Here are the boys basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 2 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. River Rouge (13-1)

2. Flint Beecher (10-1)

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (12-1)

4. Benton Harbor (11-1)

5. Clarkston (10-1)

6. Grand Rapids Christian (13-0)

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1)

8. Detroit Cass Tech (13-1)

9. Ann Arbor Huron (11-0)

10. Ypsilanti Lincoln (9-2)

11. Waterford Mott (10-2)

12. Muskegon (10-1)

13. Detroit King (11-3)

14. Grand Blanc (10-3)

15. Detroit Edison (8-3)

16. Mt. Pleasant (12-0)

17. Macomb Dakota (12-2)

18. Bridgeport (12-0)

19. Detroit Douglass (12-3)

T20. East Lansing (11-1)

T20. Williamston (12-1)

Detroit

1. Detroit Cass Tech (13-1)

2. Detroit King (11-3)

3. Detroit Edison (8-3)

4. Detroit Douglass (12-3)

5. U-D Jesuit (7-5)

6. Detroit Loyola (8-2)

7. Detroit Mumford (9-6)

8. Detroit Henry Ford (7-6)

9. Detroit CMA (9-3)

10. Detroit Renaissance (6-8)

Waterford Mott 71, Walled Lake Western 40
Mott's Damarion Bonds and Reese Stimpson celebrate Stimpson's half-court 3-pointer at the end of the 71-40 victory over Walled Lake Western in Commerce Township, Michigan on January 21, 2020.
Mott's Damarion Bonds and Reese Stimpson celebrate Stimpson's half-court 3-pointer at the end of the 71-40 victory over Walled Lake Western in Commerce Township, Michigan on January 21, 2020.
Mott's Isaiah Jackson puts up a shot as he falls away from the Western defense of Sam Ahern and Rocco Venezio in the second half.
Mott's Isaiah Jackson puts up a shot as he falls away from the Western defense of Sam Ahern and Rocco Venezio in the second half.
Mott's Damarion Bonds grabs a defensive rebound over Western's Eric Dean in the second half.
Mott's Damarion Bonds grabs a defensive rebound over Western's Eric Dean in the second half.
Mott's Trayale Soloman brings the ball up court in the first half as Walled Lake Western hosts Waterford Mott in Commerce Township, Monday night, January 21, 2020.
Mott's Trayale Soloman brings the ball up court in the first half as Walled Lake Western hosts Waterford Mott in Commerce Township, Monday night, January 21, 2020.
Mott's Degaveon Washington drives past Western's Rocco Venezio in the first half.
Mott's Degaveon Washington drives past Western's Rocco Venezio in the first half.
Mott's Isaiah Jackson tries for the steal on Western's Rocco Venezio in the first half.
Mott's Isaiah Jackson tries for the steal on Western's Rocco Venezio in the first half.
Mott's Isaiah Jackson pulls down a rebound between Waterford's Nik Jaksic and Eric Dean in the first half.
Mott's Isaiah Jackson pulls down a rebound between Waterford's Nik Jaksic and Eric Dean in the first half.
Western's Sam Ahern defends against Mott's Isaiah Jackson in the first half.
Western's Sam Ahern defends against Mott's Isaiah Jackson in the first half.
Mott's Isaiah Jackson lays up two points in the first half.
Mott's Isaiah Jackson lays up two points in the first half.
Mott's Damarion Bonds puts up a shot in the first half.
Mott's Damarion Bonds puts up a shot in the first half.
Mott's Damarion Bonds lays up two in the first half.
Mott's Damarion Bonds lays up two in the first half.
Mott's Damarion Bonds gets big air but clangs the ball off the iron on a flying dunk in the second half.
Mott's Damarion Bonds gets big air but clangs the ball off the iron on a flying dunk in the second half.
Mott head coach David McGlown in the first half.
Mott head coach David McGlown in the first half.
Western's Demari Pulliam avoids the defense of Mott's Reese Stimpson in the second half.
Western's Demari Pulliam avoids the defense of Mott's Reese Stimpson in the second half.
Western's Demari Pulliam and Mott's Devian Johnson battle for a loose ball in the second half.
Western's Demari Pulliam and Mott's Devian Johnson battle for a loose ball in the second half.
Mott's Damarion Bonds steals the ball and seals the deal with a dunk for two in the second half.
Mott's Damarion Bonds steals the ball and seals the deal with a dunk for two in the second half.
Mott's Damarion Bonds steals the ball and seals the deal with a dunk for two in the second half.
Mott's Damarion Bonds steals the ball and seals the deal with a dunk for two in the second half.
Mott's Trey Daniels grabs an offensive rebound in the second half.
Mott's Trey Daniels grabs an offensive rebound in the second half.
Mott's Juan Claudio drives through the Western's defense of Rocco Venezio and Nik Jaksic in the second half.
Mott's Juan Claudio drives through the Western's defense of Rocco Venezio and Nik Jaksic in the second half.
Mott's Trey Daniels brings the ball up court against Western's defense in the second half.
Mott's Trey Daniels brings the ball up court against Western's defense in the second half.
Walled Lake Western head coach Denny Butcher calls out to his players in the first half.
Walled Lake Western head coach Denny Butcher calls out to his players in the first half.
Mott head coach David McGlown and the coaching staff call out to their players in the first half.
Mott head coach David McGlown and the coaching staff call out to their players in the first half.
Mott's Damrion Bonds brings in a defensive rebound in the second half.
Mott's Damrion Bonds brings in a defensive rebound in the second half.
    North

    1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (12-1)

    2. Clarkston (10-1)

    3. Waterford Mott (10-2)

    4. Howell (10-2)

    5. Southfield A&T (10-2)

    6. North Farmington (8-4)

    7. Birmingham Brother Rice (9-4)

    8. Southfield Christian (9-3)

    9. Troy (9-2)

    10. West Bloomfield (6-5)

    East

    1. Macomb Dakota (12-2)

    2. Grosse Pointe South (11-2)

    3. Hamtramck (10-3)

    4. Warren De La Salle (8-3)

    5. Roseville (7-6)

    6. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (9-3)

    7. Eastpointe (9-2)

    8. Harper Woods Chandler Park (9-2)

    9. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (10-1)

    10. Macomb Lutheran North (10-0)

    West

    1. River Rouge (13-1)

    2. Ann Arbor Huron (11-0)

    3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (9-2)

    4. Belleville (9-2)

    5. Northville (10-2)

    6. Ann Arbor Skyline (8-4)

    7. Dearborn Divine Child (8-2)

    8. Westland John Glenn (8-3)

    9. Saline (6-5)

    T10. Canton (8-4)

    T10. Romulus (7-3)

