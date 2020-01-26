Here are the boys basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 26 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Super 20

1. River Rouge (11-1)

2. Flint Beecher (9-1)

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (9-1)

4. Ypsilanti Lincoln (7-1)

5. Clarkston (8-1)

6. Grand Rapids Christian (10-0)

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1)

8. Benton Harbor (9-1)

9. Detroit Cass Tech (12-1)

10. Ann Arbor Huron (9-0)

11. Waterford Mott (8-2)

12. Muskegon (7-1)

13. Detroit King (11-3)

14. Grand Blanc (9-3)

15. Detroit Edison (7-3)

16. Mt. Pleasant (10-0)

17. Macomb Dakota (10-2)

18. Bridgeport (10-0)

19. Detroit Douglass (11-3)

20. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (7-3)

Detroit

1. Detroit Cass Tech (12-1)

2. Detroit King (11-3)

3. Detroit Edison (7-3)

4. Detroit Douglass (11-3)

5. U-D Jesuit (6-4)

6. Detroit Loyola (8-2)

7. Detroit Henry Ford (7-5)

8. Detroit Mumford (7-6)

9. Detroit Renaissance (6-6)

10. Detroit CMA (8-3)

North

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (9-1)

2. Clarkston (8-1)

3. Waterford Mott (8-2)

4. North Farmington (8-3)

5. Southfield A&T (9-2)

6. Southfield Christian (8-2)

7. Birmingham Brother Rice (8-3)

8. West Bloomfield (6-4)

9. Howell (8-2)

10. Troy (8-2)

(tie) Ferndale (4-6)

East

1. Macomb Dakota (10-2)

2. Warren DeLaSalle (7-2)

3. Grosse Pointe South (9-2)

4. Hamtramck (9-2)

5. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (8-2)

6. Eastpointe (8-2)

7. Harper Woods Chandler Park (8-2)

8. Sterling Heights Stevenson (6-4)

9. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (8-1)

10. Marine City (8-2)

West

1. River Rouge (11-1)

2. Ypsilanti Lincoln (7-1)

3. Ann Arbor Huron (9-0)

4. Ann Arbor Skyline (7-3)

5. Dearborn Divine Child (8-1)

6. Belleville (7-2)

7. Northville (9-1)

8. Saline (6-3)

9. Westland John Glenn (6-2)

10. Romulus (7-2)

(tie) Canton (6-4)

