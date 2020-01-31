Redford Thurston came from behind to beat host Dearborn Heights Annapolis, 80-71, in a Western Wayne Athletic Conference boys basketball game Friday night.

Thurston was behind by 20 points in the first quarter but took the lead after scoring 31 in the second quarter.

Isaiah Turner scored 21, Ricky Davis scored 19, Emmanuel Taylor 17 and Khali Freeman 15 for Thurston (10-1, 6-1).

Rod Campbell scored 20 for Annapolis (7-4, 5-2).

“This was a crazy game,” Thurston coach Brian Bates said. "We ended up leading 39-32 at half. The kids played really well. It was an open-court, full-court game. They handled themselves well out there on both offense and defense.”

Thurston will be home against Melvindale Tuesday. Annapolis will also be home on Tuesday as it takes on Romulus.

Allen Park 54, Lincoln Park 50: Peirce Eaton scored 19 for Allen Park (6-5, 4-4 Downriver League). Ralph Nash scored 13 for Lincoln Park (3-8, 2-6).

Belleville 77, Livonia Franklin 43: Connor Bush had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Lorenzo Wright 19 points and six assists, and D.J. Johnson 10 points and six assists for Belleville (9-2, 8-0 KLAA East). Greg Fox scored 16 for Franklin (4-8, 2-6).

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 77, Ann Arbor Central Academy 64: Evan Akkashian scored 36, Thai Fowler 18 and Joshua Vens 13 for Roeper (7-4, 4-3 MIAC Red). Daouda Kaba scored 29 for Central (9-3).

Canton 51, Salem 34: Cole Vickers scored 16 and Jake Vickers 14 for Canton (8-4, 6-2 KLAA West). Garrett Smith scored 10 for Salem (5-7, 2-6).

Detroit Community 53, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 41: Coreon Bradford had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Community (6-6, 3-3 MMAC). Science & Math is 1-10, 1-3.

Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 59, Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy 52: Jude Drake had 17 points and Jacob Nelson had 15 points for Jalen Rose (10-3). Queshon Banks had 21 points and Keyonte Houston had 11 points for Pontiac A&T (2-8).

Ecorse 70, Harper Woods 62: Malik Olafioye scored 18, Derek Kent had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Deandre Gaines had 14 points and eight rebounds for Ecorse (9-4, 4-3 MMAC Blue). Curtis Jackson scored 17 for Harper Woods (4-6, 1-4).

Hamtramck 63, Detroit University Prep 54: Amari Allen had 10 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists, Noah Burns had 10 points with 10 rebounds, and Jadon Tillman had 10 points for Hamtramck (11-3, 4-2 Michigan Metro Blue). Malcolm Cain had 21 points for University Prep (2-11, 0-3).

Hartland 49, Plymouth 48: Kyle Hamlin had 17 points for Hartland (7-5, 4-4 KLAA West). Jake Kuchka had 18 points for Plymouth (5-7, 2-6).

Livonia Stevenson 64, Dearborn 42: Evan Bradford scored 15, Luke Merchant 11 and Evan Asante 11 for Stevenson (8-4, 5-3 KLAA East). Brendan Rouseau scored 11 for Dearborn (7-5, 4-4).

Macomb Dakota 66, Utica Eisenhower 32: Joshua Hines scored 25 with 10 rebounds, Joey Tocco scored 15 with five steals and Ryan Rollins scored 13 with 10 assists for Dakota (12-2, 7-0 MAC Red). Chris Caladino scored 15 for Eisenhower (3-10, 1-6).

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 61, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 47: Nolan Julio had 15 points with 10 assists, Larry DeDalus had 13 points with 10 rebounds, and Nick Bastian had 13 points for Cardinal Mooney (7-4, 4-2 Catholic). Matt Roebuck had 18 points for Cranbrook (8-3, 4-2).

Mayville 43, Peck 34: Travis Katz had 21 points and Jeffery Frost had 10 points for Mayville (5-5, 3-4 North Central Thumb). Peck is 6-5, 2-5.

New Haven 63, Romeo 49: Brent Wiles had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Emmanuel Hunter scored 17 for New Haven (7-6, 4-3 MAC White). Josh Fuller scored nine for Romeo (5-7, 4-3).

Northville 55, Brighton 36: Zach Shoemaker scored 17 and Grant Mathiesen 13 for Northville (10-2, 6-2 KLAA West). Brighton is 3-9, 3-5.

