Detroit — Pierre Brooks II grew up watching his father, Pierre Brooks’ Detroit King’s team play, including the 2012 season when King won a PSL title.

Now, Brooks II — a four-star 6-foot-5 junior guard — is playing for his father at Detroit Douglass.

And, King’s gym was a house of horrors for Brooks II, his father and the rest of Douglass on Friday night when No. 15 King (9-2, 6-0 PSL East) dominated the third quarter, using a 17-0 run to turn a 20-19 lead into a 37-19 cushion and No. 10 Douglass (8-2, 4-1) couldn’t recover in the 55-46 outcome.

Detroit King's Omar Zeigler (1) takes a shot while closely guarded by Frederick Douglass' Frankin Ezeoka (2) during the first half. (Photo: Brian Sevald, Special to Detroit News)

King sophomore point guard Chansey Willis Jr. led the pivotal run, scoring nine straight points at one stretch. He finished with a team-high 22 points.

“We were talking in the locker room at halftime and we were only up by five and struggling, just weren’t making shots, so I just kept my composure and helped my team come back and we won with that 17-0 run,” Willis said. “Coach (George Ward) said to keep playing defense, not to worry about our offense.”

Omar Ziegler, a 6-4 junior standout, was also a big factor for King, scoring the final four points of the run while also taking a charge. It was one of five Douglass turnovers during the spurt, some from King’s press, others in the halfcourt.

Ziegler scored all 20 of his points in the first three quarters, making 8 of 11 shots while playing outstanding defense on Brooks II.

King led 7-3 after one quarter, 20-15 at halftime and 44-27 after three.

King coach George Ward takes pride in his team’s defense and had to be thrilled with the performance he witnessed in Friday’s showdown before a packed house.

“They knew we weren’t going to give them space, it was just a matter of enforcing our will,” said Ward of King, which limited Brooks II, who entered the game averaging 26.8 points to 11 on 3 of 14 shooting (0 of 7 on 3-pointers). “We did a good job defensively, held a team to 46 points and their top three players probably are averaging 50 points combined, so I knew it would take a total team effort, but I knew my kids would stick to the game plan.”

Douglass had six turnovers and was 0-for-6 from the field before Brooks II scored off a putback to cut the deficit to 7-3 late in the first quarter.

Ziegler was the lone player on his game in the first half, scoring 12 while making 4 of 6 shots from the field and 3 of 4 free throws.

Douglass shot less than 25 percent (4-of-17) in the first half with Brooks limited to seven points on 2 of 8 shooting, missing all four of his 3-pointers.

Douglass had to feel good about being down just five at the half since 6-9 junior center Javante Randle was sent to the bench with two fouls with 4:54 left in the half and his team trailing 13-9.

Before taking a seat, Randle had nine rebounds and three blocks, altering multiple other shots as well to keep Douglass close. He finished with seven points and 14 rebounds.

Donivan Peoples (13 points) made a 3-pointer and a free throw after being fouled on the shot to pull Douglass within 20-19 thirty seconds into the third quarter before King went on its run.

Still, Douglass cut the deficit to 47-39 and had the ball midway through the fourth, but Brooks misfired on a 3-pointer and Willis would later score in transition to open up a 50-40 lead with 2:12 left.

The teams will conclude their busy weeks when they compete in the Horatio Williams Freedom Classic Saturday at Ferndale with Douglass facing four-star junior guard Jaden Akins and Farmington at 2:30 and King facing No. 4 Clarkston at 5:30.

More boys basketball

Allen Park 55, Trenton 52: Peirce Eaton had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Allen Park (6-2, 4-1). Trenton is 1-5, 1-5.

Belleville 53, Dearborn Fordson 41: D.J. Johnson scored 15 and Connor Bush had 12 for Belleville (5-2, 4-0 KLAA East). Zak Maisari scored 15 for Fordson (2-6, 0-4).

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 68, Whitmore Lake 60: Thai Fowler scored 20 and Evan Akkashian had 21 for Roeper (4-3, 2-2 MIAC Red). Whitmore Lake is 2-6, 2-2.

Canton 79, Novi 65: Jake Vickers scored 21, Ben Stesiak 18 and Cole Vickers 17 for Canton (5-2, 3-1 KLAA West). Bryce Lubin and Alando Williams each scored 16 for Novi (3-5, 1-3).

Dearborn 59, Livonia Franklin 52: Jack Melton scored 15 and Brendan Russeau 14 for Dearborn (4-4, 3-1 KLAA East). Evan Pittanger scored 13 for Franklin (3-4, 1-3).

