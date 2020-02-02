Here are the boys basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 2 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Buy Photo Damarion Bonds and Waterford Mott are ranked No. 11 in the state and No. 3 in the North. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

State Super 20

1. River Rouge (13-1)

2. Flint Beecher (10-1)

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (12-1)

4. Benton Harbor (11-1)

5. Clarkston (10-1)

6. Grand Rapids Christian (13-0)

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1)

8. Detroit Cass Tech (13-1)

9. Ann Arbor Huron (11-0)

10. Ypsilanti Lincoln (9-2)

11. Waterford Mott (10-2)

12. Muskegon (10-1)

13. Detroit King (11-3)

14. Grand Blanc (10-3)

15. Detroit Edison (8-3)

16. Mt. Pleasant (12-0)

17. Macomb Dakota (12-2)

18. Bridgeport (12-0)

19. Detroit Douglass (12-3)

T20. East Lansing (11-1)

T20. Williamston (12-1)

More: David Goricki's girls high school basketball rankings: Feb. 2

More: Friday's preps: Thurston rallies from big deficit to beat Annapolis

Detroit

1. Detroit Cass Tech (13-1)

2. Detroit King (11-3)

3. Detroit Edison (8-3)

4. Detroit Douglass (12-3)

5. U-D Jesuit (7-5)

6. Detroit Loyola (8-2)

7. Detroit Mumford (9-6)

8. Detroit Henry Ford (7-6)

9. Detroit CMA (9-3)

10. Detroit Renaissance (6-8)

North

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (12-1)

2. Clarkston (10-1)

3. Waterford Mott (10-2)

4. Howell (10-2)

5. Southfield A&T (10-2)

6. North Farmington (8-4)

7. Birmingham Brother Rice (9-4)

8. Southfield Christian (9-3)

9. Troy (9-2)

10. West Bloomfield (6-5)

East

1. Macomb Dakota (12-2)

2. Grosse Pointe South (11-2)

3. Hamtramck (10-3)

4. Warren De La Salle (8-3)

5. Roseville (7-6)

6. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (9-3)

7. Eastpointe (9-2)

8. Harper Woods Chandler Park (9-2)

9. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (10-1)

10. Macomb Lutheran North (10-0)

West

1. River Rouge (13-1)

2. Ann Arbor Huron (11-0)

3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (9-2)

4. Belleville (9-2)

5. Northville (10-2)

6. Ann Arbor Skyline (8-4)

7. Dearborn Divine Child (8-2)

8. Westland John Glenn (8-3)

9. Saline (6-5)

T10. Canton (8-4)

T10. Romulus (7-3)