Okemos 52, Grand Ledge 43: Noah Pruitt scored 19 and Will Young 12 for Okemos (9-2, 7-0 CAAC Blue). Devan Wilson scored 14 and Jarred Houghton 10 for Grand Ledge (7-4, 3-4).

Plymouth Christian Academy 48, Novi Christian Academy 45: Nate Etnyre scored 25 for Plymouth (4-9, 1-4 MIAC Blue). Jonathan Blackwell scored 15 and Blake Goodman 12 for Novi (8-2, 3-2).

River Rouge 70, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 58: Keyshawn Devlin scored 19 Jaelin Holly 16 and Elijah Parrish 12 for River Rouge (12-1). Joshua Wilson had 27 points for Art & Design.

Roseville 60, Sterling Heights Stevenson 46: Anthony Cukaj scored 19 with three steals, Jason Hunter scored 14 and Jahiem Swaizey scored eight with 10 rebounds for Roseville (6-5, 6-1 MAC Red). Andre Turner and Zach Perez both scored 15 for Stevenson (5-6, 2-5).

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 44, Utica 42: Nick Olmeda had 27 points with 12 rebounds and Jalen Jackson had nine points with four assists for Lake Shore (9-4, 6-1 MAC Blue). Rory Montreuil had 18 points for Utica (6-5, 5-2).

Troy 55, Rochester Adams 53: Brody Parker scored 14, Ethan Emerzian 11, Dan Schroeder 10, and Imad Hage 10 for Troy (9-2, 4-1 OAA White). Teyton Prieskorn scored 18 and Jack Santella had 12 for Adams (3-8, 1-4).

Walled Lake Northern 42, Walled Lake Western 26: Kevyn Roberston scored nine for Northern (5-7, 3-5 LVC). Sam Ahern scored 10 for Western (5-6, 2-6).

Wayne Memorial 77, Livonia Churchill 47: Donte Foreman scored 24 and Ty Fortney had 22 for Wayne Memorial (6-6, 5-3 KLAA East). Churchill is 1-11, 0-8.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 53, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 29: Jayden Williams had 12 points and 13 rebounds, Omari Byrd had 21 rebounds, eight points and five blocks for Arbor Prep (10-3).

Dearborn 41, Livonia Stevenson 35: Justina Szalkowski scored 12 and Nour Saab had nine for Dearborn (11-1, 7-1 KLAA East). Julia Nowack scored nine for Stevenson (7-5, 4-4).

Ecorse 57, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 15: Hope Howard scored 12 with four steals, Aqierra Hinton scored 10 with 15 rebounds and Alliyah David scored 10 for Ecorse (10-0, 6-0 Michigan Metro). Prep Art & Design is 3-8, 1-4.

Farmington Hills Mercy 55, Dearborn Divine Child 48: Julia Bishop had 17 points and nine rebounds and Ellie Tisko scored 13 for Mercy (12-1, 7-1 CHSL Central). Mia Bidolli scored 15 for Divine Child (9-5, 5-3).

Macomb Dakota 56, Utica Eisenhower 41: Cameron Grant had 19 points with 16 rebounds and four steals, and Ella Burger had 16 points with six steals for Macomb Dakota (13-1, 8-1 MAC Red). Ava Stack had 17 points for Utica Eisenhower (7-6, 4-4).

Romulus 44, Garden City 37: Ciara Hardy scored 20 for Romulus (9-5, 8-1 WWAC). Siena McNitt scored 11 for Garden City (6-7, 5-4).

Southfield Arts & Technology 45, Royal Oak 26: Cheyenne McEvans scored 21 and Jasmine Worthy 14 for Southfield (9-5, 6-1 OAA Red). Elinor Kochanski scored seven for Royal Oak (6-7, 2-5).

Trenton 51, Country Day 43: Kayla Everingham scored 15 and Riley Dolance had 11 for Trenton (10-3, 7-2 Downriver). Aysia Yokely scored 26 for Country Day (1-10).

Voyageur College Prep 45, Southfield Bradford Academy 42: Meleani Mason and Zakenya Lee both scored 16 for Voyageur.

Walled Lake Central 28, White Lake Lakeland 18: Kennedy Campbell had 10 points for Central (6-7, 5-4 Lakes Valley). Grace Goodmough had nine points for Lakeland (3-9, 2-8).

