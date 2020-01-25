Kemonte Brown poured in 18 points while Tracy Atkins and Jus'tz Tuggle each had 14 for Detroit Central (4-7), which rolled by Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 81-62 in boys basketball Saturday.

Jude Drake had 19 points for Jalen Rose Academy.

More boys basketball

Ecorse 61, Waterford Kettering 50: Malik Olafioye had 20 points, Dandre Gaines 12 points and eight rebounds and Darrius Cross 12 points for Ecorse (7-4). Benny Crenshaw had 23 points for Kettering (1-10).

Girls basketball

Detroit Cass Tech 46, Southfield A&T 40: Kennedy Tidwell scored 19 while Precious Fields had 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals for Cass Tech (10-1).