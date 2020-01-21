Belleville put on an outstanding defensive performance in the eight minutes to take an early 12-point lead, then had to use a strong fourth-quarter effort from Connor Bush to pull out a 58-50 win over Westland John Glenn Tuesday night in the showdown for first place in the KLAA East Division.

Sophomore guard Mario Johnson made two 3-pointers and senior point guard Lorenzo Wright hit another deep 3 in the opening quarter to help Belleville (6-2, 5-0) set the tempo and build the 17-5 lead.

Then, Bush and 6-foot-4 post player Jalen Williams used their physical play to help Belleville build a 32-20 halftime lead, scoring inside or off putbacks while also playing strong defense in helping limit John Glenn (6-2, 4-1) to 7 of 24 shooting from the field.

After Bush’s putback dunk opened a 34-21 lead early in the third, John Glenn picked up defensively and used a 16-7 run to cut the deficit to 41-37 late in the quarter. Deonte Pearson started the run with an inside basket before Sharieff Liddell scored on a runner in the lane with Asonta Hargrove making a layup off a steal to pull within 34-27.

Buy Photo Waterford Mott's Damarion Bonds and Reese Stimpson celebrate Stimpson's half-court 3-pointer at the end of the 71-40 victory over Walled Lake Western. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Williams stopped the run by making a 3-pointer from the corner, but John Glenn center Brendan Balko would do some damage inside on both ends of the court and Liddell scored in transition followed by a short jumper to pull within 41-37.

Liddell continued his strong play when he scored off a driving layup to cut the deficit to 51-50 with 1:25 left, but Belleville scored final seven points, starting with Bush’s three-point play (basket and free throw) off a spin move with 1:08 left.

“It was just a full out team effort tonight,” said Bush, who had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, including 10 points and two blocks in the final eight minutes. “We started out the first quarter good, played hard, then things went downhill in the third quarter and we just fought in the fourth.

“I feel we’re playing pretty good right now. We could be better, but we haven’t hit our max yet, still climbing. Defense and rebounding are our strengths, then we get out in transition.”

Said Williams: “Connor is a clutch player, you could see it on the football field (winning TD catch at Dearborn Fordson). He did that spin move for the three-point play that set us up to win.”

Wright finished with 15 points and Williams, 12, including multiple baskets off of putbacks.

“I usually start, but my role was to come off the bench tonight,” said Williams, who has several Mid-American Conference offers for football as a receiver/defensive end and plans to make his decision on National Signing Day early next month. “Coach (Adam Trumpour) told me to come out with energy and I did what I had to do to help us get the win.”

Holt led John Glenn — which shot 38 percent from the field — with 14 points and Liddell scored 11.

More boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 62, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 49: Andrew Albrecht had 15 points, and Thai Fowler 13 points for Bloomfield Hills Roeper (5-3, 3-2 MIAC Red). Dominic Balagna had 18 points for Stockwell Prep (4-4, 2-2).

Brownstown Woodhaven 68, Allen Park 39: Eliche Warren scored 22 and Jordan Barber had 14 for Woodhaven (5-4, 4-1 Downriver). Allen Park is 5-3, 3-2.

Dearborn 83, Livonia Churchill 62: Mohsen Amin had 13 points, and Ahmed AlAwamleh and Adnan Rammouni each had nine points for Dearborn (5-4, 4-1 KLAA East). Chase Loving had 20 points for Churchill (1-8, 0-5).

Detroit Cass Tech 65, Detroit Cody 43: Tyson Acuff had 21 points with eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals, Kyle LeGreair had 20 points with six rebounds and four steals, and Isaiah Sanders had 12 points and seven rebounds for Cass Tech (11-1, 8-0 Detroit PSL West). James Jason had 12 points for Cody (5-5, 1-5).

Detroit Cornerstone Health and Technology 63, Detroit Voyageur Prep 47: Greg Brown scored 14 and Carlos Paul had 14 for Cornerstone. Voyageur is 6-2, 2-1 in the CSC West.

Detroit Douglass 87, Detroit East English 44: Donivan Peoples scored 28, Pierre Brooks II had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Zavion McClendon scored 15 for Douglass (10-2, 5-1 DPSL East). Pierre Brooks II scored his 1,000th career point. East English is 3-5, 1-2.