Zach Sturgill is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed.

Armada at Algonac

Croswell-Lexington 45, Almont 32

Richmond 58, Yale 53

Allen Park Cabrini at Detroit Cristo Rey

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Macomb Lutheran North

Clarkston Everest 61, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 48

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 59, Royal Oak Shrine 58

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 61, BH Cranbrook 47

Riverview Gabriel Richard 50, Ann Arbor Greenhills 33

U-D Jesuit at Detroit Catholic Central

Warren De La Salle at Birmingham Brother Rice

Gibraltar Carlson 73, Dearborn Edsel Ford 58

Woodhaven at Taylor

Ortonville Brandon at Clio

Flat Rock 44, Milan 36

Carleton Airport 48, Grosse Ile 23

New Boston Huron 51, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 33

Riverview 71, Monroe Jefferson 50

Howell at Novi

Livonia Franklin at Belleville

Westland John Glenn 60, Dearborn Fordson 21

Milford at Waterford Mott

Walled Lake Central at White Lake Lakeland

Walled Lake Western at Walled Lake Northern

South Lyon 84, Waterford Kettering 68

Clawson at Marine City

Eastpointe at Warren Lincoln

Grosse Pointe North at Grosse Pointe South

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse at Warren Cousino

Hazel Park at St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Mac. L'Anse Creuse North 57, Clinton T’ship Chip. Valley 54

Madison Heights Madison 61, Marysville 29

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 48, Warren Fitzgerald 18

Port Huron 48, Clinton Township Clintondale 39

St. Clair at St. Clair Shores South Lake

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Roseville

Warren Mott at Utica Ford

Warren Woods Tower 65, Sterling Heights 56

River Rouge at Detroit University Prep Art & Design

Taylor Trillium 67, Melvindale ABT 51

Auburn Hills Avondale at Birmingham Seaholm

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 51, Oxford 42

West Bloomfield at Clarkston

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Ann Arbor Huron

Ann Arbor Skyline 63, Saline 44

Dexter 58, Chelsea 45

Temperance Bedford 51, Monroe 43

Ypsilanti Lincoln 59, Ypsilanti 43

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50, Melvindale 36

Redford Union 56, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 33

Garden City at Romulus

Detroit Country Day at South Lyon East

Detroit Denby at Inkster American

Detroit Old Redford 78, Detroit Osborn 76

Troy Athens 60, Detroit Voyageur 47

Ypsilanti Arbor at Pontiac Notre Dame

Armada at Algonac

Croswell-Lexington 51, Almont 31

Yale 49, Richmond 8

BH Cranbrook-Kingswood 44, Clarkston Everest 22

Farmington Hills Mercy 55, Dearborn Divine Child 48

Birmingham Marian 49, Macomb Lutheran North 25

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 49, MC Cardinal Mooney 20

Warren Regina at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

Dearborn Edsel Ford at Gibraltar Carlson

Lincoln Park at Allen Park

Taylor at Woodhaven

Wyandotte 65, Southgate Anderson 42

Ortonville Brandon 42, Clio 24

Belleville at Livonia Franklin

Canton 43, Salem 38

Novi at Howell

Wayne Memorial 61, Livonia Churchill 35

Westland John Glenn at Dearborn Fordson

South Lyon at Waterford Kettering

Walled Lake Western 55, Walled Lake Northern 32

Waterford Mott 54, Milford 48 (OT)

Marysville 60, Marine City 58 (OT)

Port Huron 52, Utica Ford 40

Detroit Community at Hamtramck

Detroit University Prep at River Rouge

Harper Woods 58, Taylor Prep 35

Berkley 49, Oak Park 43

Clarkston 68, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 44

Ferndale 40, Pontiac 32

North Farmington 53, Troy Athens 48

Rochester 46, Birmingham Seaholm 37

Rochester Adams at Lake Orion

Troy at Oxford

West Bloomfield 71, Birmingham Groves 20

Ann Arbor Huron 47, Ann Arbor Pioneer 39

Chelsea 40, Dexter 23

Saline at Ann Arbor Skyline

Temperance Bedford 60, Monroe 22

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Ypsilanti

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 56, Redford Thurston 36

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 38, Redford Union 36

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 45, Melvindale 29

Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy 34, Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 26

Redford Westfield at Bloomfield Hills

Ypsilanti Arbor 60, South Lyon East 47