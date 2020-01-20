Ypsilanti — Emoni Bates made the plays down the stretch to help Ypsilanti Lincoln pull out a thrilling 75-68 win over No. 18 Detroit Edison Public School Academy on Monday night in the MLK Day Showcase at the Convocation Center.

Bates, a 6-foot-9 sophomore guard who is considered to be the best high school player in the country, scored 34 for defending Division 1 champion Lincoln, which improved to 6-1 and ranked No. 3 in The News Super 20 poll.

Buy Photo Emoni Bates (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Edison's 6-foot-7, 260-pound Bryce George scored eight straight points, including a 3-pointer and a three-point play (basket and free throw) to open a 66-62 lead with 2:46 left.

Then Bates went to work with a lot of help from freshman guard Braelon Green.

Green made both ends of a 1-and-1 before Bates dunked off a steal to pull Lincoln even at 66. After Raynard Williams scored on a driving layup, Bates made a 3-pointer to give Lincoln a 69-68 lead with 1:20 remaining.

More: David Goricki's boys high school basketball rankings: Jan. 19

More: David Goricki's girls high school basketball rankings: Jan. 19

Bates would also make a 15-footer for a 71-68 lead.

Williams, who is averaging 17 points and shooting 57 percent from 3-point range, missed two long-range shots in the final seconds and Green (17 points) made two free throws with 6.5 seconds left as well as a layup as time expired.

Williams led Edison (6-3) with 26 points and George had 14 points, all coming in the second half.

Lincoln led 15-12, then Bates scored 11 during a 17-8 run to close out the half to turn a 20-19 deficit into a 38-26 lead, making a pair of 3-pointers during the final minute, giving him 19 first-half points on 7 of 10 shooting, 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

More: Prep notes: 'Big-time player' Roper finds new life at Orchard Lake St. Mary's

Green was also an impact player during the pivotal second-quarter run, starting it with a driving layup, then scoring off another driving basket for a 28-25 lead and an inside basket off a pass from Bates.

Horatio Williams Freedom Classic

Clarkston 55, Detroit King 41: It took sophomore guard Fletcher Loyer a couple of minutes to get going, but once he did he put on a show in helping No. 4 Clarkston defeat No. 13 Detroit King.

Loyer scored 26. He made 6 of 8 3-pointers, including three 3-pointers in the opening quarter to set the tempo to give Clarkston a 15-12 lead with 7-foot-1 senior Matt Nicholson doing the damage inside.

Clarkston held a 28-17 halftime lead, limiting King to a single basket.

Then, Clarkston put on a 3-point barrage with Keegan Wasilk making one and Loyer two more during a three-minute stretch and Clarkston opened up a 41-23 halftime cushion.

King (9-3) never recovered. Sophomore point guard Chansey Willis scored 23, including 18 fourth-quarter points. Junior guard Omar Zeigler scored 11

Nicholson finished with 14 points.

Detroit Douglass 74, Farmington 61: Zavion McClendon scored 22 and Pierre Brooks II added 18 for Douglass (9-2). Farmington is 4-5.

Macomb Dakota 70, Detroit Western 60: Joshua Hines led Dakota (8-2) to victory with 22 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Rollins added 19 points, 10 assists, three steals and three blocked shots, and Tymias Williams chipped in 12 points. Shamar Ballenger led Western with 23 points.

More boys basketball

Detroit Cass Tech 59, Canton 51: Kyle LeGreair had 22 points and five assists, Tyson Acuff had 20 points and eight rebounds, with each adding four steals for Cass Tech (10-1). Canton is 5-3.

Detroit Public Safety Academy 54, Detroit Mumford 52: In the Detroit Southeastern MLK Showcase, Maurice Williams scored 22 for Public Safety Academy (8-2). Alan Gee Jr. had 19 points for Mumford.

Wayne Memorial 46, Redford Union 36: Ty Fortney had 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Dante Foreman scored 12 for Wayne Memorial (3-5). Braylon Allison scored 11 for Union.