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 71, Melvindale 65: Rod Campbell scored 21 and Jabe Lessmau 16 for Annapolis (6-2, 2-1 WWAC). Mohamed Alomari scored 23 and Anthis Bolden 14 for Melvindale (1-6, 0-3).

Detroit Cass Tech 93, Detroit Renaissance 50: Tyson Acuff had 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Isaiah Sanders had 16 points and 16 rebounds and Kyle Legreair had 16 points, seven assists and five steals for Cass Tech (9-1, 6-0 PSL West). Sterling Scott scored 19 for Renaissance (5-4, 3-2).

Detroit Communications and Media Arts 60, Detroit Cody 39: Damon Terrelle had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Jerimiah Henderson and Dorian Sims each scored 13 for CMA (8-2, 4-2 PSL West). Cody is 4-4, 1-4.

Detroit Community 48, Inkster American International Academy 43: Craig Johnson had eight points and 10 assists for Community (4-5). Charles Kirksley scored 16 for Academy.

Detroit Cornerstone 50, Dearborn Henry Ford 35: Carlos Paul scored 10 for Cornerstone. Raevon Thomas scored 11 for Henry Ford.

Detroit Henry Ford 57, Detroit Northwestern 20: Jeremy Ford and James Perry each scored 23 and Ahmaad Ford added 10 for Henry Ford (5-5, 3-2 PSL West).

Detroit Public Safety Academy 55, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 24: Couron Steele scored 12 and Jordan Hatchett had 10 for Public Safety (7-2, 1-1 CSC East). Pontiac is 4-4, 1-1.

Detroit Southeastern 64, Detroit Denby 55: Iron Wilson scored 24 and Karon Allen had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Southeastern (6-5, 3-3 DPSL East). Allen Thatcher scored 15 for Denby (3-7, 1-3).

Detroit Voyageur Prep 68, Southfield Bradford Academy 51: Jeffrey Pullen had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Earryl Taylor scored 12 for Prep (6-1, 2-0 CSC West). Cameron Burton scored 15 for Bradford (2-4, 0-2).

Grosse Pointe South 77, Romeo 52: Will Johnson scored 18, Jacob Harris 12 and Matt Edwards 10 for South (7-2, 3-0 MAC White). Romeo is 4-4, 2-1.

Hamtramck 72, Detroit University Prep Art and Design 35: Frank Bassett had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Mike Lewis had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Amari Allen had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Hamtramck (7-2, 3-1 MMAC Blue).

Harper Woods 50, Detroit University Prep 46: Curtis Jackson had 19 points, 10 assists, five steals and five rebounds and Logan Gardner scored 10 for Harper Woods (5-3, 1-1 MMAC Blue). University Prep is 2-7, 0-1 MMAC Black.

Harper Woods Chandler Park 70, Pontiac A&T 45: Jayland Randall scored 20, and Terrence Brown had 13 points and six assists for Chandler Park (6-2, 2-0 Charter East). A&T is 2-6, 0-2.

Macomb Dakota 72, Roseville 43: Ryan Rollins had 27 points, seven assists and three blocks, Joshua Hines had 17 points and six rebounds and Joey Tocco had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Dakota (7-2, 3-0 MAC Red). Anthony Cukaj scored 14 for Roseville (3-5, 2-1).

Northville 45, Hartland 36: Grant Mathiesen scored 21 for Northville (8-0, 4-1 KLAA West). Trevor Lewis scored 13 for Hartland (5-3, 2-2).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 60, Detroit U-D Jesuit 50: Loren Bowman had 36 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary’s (8-0, 2-0 CHSL Central). Sonny Wilson scored 17 for Jesuit (5-4, 2-1).

Redford Thurston 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 44: Jordan Buxton scored 17, Emanuel Taylor 13 and Khali Freeman and Isaiah Turner each added 10 for Thurston (7-0, 4-0 Western Wayne). Mustafa Almuna scored 12 for Crestwood (3-3, 2-2).

River Rouge 56, Ecorse 48: Keyshawn Melvin scored 26 for River Rouge (8-1, 2-0 MMAC Blue). D’Andre Gaines had 25 points and 20 rebounds and Keyon Williams scored 10 for Ecorse (5-2, 2-1).

Salem 65, Plymouth 55: Charlie Argust scored 22 and Ryan Len 17 for Salem (4-4, 1-4 KLAA West). Ethan Bently scored 17 for Plymouth (4-4, 1-4).