Detroit Henry Ford 84, Detroit Renaissance 61: James Perry had 25 points, Wryan Williams had 20 points, and Davion Norman had 15 points for Henry Ford (6-5, 4-2 Detroit PSL West). Christian Blair had 16 points, and Sterling Scott had 15 points for Renaissance (5-6, 3-3).

Detroit Martin Luther King 57, Detroit Denby 45: Chansey Willis Jr. scored 17 and Omar Ziegler Jr. had 13 for King (10-3, 7-0 DPSL East). Keyvanne Taylor scored 19 for Denby (2-8, 1-4).

Detroit Western 75, Detroit Mumford 73 (OT): Lamont Parks had 28 points, Shamar Ballenger scored 16 and Sean Byrd scored 12 for Western (4-6, 3-3 Detroit PSL West). Desean McMurray scored 22 for Mumford (6-6, 3-3).

Farmington 63, Oxford 56: Jaiden Akins had 21 points, Robert Davis Jr. had 19, and Tariq Humes had 13 points for Farmington (5-5, 4-0 OAA White). Trey Townsend had 20 points for Oxford (5-3, 2-2).

Grosse Pointe South 73, New Haven 61: Anthony Benard had 21 points and five assists, Will Johnson had 17 points, Miles Jamieson had 11 points, and Alex Shaheen had six points and 10 assists for Grosse Pointe South (8-2, 4-0 MAC White). Brent Wiles had 18 points for New Haven (4-5, 1-2).

Hamtramck 71, Ecorse 63: Noah Burns scored 16 and Arron Allen 14 for Hamtramck. Freshman guard Malik Olafioye scored 22 points and Keyon Williams added 16 for Ecorse (6-4, 0-2 MMAC)

Harper Woods Chandler Park 74, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 31: Jayland Randall had 18 points, Tamario Adley scored 11 and Terrence Brown scored 10 with six assists for Chandler Park (7-2, 4-0 Charter Conference East). Pontiac is 3-6, 1-2.

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 63, Warren Fitzgerald 54: Marsae Joseph scored 22 with seven rebounds, Caron Williams scored 10 and Jordan Johnson scored eight with five assists for L’Anse Creuse (2-7, 1-3 MAC Blue). Troy West scored 17 for Fitzgerald (4-6, 1-3).

Howell 68, Salem 50: Will Hann had 19 points for Howell (7-2, 4-1 KLAA West). Ryan Len scored 12 for Salem (4-5, 1-4).

Lincoln Park 76, Dearborn Edsel Ford 74: Ralph Nash scored 22 and Andrew Dean scored 21 for Lincoln Park (3-4, 2-3 Downriver League). Rami Salem scored 42 with six assists and Jamal Mogalli scored 14 for Edsel Ford (2-8, 1-5).

Livonia Stevenson 47, Livonia Franklin 39: Nate Waligora and Steven Shimko each had seven points for Stevenson (6-3, 3-2 KLAA East). Jake McGlynn had 16 points, and Dom Ufferman had 12 points for Franklin (4-5, 1-4).

Macomb Dakota 80, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 60: Ryan Rollins had 21 points and eight rebounds, Xavier Glenn had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Joshua Hines scored 14 for Dakota (9-2, 4-0 MAC Red). Christian Johnson scored 14 for North (7-2, 2-2).

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 50, Ann Arbor Greenhills 49: Nolan Julio had 23 points with five assists for Cardinal Mooney (5-4, 2-2 Catholic League). Finn Klein scored 14 for Greenhills (4-4, 1-3).

Northville 49, Plymouth 48: Zach Shoemaker scored 27 for Northville (9-0, 5-0 KLAA West). Brian MacLellan scored 16 for Plymouth (3-6,1-2).

Novi Christian Academy 81, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 59: Blake Goodman scored 26 with 10 rebounds, Johnathan Blackwell scored 21 with 10 rebounds and eight assists and Ethan Cooper scored 10 with 10 steals for Novi (7-1, 3-1 MIAC). Daniel Siminski scored 15 for Oakland (7-2, 2-2).

Okemos 70, Lansing Everett 55: Noah Pruitt had 18 points and seven assists, Will Young had 13 points, and Grant Holtzer had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Okemos (7-2, 5-0 CAAC Blue). Shamar Howard had 30 points for Lansing Everett (6-3, 3-2).

