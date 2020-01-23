Redford Union handed crosstown rival Redford Thurston its first defeat in Western Wayne Athletic Conference play Thursday night with a 65-58 victory in boys basketball.

Braylon Allison scored 19, Ahmeer Cossom 17 and Malik Terry 12 for Union (5-5, 3-2).

Terry also hit a big 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to push Union to the victory.

Isiaih Turner led Thurston with 31 points.

Thurston suffered its first defeat of the season, and falls to 7-1, 4-1.

More boys basketball

Chesterfield Austin Catholic 46, Flint Waterbrook Christian Academy 37: Treceton Cadelina had 17 points, and Gabriel Mahhas had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Chesterfield Austin (3-5). Dillon Mckinney had 15 points for Flint Waterbrook (1-9).

Dearborn Advanced Technology 67, Canton Prep 24: Trevaris Webb had 29 points and 10 rebounds for Advanced Tech (8-4, 7-0 Detroit Metro Athletic). Canton Prep is 7-4, 3-2.

Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 76, Southfield Manoogian 10: Lamonte Newton had 16 points, and Jalen Williams had 11 points for Jalen Rose (8-1, 6-0 Detroit Metro). Southfield Manoogian is 2-4, 2-3.

Grosse Pointe South 81, Warren Mott 45: Anthony Benard had 21 points, Miles Jamieson 14 and Alex Shaheen had 10 assists for South (9-2, 5-0 MAC White). Warren Mott is 3-7, 0-5.

Macomb Dakota 60, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 48: Ryan Rollins surpassed 1,000 career points with 22, and had 13 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Xavier Glenn had 13 points with five rebounds and three blocks for Macomb Dakota (10-2, 5-0 MAC Red). John Bolden had 14 points for Chippewa Valley (3-7, 0-5).

New Haven 59, Grosse Pointe North 54: Tyree France had 30 points with five assists and four rebounds, Brent Wiles had 16 points, 15 rebounds, and two assists, and Emmanual Hunter had seven points and seven rebounds for New Haven (5-5, 2-2 MAC White). Jordan Shepherd had 18 points and Cameron Perrino had 21 points for Grosse Pointe North (2-9, 2-3).

Roseville 67, Utica Eisenhower 38: Aaron Hunter scored 18, Delano Sanders 12 and Anthony Cukaj had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Roseville (5-6, 4-1 MAC Red). Chris Caladin scored 14 for Eisenhower (3-8, 1-4).

St Clair Shores South Lake 65, Warren Woods Tower 61: Artez Weathington had 30 points with seven rebounds and four steals, and Kawon Robertson had 14 points for South Lake (4-7, 2-3 MAC Red). Donovan Brownlee and Hasson Posey each had 22 points for Warren Woods (5-6, 2-3).

Warren Lincoln 70, Port Huron 43: Stephen Teasley had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Cranston Turner had 13 points for Warren Lincoln (5-6, 3-2 MAC Red). De'Ovion Price had 18 points for Port Huron(4-6, 3-2).

Boys basketball scores

Clinton Township Clintondale 50, Marysville 48

Eastpointe 78, Madison Heights Madison 58

Hazel Park 61, Clawson 58

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 56, Sterling Heights Stevenson 54

Port Huron Northern 51, Sterling Heights 47

St Clair 50, Fraser 34

Warren Michigan Math & Science 52, Hope of Detroit Academy 49

Westland Universal Learning Academy 73, Dearborn Heights WISE Academy 60

Girls

Allen Park 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 22: Mia Nightingale had 13 points for Allen Park (5-5, 5-2 Downriver). Edsel Ford is 2-9, 2-6.

Clarkston 46, Royal Oak 42: Taylor Heaton had 15 points, and Olivia Toderan had 11 points for Clarkston (8-3, 4-2 OAA Red). Sarah Soraghan had 19 points for Royal Oak (6-5, 2-4).

Detroit Cass Tech 66, Detroit East English Village 11: Kennedy Tidwell scored 20 and Precious Fields had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals for Cass Tech (9-1, 6-0 Detroit PSL East). East English is 3-5, 3-3.

Detroit Cody 73. Detroit Central 14: Aaliyah Scott had 18 points, and Aiyanna Tanksley had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Cody (11-1, 6-0 Detroit PSL West). Central is 1-5, 1-5.

Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 62, Southfield Manoogian 5: Angelique Porter had 15 points, and Zaharia Bell had 15 points for Jalen Rose (4-4, 4-1 Detroit Metro). Southfield Manoogian is 0-5, 0-4.

Detroit King 58, Detroit Southeastern 22: Monica Williams had 18 points, Marche Borden had 14, and Alexis Brown had 12 points for King (9-0, 7-0 Detroit PSL East). Serena Allen had 10 points for Southeastern (4-7, 3-4).

Detroit Renaissance 55, Detroit Western 6: Makyah Finley had 11 points, and Audrianna Hill had 10 points for Renaissance (10-1, 6-0 Detroit PSL West). Western is 0-6, 0-6.

Riverview 65, Milan 26: Shannon McAlinden had 23 points and 10 steals and Rayah Kolbusz scored 15 for Riverview (7-4, 3-3 Huron). Milan is 3-8, 2-5.

St Clair Shores Lakeview 64, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 55 (OT): Ari Wlodeck and Tricia Sankoiewicz each had 19 points, and Taedom Stein had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Lakeview (7-3, 4-2 MAC Blue). Jessica Schnieder had 24 points for Anchor Bay (8-4, 5-2).

Girls basketball scores

Berkley 47, Ferndale 21

Carleton Airport 46, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 35

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 41, Canton Prep 16

Dearborn Heights Star International 49, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 23

Detroit Collegiate Prep 34, Detroit Henry Ford 15

Detroit Denby 68, Detroit Davis Aerospace 15

Detroit Mumford 59, Detroit West Side Academy 13

Detroit Pershing 48, Detroit International Academy 12

Macomb Lutheran North 43, Warren Regina 41 (OT)

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 66, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 15

Westland Universal Learning Academy 64, Dearborn Heights WISE Academy 15