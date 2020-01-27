Riverview girls basketball jumped out to a 29-point lead at halftime Monday night, and that meant the second half was all about sharing the love.

And they were successful in that, too, as nearly everybody on Riverview’s roster recorded a point in the 73-33 win over Monroe Jefferson.

“We did a really good job of sharing the ball,” Riverview coach Rob Sauter said. “We did a good job on the rebounding. We just wanted to work on things, stopping penetration, things like that,and we did a good job of that today.”

Shannon McAlinden scored 18, Rayah Kolbusz 13, Kylie Skidmore 12 and Elyssa Kincaid 12 for Riverview (8-4, 4-3). Sarah Vanisacker scored 14 for Jefferson (1-12, 0-7).

But the pass-happy group didn’t just get the mojo going Monday. The win over Jefferson was an extension of what Riverview has done to opponents for much of this season.

“We really want to wear our opponents down. We think we’re deeper than them,” Sauter said. “We’re not very big, so we have to play very fast.”

More girls basketball

Carleton Airport 60, Grosse Ile 34: Bailey Martin scored 17 and Lauren Gannon 14 for Airport (9-3, 6-1 Huron). Helena Formentin scored 20 for Grosse Ile (2-10, 2-6).

Detroit Denby 66, Detroit Osborn 26: Eshawnda Smith had 39 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals, Taylor Sullivan 15 points, and Iyana Love two points, five steals and 11 rebounds for Denby (8-4, 5-2 PSL East).

Detroit East English 47, Detroit Southeastern 18: Takya Maholmes had 20 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds, Nicole Allen had 16 points, 11 assists and six steals, Mykayla Smith had 13 steals and Nijah Waller grabbed 11 rebounds for East English (4-5, 4-3 PSL East). Aniya Owens scored seven for Southeastern (4-8, 3-5).

Detroit Renaissance 69, Detroit Collegiate Prep 18: Nika Dorsey scored 20, Kailee Davis 14 and Taylor Anderson 10 for Renaissance (11-17-0 PSL West). Tamyre Watkins scored 11 for Collegiate (5-7, 4-3).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 64, Warren Fitzgerald 8: Taedom Stein recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Lakeview (8-3, 5-2 MAC Blue).

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.