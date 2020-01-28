Bloomfield Hills — Birmingham Marian used its size advantage to defeat No. 5 and previously unbeaten Farmington Hills Mercy, 36-29, Tuesday night to avenge an earlier loss in the Catholic League Central Division rivalry.

Marian — 10-2 and No. 7 in The News Super 20 poll — received 16 points and eight rebounds from 6-foot-3 sophomore Sarah Sylvester, who was forced to sit out the final 1:20 of the third quarter and the first couple of minutes of the fourth after picking up her fourth foul.

“It’s our rival so anytime you beat them is great, especially after coming off a loss,” said Sylvester of Marian, which lost to No. 1 Detroit Edison Friday night. “It was hard not having Shannon (junior guard Kennedy out with an ankle injury), but we wanted to work hard and get the win for her since it’s her birthday.”

So, what did Marian (6-1 Central Division) do differently in the rematch after losing at Mercy, 46-34 on Jan. 7? Mercy (6-1 Central) made 28-of-34 free throws in that encounter.

“We just wanted to keep them out (of the paint) and I just stayed in the lane with one of their bigs, 20 (Ellie Tisko),” Sylvester said. “We just knew we wanted it more and we had to get it.”

Lauren Licari, a 6-1 senior forward, had nine points and 14 rebounds for Marian. She scored off of consecutive putbacks and then found Sylvester underneath to open a 10-2 lead to set the tempo.

Mercy had a tough night offensively. The team took a 2-0 lead on a transition basket by Alexis Roberts, but then missed its final 24 shots of the half, but only trailed 19-7 as Marian failed to cash in on second-chance opportunities.

Marian opened a 30-9 lead midway through the third quarter, using a 9-0 run with senior guard Sophie Mancini being the catalyst. She made a 3-pointer and then scored off a driving layup before finding Sylvester underneath for a basket.

Licari was also a factor during the run, scoring off a driving layup and stripping 6-1 junior Tisko of the ball on a breakaway layup.

Mancini wore No. 24, playing for her injured friend Shannon Kennedy whose idol was NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died in a tragic helicopter crash Sunday.

Mercy did catch fire for a two-minute stretch, using a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 30-19 heading into the fourth when Alexis Butler, Julia Bishop and Roberts all made 3-pointers, giving Mercy more field goals in that short period of time than it had (2-of-36) during the first 22 minutes.

Mercy pulled within 35-29 on Bishop’s spin move and layup with 26.4 left but couldn’t force a turnover to make it a one-possession game.

Mercy also struggled from the line this time around, making just 10-of-24 and missing the front end of five 1-and-1 opportunities.

“In that first half we couldn’t hit any shots, scored the first basket of the game and then didn’t make a basket the rest of the half,” Mercy coach Gary Morris said. “We were just 5-of-13 from the line in the first half, missed a couple of front ends, then got the lead down late and missed three front ends.

“I thought we defended pretty well the entire night. I thought their bigs hurt us. I thought Sylvester was really good.”

Bishop finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Roberts scored eight.

Berkley 30, Royal Oak 29: Lauryn Thomas had 17 points for Berkley (9-3). Sarah Soraghan had 10 points for Royal Oak (6-6).

Dearborn 57, Westland John Glenn 37: Nour Saab had 16 points, and Justina Szalkowski and Malak Alhajj each had 13 points for Dearborn (10-1, 6-1 KLAA East). Westland Glenn is 3-8, 1-6.

Grosse Pointe North's Meadow Venet (14) defends a shot by Grosse Pointe South's Cameron Lundh in the first half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Grosse Pointe North 56, Grosse Pointe South 44: Christina Braker scored 22 and Maddie Kohler had 16 for North (8-4, 4-3 MAC Red). Alexa Downey scored 11 for South (10-3, 6-1).

Hartland 49, Novi 19: Madi Moyer scored 10 for Hartland (10-1, 6-1 KLAA West). Novi is 5-6, 2-5.

Madison Heights Lamphere 35, Warren Woods Tower 30: Nydia Shumate scored 17 with 18 rebounds for Lamphere (7-4, 4-3 MAC Silver). Isabella Coser scored 12 for Tower (0-11, 0-8).

