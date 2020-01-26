Here are the girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 26 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Buy Photo Maddie Kenney and Farmington Hills Mercy are No. 1 in the North and No. 5 in the latest Super 20 rankings. (Photo: Brian Sevald/Special to The Detroit News)

Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (10-0)

2. East Lansing (10-1)

3. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (11-0)

4. Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-1)

5. Farmington Hills Mercy (11-0)

6. Hudsonville (10-0)

7. Birmingham Marian (9-2)

8. Brighton (9-1)

9. Hartland (9-1)

10. East Grand Rapids (11-1)

11. Macomb Dakota (11-1)

12. Grosse Pointe South (10-2)

13. Grass Lake (11-1)

14. Detroit Renaissance (10-1)

15. Pewamo-Westphalia (9-2)

16. Ann Arbor Huron (10-2)

17. St. Ignace (9-1)

18. Detroit Cass Tech (10-1)

19. East Kentwood (9-3)

20. Michigan Center (9-3)

(tie) Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (10-4)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (10-0)

2. Detroit Renaissance (10-1)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (10-1)

4. Detroit King (9-0)

5. Detroit Mumford (6-2)

6. Detroit Cody (11-1)

7. Detroit Denby (7-4)

8. Detroit Pershing (7-4)

9. Detroit CMA (5-6)

10. Detroit Southeastern (4-7)

North

1. Farmington Hills Mercy (11-0)

2. Birmingham Marian (9-2)

3. Brighton (9-1)

4. Hartland (9-1)

5. Howell (8-2)

6. West Bloomfield (9-3)

7. Southfield A&T (7-4)

8. Waterford Mott (9-3)

9. Clarkston (8-3)

10. Walled Lake Western (8-3)

(tie) Troy Athens (10-2)

East

1. Macomb Dakota (11-1)

2. Grosse Pointe South (10-2)

3. Port Huron (14-0)

4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (7-5)

5. Grosse Pointe North (7-4)

6. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (9-3)

7. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (7-3)

8. Marine City (12-1)

9. Utica Eisenhower (7-5)

10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (8-4)

West

1. Ann Arbor Huron (10-2)

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (10-4)

3. Saline (10-1)

4. Wayne (9-3)

5. Dearborn (9-1)

6. Ann Arbor Pioneer (6-5)

7. Dearborn Divine Child (8-4)

8. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (8-0)

9. Flat Rock (9-3)

10. Romulus (8-4)