Port Huron 84, Eastpointe 83: De’Ovion Price and Ethan Balon both scored 28 for Port Huron (4-5, 3-1 MAC Silver). Davion Holloway scored 31 for Eastpointe (7-2, 3-1).

Orchard Lake St Mary's 65, Warren De La Salle 56: Kareem Rozier scored 22 and Lorne Bowman had 16 for St Mary's (9-1, 3-0 CHSL Central). Joseph Cgonaj scored 23 for De La Salle (9-2, 1-2).

River Rouge 65, Harper Woods 32: Legend Jeeter scored 18 with 10 rebounds, Keyshawn Devlin scored 18, Brent Darby scored 14 and Ahmoni Weston scored 12 for Rouge (10-1, 3-0 Michigan Metro Blue). Logan Garner scored 14 for Harper Woods (5-4, 1-2).

Romulus Summit Academy North 70, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 25: Orlando Lovejoy had 35 points with 10 rebounds and 10 steals, and James Wright had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Romulus Summit (8-2, 4-0 Charter West). Dearborn Henry Ford is 2-9, 0-3.

Roseville 76, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 43: Aaron Hunter had 19 points, Jason Hunter scored 16, Anthony Cukaj scored 15 and Delano Sanders scored 14 with eight assists for Roseville (4-6, 3-1 MAC Red). Devin Lilly scored 16 for Chippewa Valley (3-6, 0-4).

St. Clair Shores South Lake 45, Sterling Heights 44: Artez Weathington scored 22 for South Lake (6-4, 3-2 MAC Gold). Anthony Danno scored 22 for Sterling Heights (3-7, 1-3).

Southfield Bradford Academy 65, Detroit Old Redford 56: Joshua Christian had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Camron Burton had 18 points, and Ahmad Badget had 11 points and seven steals for Southfield Bradford (3-4, 1-2 Charter West). Old Redford is 0-7, 0-2.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 66, Pontiac Arts & Tech Academy 48: Nick Johnson scored 19 and Delshawn Dixon scored eight with eight assists for Warren (8-3, 2-1 Charter School). Pontiac is 4-7, 1-2.

Wayne Memorial 54, Dearborn Fordson 38: Dante Foreman had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Ty Fortney had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Wayne Memorial (4-5, 3-2 KLAA East). Hussein Darwish had 13 points for Dearborn Fordson (2-6, 0-5).

Boys scores

Allen Park Cabrini 59, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 45

Belleville 58, Westland John Glenn 50

Brighton 55, Novi 45

Canton 49, Hartland 43 (OT)

Clinton Township Clintondale 59, Madison Heights Madison 54

Dearborn Heights Star International 55, Detroit Oakland International Academy 29

Detroit Community 52, Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech 43

Flat Rock 57, Monroe Jefferson 45

Fraser 50, Warren Woods Tower 34

Marysville 44, Warren Lincoln 35

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 50, Grosse Ile 41

New Boston Huron 66, Milan 60

Pontiac 61, Royal Oak 51

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 64, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 51

Port Huron Northern 63, St Clair 51

Romeo 56, Warren Mott 45

Romulus 57, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 52

South Lyon East 56, Waterford Kettering 42

Southfield Arts & Technology 68, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 63

Southgate Anderson 57, Trenton 48

St Clair Shores Lake Shore 51, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 46

Warren Cousino 66, Utica 59

Wyandotte Roosevelt 70, Gibraltar Carlson 68

Girls basketball

Allen Park 47, Brownstown Woodhaven 40: Mia Nightingale had 17 points for Allen Park (4-5, 4-2 Downriver). Woodhaven is 6-4, 5-2.

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 31, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 26: Jada Coburn had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Flawless Gregory scored 10 for Roeper (3-5, 1-4 MIAC Red). Stockwell is 1-7, 0-3.

Dearborn 55, Livonia Churchill 47: Justina Szalkowski scored 18 and Malak Alhajj had 14 for Dearborn (8-1, 4-1 KLAA East). Nasya Thomas scored 31 for Livonia (6-3, 3-2).