Plymouth 52, Canton 21: Ella Riley scored 15, Sophie Zelek 11 and Kyra Brandon scored three with eight assists for Plymouth (6-5, 3-4 KLAA West). Canton is 0-11, 0-7.

River Rouge 52, Hamtramck 31: Detorri Hall scored 14 with eight assists and eight steals, Curtisey Williams scored 15 with nine assists, Shaniece Halmon scored 13 and Nautica Holmes scored 10 with 10 rebounds for Rouge (6-3, 5-0 Michigan Metro). Hamtramck is 6-5, 2-3.

Romulus 67, Redford Thurston 25: Ciara Hardy had 27 points, and Kelsei Hall had 31 points for Romulus (8-5, 7-1 Western Wayne). Karmyn Howei had eight points for Redford Thurston (5-5, 4-4).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 60, Fraser 19: Taetom Stein had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Mackenzie Stein had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Lakeview (9-3, 6-2 MAC Blue). Fraser is 5-8, 1-7.

Taylor 43, Gibraltar Carlson 38: Amiah Thomas had 14 points for Taylor (6-6, 4-5 Downriver). Jenna Lazarski had 15 points for Gibraltar Carlson (1-11, 0-9).

Trenton 54, Dearborn Edsel Ford 18: Alayna Mulford scored 10 for Trenton (9-3, 7-2 Downriver League). Janae Jackson scored nine for Edsel Ford (2-10, 2-7).

Troy 42, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 26: Kendal Zeiter scored 10 with seven rebounds and Lauren Gumma scored nine for Troy (8-4, 3-3 OAA White). Milana Skoric scored eight for Stoney Creek (4-8, 1-4 OAA Red).

Walled Lake Central 29, Rochester Adams 24: Abbie Renner scored 10 for Central (5-7, 4-4 LVC). Adams is 7-5, 3-3 in the OAA White.

Wixom St. Catherine of Siena Academy 36, Plymouth Christian Academy 35: Hailey Baumann scored 10 for Siena (9-2). Anna Fernandez had 13 points for Plymouth Christian (8-2).

Girls scores

Ann Arbor Pioneer 32, Monroe 29

Ann Arbor Central Academy 60, Westland Universal Learning Academy 57 (OT)

Birmingham Groves 38, Birmingham Seaholm 24

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 51, Southfield Christian 49

Bloomfield Hills Marian 36, Farmington Hills Mercy 29

Brownstown Woodhaven 50, Lincoln Park 41

Chesterfield Austin Catholic 44, Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart 39 (OT)

Dearborn Divine Child 35, Warren Regina 18

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 55, Redford Union 43

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 50, Melvindale 28

Detroit University Prep 75, Taylor Prep 21

Ferndale 41, Ferndale University 37

Hazel Park 50, New Haven 42

Mount Clemens 46, Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy 37

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 47, Warren Fitzgerald 24

Saline Washtenaw Christian 48, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 21

Troy 42, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 26

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 59, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 8

Boys basketball

Belleville 60, Wayne Memorial 49: Turner Bush had 15 points, Mario Johnson had 14 points, and Jalen Williams had 12 points for Belleville (8-2, 7-0 KLAA East). Dante Foreman had 22 points for Wayne Memorial (5-6, 4-3).

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 70, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 44: Evan Akkashian scored 32 and Thai Fowler had 20 for Roeper (6-4, 4-3 MIAC Red). A. Froelich scored 17 for Huron Valley (3-7, 1-6).

Brighton 51, Salem 36: Owen Ehman scored 16 for Brighton (3-8, 3-4 KLAA West). Garett Smith scored 9 for Salem (5-6, 2-5).

Canton 50, Plymouth 44: Ben Stesiak scored 18 and Jake Vickers 15 for Canton (7-4, 5-2 KLAA West). Jacob Smith scored 16 and Matt Maclellan 12 for Plymouth (5-6, 2-5).

Canton Prep 64, Detroit Universal 30: Bo Oyeneyin scored 16 and Damarco Thomas 13 for Canton (8-4). Moe Musa scored 11 for Universal (0-9).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 62, Trenton 52: Rami Salem had 26 points and five steals, Esmail Albamna had 10 points and eight rebounds for Edsel Ford (3-8, 2-5 Downriver). Ryan Scheffler scored 18 for Trenton (3-6, 2-6).

