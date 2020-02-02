Here are the boys basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 2 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.
State Super 20
1. River Rouge (13-1)
2. Flint Beecher (10-1)
3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (12-1)
4. Benton Harbor (11-1)
5. Clarkston (10-1)
6. Grand Rapids Christian (13-0)
7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1)
8. Detroit Cass Tech (13-1)
9. Ann Arbor Huron (11-0)
10. Ypsilanti Lincoln (9-2)
11. Waterford Mott (10-2)
12. Muskegon (10-1)
13. Detroit King (11-3)
14. Grand Blanc (10-3)
15. Detroit Edison (8-3)
16. Mt. Pleasant (12-0)
17. Macomb Dakota (12-2)
18. Bridgeport (12-0)
19. Detroit Douglass (12-3)
T20. East Lansing (11-1)
T20. Williamston (12-1)
Detroit
1. Detroit Cass Tech (13-1)
2. Detroit King (11-3)
3. Detroit Edison (8-3)
4. Detroit Douglass (12-3)
5. U-D Jesuit (7-5)
6. Detroit Loyola (8-2)
7. Detroit Mumford (9-6)
8. Detroit Henry Ford (7-6)
9. Detroit CMA (9-3)
10. Detroit Renaissance (6-8)
North
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (12-1)
2. Clarkston (10-1)
3. Waterford Mott (10-2)
4. Howell (10-2)
5. Southfield A&T (10-2)
6. North Farmington (8-4)
7. Birmingham Brother Rice (9-4)
8. Southfield Christian (9-3)
9. Troy (9-2)
10. West Bloomfield (6-5)
East
1. Macomb Dakota (12-2)
2. Grosse Pointe South (11-2)
3. Hamtramck (10-3)
4. Warren De La Salle (8-3)
5. Roseville (7-6)
6. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (9-3)
7. Eastpointe (9-2)
8. Harper Woods Chandler Park (9-2)
9. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (10-1)
10. Macomb Lutheran North (10-0)
West
1. River Rouge (13-1)
2. Ann Arbor Huron (11-0)
3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (9-2)
4. Belleville (9-2)
5. Northville (10-2)
6. Ann Arbor Skyline (8-4)
7. Dearborn Divine Child (8-2)
8. Westland John Glenn (8-3)
9. Saline (6-5)
T10. Canton (8-4)
T10. Romulus (7-3)
