Here are girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 19 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Buy Photo Kennedy Blair (35) and Dearborn Divine Child are No. 7 in the West in this week's Detroit News girls basketball rankings. (Photo: Brian Sevald, Special to The Detroit News)

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (8-0)

2. East Lansing (8-1)

3. Hartland (8-0)

4. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (10-0)

5. Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-1)

6. Farmington Hills Mercy (10-0)

7. Birmingham Marian (8-1)

8. Hudsonville (9-0)

9. East Grand Rapids (9-1)

10. Grosse Pointe South (8-1)

11. Macomb Dakota (9-1)

12. Grass Lake (10-1)

13. Detroit Renaissance (9-1)

14. Rockford (10-0)

15. Brighton (7-1)

16. Pewamo-Westphalia (7-2)

17. Ann Arbor Huron (9-2)

18. St. Ignace (7-1)

19. Detroit Cass Tech (8-1)

20. East Kentwood (6-3)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (8-0)

2. Detroit Renaissance (9-1)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (8-1)

4. Detroit King (7-0)

5. Detroit Mumford (5-2)

6. Detroit Cody (10-1)

7. Detroit Denby (6-4)

8. Detroit Pershing (5-3)

9. Detroit CMA (5-6)

10. Detroit Southeastern (4-6)

North

1. Hartland (8-0)

2. Farmington Hills Mercy (10-0)

3. Birmingham Marian (8-1)

4. Brighton (7-1)

5. Southfield A&T (7-4)

6. Walled Lake Western (7-2)

7. West Bloomfield (7-3)

8. Howell (6-2)

9. Clarkston (7-3)

10. Troy Athens (10-1)

(tie) Waterford Mott (8-2)

East

1. Grosse Pointe South (8-1)

2. Macomb Dakota (9-1)

3. Port Huron (12-0)

4. Grosse Pointe North (6-3)

5. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (6-2)

6. Utica Eisenhower (6-4)

7. Harper Woods Chandler Park (6-5)

8. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (7-3)

9. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (7-3)

10. Marine City (10-1)

West

1. Ann Arbor Huron (9-2)

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (8-4)

3. Saline (9-1)

4. Ann Arbor Pioneer (6-3)

5. Wayne (4-3)

6. Dearborn (7-1)

7. Dearborn Divine Child (7-4)

8. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (7-0)

9. Flat Rock (8-3)

10. Romulus (7-3)

david.goricki@detroitnews.com