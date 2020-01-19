Here are boys basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 19 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (8-0)

2. River Rouge (8-1)

3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (5-1)

4. Clarkston (8-1)

5. Flint Beecher (7-1)

6. Grand Rapids Christian (8-0)

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-1)

8. Grand Blanc (7-2)

10. Detroit Cass Tech (10-1)

11. Ann Arbor Huron (8-0)

12. Waterford Mott (6-2)

13. Detroit King (9-2)

14. Muskegon (4-1)

15. Detroit Douglass (8-2)

16. Warren De La Salle (7-1)

17. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (6-2)

18. Detroit Edison (6-2)

19. Ferndale (4-2)

20. Mt. Pleasant (8-0)

(tie) Bridgeport (8-0)

Detroit

1. Detroit Cass Tech (10-1)

2. Detroit King (9-2)

3. Detroit Douglass (8-2)

4. Detroit Edison (6-2)

5. U-D Jesuit (5-4)

6. Detroit Loyola (8-1)

7. Detroit Renaissance (5-4)

8. Detroit CMA (8-2)

9. Detroit Mumford (6-4)

10. Detroit Henry Ford (5-5)

North

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (8-0)

2. Clarkston (8-1)

3. Waterford Mott (6-2)

4. Ferndale (4-2)

5. North Farmington (8-2)

6. Southfield A&T (7-1)

7. Southfield Christian (6-2)

8. Howell (6-2)

9. Troy (7-2)

10. Oxford (5-2)

(tie) Oak Park (4-4)

East

1. Warren De La Salle (7-1)

2. Macomb Dakota (7-2)

3. Grosse Pointe South (7-2)

4. Hamtramck (7-2)

5. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (7-1)

6. Eastpointe (7-1)

7. Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-3)

8. Harper Woods Chandler Park (6-2)

9. New Haven (4-4)

10. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (6-1)

West

1. River Rouge (8-1)

2. Ypsilanti Lincoln (5-1)

3. Ann Arbor Huron (8-0)

4. Ann Arbor Skyline (7-1)

5. Northville (8-0)

6. Saline (4-2)

7. Canton (5-2)

8. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (6-2)

9. Dearborn Divine Child (6-1)

10. Belleville (5-2)

(tie) Redford Thurston (7-0)