South Lyon East 54, Walled Lake Northern 42: Bryce Bird scored 10 for Lyon (4-2, 2-2 LVC). Bobby McGuire scored 13 for Northern (4-4, 2-2).

Utica 48, L’Anse Creuse 46: Rory Montreuil had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Jason Azar scored 11 and Nick Gjonaj had eight points and 13 rebounds for Utica (4-3, 3-0 MAC Blue). Jordan Johnson scored 12 and Caron Williams 11 for L’Anse Creuse (1-7, 0-3).

Warren De La Salle Collegiate 62, Detroit Catholic Central 42: Joe Gjonaj scored 20 and Linden Holder had 14 for Collegiate (7-1, 1-1 CHSL Central). Craggs Cooper scored 20 for Central (2-6, 0-3).

Warren Lincoln 63, Madison Heights Madison 53: Stephen Teasly scored 19 and Jamal Trice 15 for Lincoln (4-4, 2-1 MAC Silver). Quantar Jones scored 20 for Madison (2-5, 1-2).

West Bloomfield 55, Bloomfield Hills 49: Shamar Mathews scored 17 and Jon Ammori had 10 for West (4-4, 1-1 OAA Red). Collin Hecker scored 17 for Hills (4-6, 0-3).

White Lake Lakeland 66, Waterford Kettering 48: Austin Boughton scored 26 and David Jabiro had 19 points and eight assists for Lakeland (5-3, 4-1 Lakes Valley). Benny Crenshaw scored 13 for Kettering (1-6, 1-3)

Girls basketball

Ecorse 67, Detroit University Prep Science and Math 14: Jayla Henry scored 21 and Alliyah Davis 18 and for Ecorse (7-0, 1-0 MMAC Blue). University Prep is 1-9, 0-3 MMAC Black.

Farmington Hills Mercy 46, Macomb Lutheran North 33: Maya White scored 13 for Mercy (10-0, 5-0 Catholic Central). Lutheran North is 4-5, 0-4.

Grosse Pointe South 49, Macomb Dakota 46: Alexa Downey had 26 points and seven steals for South (8-1, 4-0 MAC Red). Kameron Grant scored 12 for Dakota (8-1, 4-1).

Hartland 66, Northville 33: Nikki Dompierre scored 19 for Hartland (8-0, 4-0 KLAA West). Ellie Phallman scored 12 for Northville (4-4, 2-2).

Plymouth 60, Salem 47: Ella Riley scored 23 and Ainsley Florence 19 for Plymouth (4-4, 1-3 KLAA West). Mattison Joyner scored 21 for Salem (1-7, 1-3).

Rochester Adams 48, Troy Athens 41: Ameila Erahnak scored 15 for Adams (6-4, 3-3 OAA White). Athens is 10-1, 4-4.

Romulus 51, Redford Union 31: Kelsei Hall 20 for Romulus (7-3, 6-0 WWAC). Redford is 2-6, 2-4.

Roseville 43, Warren Woods Tower 33: Gracie Magee had 11 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks and Kree Reynolds had 13 points and five steals for Roseville (1-8, 1-5 MAC Silver). Isabella Coser scored 19 for Tower (0-10, 0-5).

Royal Oak 32, West Bloomfield 31: Sarah Soraghan scored 11 for Royal Oak (6-4, 2-3 OAA Red). Myonna Hooper scored 16 for West Bloomfield (7-3, 4-1).

Taylor 40, Southgate Anderson 32: Amiah Thomas scored 12 and Josalynn Norris 11 for Taylor (4-5, 3-4 Downriver). Courtney Maybery scored 12 for Anderson (2-7, 1-5).

Trenton 41, Allen Park 31: Kayla Everingham scored 17 for Trenton (6-3,4-2 Downriver). Allen Park is 3-5, 3-2.

Troy 48, Lake Orion 35: Athena Samson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Troy (6-4, 3-3 OAA White). Lake Orion is 2-6, 0-5.

Waterford Mott 41, Walled Lake Central 31: Abby Upleger scored 16 and Makayla Fuerst 11 for Mott (8-2, 6-0 LVC). Central is 2-7, 2-4.

Wyandotte Roosevelt 39, Dearborn Edsel Ford 16: Katlyn Patterson scored 13 for Roosevelt (6-2, 5-0 Downriver). Edsel Ford is 2-7, 1-4.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

Detroit News staff contributed.