Marek said.

The team regrouped well, holding the lead for a majority of the game and getting a strong win to end this tough stretch of schedule.

Luke Wisniewski had 30 points, and Marek described him as "shot ready," with his teammates getting him the ball and Wisniewski ready to score at every opportunity.

Wisniewski also had to work on the defensive end, as Moore for Warren Michigan had 22 points.

"Luke and Moore had to guard each other for the entire game, it was a great battle between those two guys, duking it out to see which would make the big play," Marek said.

Marek also praised the performance of Demarco Thomas, who had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Canton Prep moves to 7-3, 4-1 in the Detroit Metro Athletic Conference, while Math and Science falls to 2-5, 2-3.

More boys basketball

Farmington 55, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 46: Jadin Akins led Farmington with 28 points and Tariq Humes had 10.

Farmington coach Terrance Porter praised Akins' energy in the first half.

"He came out with energy on defense, and he got his offense from that. It's something that he's taken more pride in as the season went on," Porter said.

That energy helped Farmington build a 25-16 lead at halftime.

Porter said that Farmington knew Stoney Creek was a good shooting team and made sure to give it as few wide open looks and opportunities as possible.

But Stoney Creek outscored Farmington 19-9 in the third quarter, and Porter said the team needed to get better on defense to get back in the game.

"We made a commitment to getting stops and having better communication as a team," Porter said.

Porter described his team's late-game strategy as getting kills, or three stops in a row, and said that his team was able to do that twice in the final quarter to take the lead for keeps.

Farmington has won its last three games after starting the season 1-4, all of those wins coming from in Oakland Activities Association White conference play.

Porter said Farmington started slow after a tough non-conference schedule, but is playing its best basketball now.

Stoney Creek (5-4, 1-2) was led in scoring by Trevor Smith Jr., who had 19 points.

Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 55, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 15: Jude Drake and Lamonte Newton each had 14 points for Jalen Rose (7-1, 5-0 Detroit Metro). Cesar Chavez is 3-6, 1-3.

Detroit Leadership Academy 49, Detroit Community 39: Deshawn Robinson had 13 points for Detroit Leadership. Tragene Williams had 13 points for Detroit Community.

Troy 58, Birmingham Groves 52: Brody Parker scored 27 and Ethan Emerzian 17 for Troy (7-2, 2-1 OAA White). Daniel Lee scored 18 for Groves (5-6, 0-3.

Boys basketball scores

Dearborn Divine Child 76, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 65

Ferndale 71, Oak Park 64

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 59, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 26

Port Huron Northern 63, Warren Woods Tower 48

Girls basketball

Detroit Cass Tech 71, Detroit Southeastern 17: Precious Fields had 22 points, and Kennedy Tidwell and Taylor Smith each had 10 for Cass Tech (8-1, 5-0 Detroit PSL East). Southeastern is 4-6, 3-3.

Detroit Communication and Media Arts 47, Detroit Western 10: Janee Williams had 14 points with four steals and two assists, Shayla Ramsey had 11 points with 13 rebounds, and Kamry Hill had 11 points with three steals for Detroit CMA (5-6, 3-3 PSL West). Zyanna Talley had five points for Western (0-4, 0-4).

Detroit Denby 46, Detroit East English 23: Eshawnda Smith had 31 points with six steals, and Iyana Love had five points with 11 steals for Denby (6-4, 3-2 PSL East). Detroit East English is 3-4, 3-2.

Detroit Renaissance 79, Detroit West Side Academy 24: Kailee Davis had 15 points, and Audrianna Hill had 14 points for Renaissance (9-1, 5-0 PSL West). Mallory Saddler and Iyanna Smith each had 10 points for West Side (1-5, 0-5).

Grosse Pointe North 58, Warren Cousino 34: Maddie Kohler had 21 points, and Christina Braker had 12 points for North (6-3, 2-2 MAC Red). Sidney Dixon and Rachael Adewusi each had 11 points for Cousino (3-7, 0-5).

Madison Heights Lamphere 33, St. Clair Shores South Lake 25: Nydia Shumate had 14 points, and Evy Bisbikis had 10 points for Lamphere (6-3, 3-2 MAC Silver). Be'lejah Horn had 11 points for South Lake (6-4, 3-2).

Girls basketball scores

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 35, Ann Arbor Greenshills 34

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 62, Dearborn Heights WISE Academy 36

Dearborn Heights Star International 52, Hope of Detroit Academy 15

Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 48, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 22

Detroit Martin Luther King 57, Detroit Pershing 30

Detroit Mumford 52, Detroit Central 19

Detroit Osborn 36, Detroit International 6

Eastpointe 70, Madison Heights Madison 13

Hazel Park 50, Clinton Township Clintondale 6

Marine City 58, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 22

Marysville 62, Center Line 15

Port Huron 60, Sterling Heights 18

Romeo 44, Sterling Heights Stevenson 24

Warren Lincoln 56, New Haven 17

Warren Michigan Math & Science 47, Canton Prep 33

Westland Universal Learning Academy 46, Southfield Manoogian 22

Kameron Goodwill is a freelance writer.