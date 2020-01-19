Jeremiah Henderson scored 25 while Damon Terrell had points with 12 rebounds and four steals to carry Detroit Communication, Media and Arts (9-2, 4-2 PSL West) past Detroit University Prep, 73-65, in overtime on Sunday.

Sterling Blakley had 33 points and Malcolm Cain added 15 for University Prep.

More boys basketball

Ecorse 52, Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy 43: Donavan Williams scored 18 points, DeAndre James added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Mike Wood turned in 10 points and 10 rebounds for Ecorse (5-2).

Romulus 70, Detroit Renaissance 54: Terrence Broughton had 20 points, nine rebounds and six steals while Keyshawn Kyle scored 14 for Romulus (5-2).