Detroit Martin Luther King 51, Oak Park 33: Monica Williams scored 23 and Marche Borden had 11 for Martin Luther King (8-0, 6-0 DPSL East). Oak Park is 5-4, 2-2 in the OAA Blue.

Ecorse 62, Taylor Prep 15: Aqierra Hinto had 10 points with 10 rebounds, Hope Howard scored 10 and Jayla Henry scored 10 for Ecorse (8-0, 2-0 MAC Blue). Taylor Prep is 5-4, 2-3 in the Michigan Metro Black.

Farmington Hills Mercy 52, Warren Regina 30: Maya White scored 14 for Mercy (11-0, 6-0 Catholic League Central). Avery Sikorski scored 13 for Regina (5-5, 0-5).

Grosse Ile 50, Monroe Jefferson 30: Helana Formentin scored 23 for Grosse Ile (1-9, 1-5 Huron). Sarah Vanisacker scored 10 for Monroe (1-9, 0-6).

Grosse Pointe South 59, Port Huron Northern 33: Alexa Downey scored 24, Sophie Iafrati scored 11 and Kamryn Richards scored nine for South (9-1, 5-0 MAC Red). Allie Shagena scored 11 for Northern (3-10, 1-6).

Hartland 66, Canton 17: Whitney Sollom and Midi Moyer each had 10 points for Hartland (9-0, 5-0 KLAA West). Canton is 0-9, 0-5.

Macomb Dakota 57, Grosse Pointe North 44: Ella Burger had 25 points and Cameron Grant scored 13 with 14 rebounds and five blocks for Dakota (10-1, 5-1 MAC Red). Christina Braker scored 15 and Madeline Kohler scored 13 for North (6-4, 2-3).

Northville 44, Plymouth 41: Morgan Thompson had 18 points for Northville (5-4, 3-2 KLAA West). Ella Riley had 14 points for Plymouth (4-5, 1-4).

River Rouge 61, Harper Woods 36: Curtisey Williams scored 16 with 11 rebounds, Detori Hall scored 14 with 10 assists and eight steals and Rayniya Leblanc scored 10 with 14 rebounds for Rouge (4-3, 3-0 Michigan Metro Blue). Harper Woods is 4-5, 0-1.

Riverview 71, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 56: Shannon McAlinden had 18 points, Elyssa Kincaid scored 18, Rayah Kolbusz scored 14 and Kylie Skidmore scored 12 for Riverview (6-4, 2-3 Huron League). Alicia Otiz scored 26 and Mayah Barakad scored 21 for Crestwood (7-3, 6-0 Western Wayne).

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 44 Plymouth Christian Academy 39: Emily Grulke scored 13 for Lutheran Northwest (6-4, 3-1 MIAC Blue). Anna Fernandez scored 16 and Morganne Hoke had 13 for Plymouth (8-2, 2-1).

Walled Lake Central 34, South Lyon 31: Angelina Haisha had 11 points for Lake Central (3-7, 3-4 Lakes Valley). Megan MacDonald had 14 points for South Lyon (0-10, 0-6).

Westland John Glenn 51, Belleville 46: India Grissom scored 20, Taylor Watkins-Johnson had 15 and Valerie Wood had 10 for John Glenn (3-6, 1-4 KLAA East). Aniyah Stone-Palmer scored 11 and Nya Thomas had 10 for Belleville (3-6, 2-3).

Girls scores

Birmingham Groves 43, Berkley 33

Dearborn Divine Child 56, Macomb Lutheran North 32

Ferndale University 54, Warren Michigan Math & Science 44

Lincoln Park 61, Dearborn Edsel Ford 41

Livonia Stevenson 43, Livonia Franklin 39

Macomb Dakota 57, Grosse Pointe North 44

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 50, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 26

Marine City 56, Center Line 17

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 52, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 35

North Farmington 48, Farmington 33

Port Huron 35, Utica 28

Redford Union 49, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 47

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 49, Ann Arbor Greenhills 24

Sterling Heights Stevenson 34, Sterling Heights 30

Trenton 53, Southgate Anderson 23

Warren Mott 35, Madison Heights Lamphere 31 (2OT)

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 42, Livonia Clarenceville 23

Whitmore Lake 40, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 22

dgoricki@detroitnews.com; Detroit News staff contributed