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 46, Redford Union 40: Mustafa Almuna had 16 points, Moe Sobh had 12 points, and Mussein Ismail had 10 points for Dearborn Crestwood (4-5, 3-3 Western Wayne). Braylon Allison had 22 points, and D’Antwan Jones had 10 points for Redford Union (5-6, 3-3).

Detroit Communication Media Arts 59, Detroit Henry Ford 55: Damon Terrelle had 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 blocks, Jeremiah Henderson scored 12 and Dorian Johns had 12 for Media Arts (10-3,6-2 DPSL West). James Perry II scored 16 and Wryan Williams had 14 for Henry Ford (7-6, 5-3).

Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology 40, Southfield Bradford Academy 31: Jeremiah Travis scored 22 for Cornerstone (4-7, 3-1 CSC West). Bradford is 3-5, 1-3.

Detroit Douglass 100, Detroit Davis Aerospace 31: Zavion McClendon led Douglass (12-3, 9-0 Detroit PSL East) with 36 points, while Donivan Peoples added 32. Pierre Brooks II turned in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Davon Wheeler led Davis Aerospace (0-7, 0-7) with 12 points.

Detroit Edison PSA 61, Flint Powers 47: Raynard Williams scored 14, Dave Hughes added 13 and Calvin Marshall 11 for Edison (7-3).

Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 57, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 52: Jude Drake had 25 points and Richard Parker had 10 points for Jalen Rose (9-3). Davion Blackwell had 17 points for Science & Math (0-13).

Detroit Mumford 72, Detroit Renaissance 71, OT: Allen Gee Jr. scored 25 and Lee Almore had 10 points and seven steals for Mumford (9-6, 5-3 DPSL West). Sterling Scott scored 19 and Juwan Maxey had 18 for Renaissance (6-7, 4-4).

Detroit Western 75, Detroit Northwestern 36: Kip Clark led Detroit Western (6-6, 5-3 Detroit PSL West) with 25 points and 18 rebounds, and Lamont Parks added 19 points. Shamar Ballenger chipped in 16. Mark Langford led Detroit Northwestern (2-9, 2-6 PSL) with 12 points.

Ecorse 61, Detroit University Prep 41: Malik Olahad had 30 points and eight assists, and DeAndre Gain had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Ecorse (9-4, 3-3 Michigan Metro Blue). Malcolm Cain had 10 points for University Prep (2-10, 0-2).

Grosse Pointe South 82 Utica Ford 30: Miles Jamieson scored 12, Matt Edwards 10, Will Johnson 10, Anthony Benard 10, and Nate Sciyer 10 for South (10-2, 6-0 MAC White). Ford is 6-5, 2-3.

Harper Woods Chandler Park 60, Detroit Public Safety 32: Antione Walker scored 12 with 10 rebounds and Angelo Vega scored 11 with three assists for Chandler Park (9-2, 5-0 Charter East). Public Safety is 8-5, 1-3.

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 65. New Baltimore Anchor Bay 51: Ryan Brown had 21 points, Caron Williams had 13 points, and Jordan Johnson had 11 points with seven assists and five steals for L’Anse Creuse (3-8, 2-4 MAC Blue). Tristan Brisco had 12 points for Anchor Bay (3-9, 1-5).

Livonia Stevenson 89, Livonia Churchill 41: Evan Bradford scored 18 and Luke Merchant had 14 for Stevenson (7-4, 4-3 KLAA East). Chase Loving scored 13 for Churchill (1-10, 0-7).

Macomb Dakota 82, Sterling Heights Stevenson 60: Ryan Rollins scored 31 with seven rebounds and eight assists, Joshua Hines scored 15 with five rebounds and Shawn Schwesinger scored 11 for Dakota (11-2, 6-0 MAC Red). Darren Johnson scored 12 for Stevenson (6-5, 2-4).

Madison Heights Lamphere 69, Hazel Park 53: Semaj Ramsey scored 18, Brady Robinson 15, and Dylan Chargo 15 for Madison Heights (4-7, 3-3 MAC Bronze). London Zillerey scored 14 for Hazel Park (4-7, 1-5).

New Haven 57, Warren Mott 51: Emmanuel Hunter scored 21 and Tyree France had 15 points and 8 rebounds for New Haven (6-5, 3-3 MAC White). James Chaney scored 17 and Bryce Shields had 13 for Warren Mott (3-8, 0-6).

