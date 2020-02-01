Lorne Bowman dropped in 23 points while Jason Drake added 18 and Julian Roeper 16 for Orchard Lake St. Mary's (12-1) in a 65-47 boys basketball victory over Hudsonsville in the Red Hawk Showcase in Grand Rapids.

Jack Joldersma had 15 points for Hudsonville (11-2).

More boys basketball

Detroit Edison 84, Detroit Renaissance 50: Raynard Williams scored 16, Ralph Bland 12, Bryce George 11 and Dave Hughes 10 for Edison (8-3). Sterling Scott scored 23 for Renaissance.

Girls basketball

Detroit Cornerstone 49, Old Redford Academy 16: Skylan Arnold scored 25 and Kemira Hale had 13 for Cornerstone (3-7).