Detroit Western boys basketball has had trouble holding leads this season, but not on Wednesday night as it got out to a big lead early and cruised to a 74-41 victory at Detroit West Side.

Junior forward Shamar Bellinger paced Western (5-6, 4-3 Detroit PSL West) with 15 points, sinking four 3-pointers.

Junior forward Marquise Hare added 10 points off the bench for Western, and senior center Kip Clark came back from a suspension to score 11 points with 10 rebounds and five assists, distributing the ball well and getting his teammates involved.

Dewayne Roberson lead West Side (0-6, 0-5) with 17 points.

Boys basketball scores

Clarkston Everest 54, Waterford Lakes 41

Girls basketball scores

Eastpointe 41, Hazel Park 34

New Haven 45, Madison Heights Madison 15

Hockey

Birmingham Brother Rice 2, Detroit Catholic Central 1: Max Brown and Dylan McNulty scored for Brother Rice (12-2-1). Kaden Hemme scored for Catholic Central (9-5).

Hockey scores

Dexter 8, Ann Arbor Huron 0

Walled Lake Western 8, Southgate Anderson 0