Novi 45, Hartland 33: Miles Sloan had 16 points for Novi (4-7, 2-5 KLAA West). Kyle Hamlin had 14 points for Hartland (6-5, 3-4).

Novi Christian Academy 78, Grosse Ile 56: Blake Goodman had 27 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists, Ethan Cooper had 19 points, and Johnathan Blackwell had 16 points for Novi Christian (8-1). Robert Mott had 12 points for Grosse Ile (4-6).

Orchard Lake St Mary's 60, Birmingham Brother Rice 51: Julian Roper scored 18 and Lorne Bowman had 15 for St Mary's (10-1, 4-0 CSC Central). Xavier Thomas scored 13 and Will Shannon had 11 for Brother Rice (8-4, 2-2).

Peck 43, Kinde North Huron 42: Tenton VanConant and Brandon Winiarski each had 13 points for Peck (6-4). DeAndre Morris had 18 points and Will Case had 11 points for Kinde (4-7).

Port Huron 59, Madison Heights Madison 46: De’Oeion Price had 27 points, and Shaka Brown had 15 points for Port Huron (5-6, 4-2 MAC Silver). Madison is 2-10, 0-6.

Romulus Summit Academy North 60, Detroit Voyageur Prep 41: Orlando Lovejoy had 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, James Wright had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Summit (10-2, 5-0 CSC West). Voyageur is 7-3, 3-2.

Roseville 45, L’Anse Creuse North 44: Jason Hunter scored 14 and Jahiem Swaizey had 12 for Roseville (6-6, 5-1 MAC Red). Charles Riley scored 10 for North (8-3, 3-3).

South Lyon 45, Walled Lake Northern 39: Quinn Fracassi scored 23 for South Lyon (8-3, 6-1 LVC). Kevyn Robertson scored 13 for Northern (4-7, 2-5).

Utica 53, Warren Fitzgerald 37: Rory Montreuil scored 21 with eight rebounds, Jason Azar scored 15 and Cameron Arafat scored five with eight assists for Utica (6-4, 5-1 MAC Blue). Troy West scored 13 for Fitzgerald (4-8, 1-5).

Warren De La Salle 58, Detroit U-D Jesuit 51: Linden Holder scored 19 and Joe Gjonaj 18 for De La Salle (8-2, 2-2 Catholic League Central). Sonny Wilson scored 16 and Charles Turner 13 for Jesuit (6-4, 2-2).

Warren Lincoln 59, Clinton Township Clintondale 36: Xavier Love had 17 points, and Jalen White had 13 points for Warren Lincoln (6-6, 4-2 MAC Silver). Antonio Johnson had 12 points for Clintondale (5-7, 2-4).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 63, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 50: Delshawn Dixon scored 18 and Deion Black scored 12 with 10 rebounds for Warren (9-4, 3-2 Charter East). LiDennis Peavey scored 16 for Pontiac (3-8, 1-4).

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 67, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 17: Maurice Anderson had 22 points, and Omari Byrd had 10 points with 12 rebounds and seven blocks for Ypsilanti Prep (9-3). Inter-City Baptist is 4-7.

Boys scores

Ann Arbor Huron 61, Saline 45

Dearborn Edsel Ford 62, Trenton 52

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 64, Garden City 29

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 56, Melvindale 46

Detroit Catholic Central 54, Southfield Christian 47 (OT)

Detroit East English 65, Detroit Southeastern 55

Detroit Mumford 74, Detroit Renaissance 73 (OT)

Detroit Old Redford 62, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 50

Detroit Pershing 93, Detroit Central 46

Fraser 40, Sterling Heights 31

Livonia Franklin 49, Dearborn Fordson 47 (OT)

Macomb Lutheran North 65, Dearborn Divine Child 63

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 63, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 60

Port Huron Northern 66, St Clair Shores South Lake 60

Redford Thurston 58, Romulus 57

Riverview 58, Flat Rock 56

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 48, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 37

St Clair Shores Lakeview 63, Marine City 47

Taylor Trillium Academy 53, Detroit Community 46

Warren Lincoln 59, Clinton Township Clintondale 36

Warren Michigan Collegiate 63, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 50

