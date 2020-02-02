Here are the girls basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 2 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (12-0)

2. East Lansing (12-1)

3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-1)

4. Hudsonville (12-0)

5. Detroit Renaissance (12-2)

6. Birmingham Marian (11-2)

7. Farmington Hills Mercy (12-1)

8. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (12-1)

9. Brighton (11-1)

10. Hartland (11-1)

11. East Grand Rapids (13-1)

12. Macomb Dakota (13-1)

13. Grass Lake (12-1)

14. Pewamo-Westphalia (10-2)

15. Grosse Pointe South (10-3)

16. Ann Arbor Huron (12-2)

17. St. Ignace (10-1)

18. Detroit Cass Tech (12-1)

19. East Kentwood (11-3)

T20. Michigan Center (10-3)

T20. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (12-4)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (12-0)

2. Detroit Renaissance (12-2)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (12-1)

4. Detroit King (9-1)

5. Detroit Mumford (7-2)

6. Detroit Cody (11-3)

7. Detroit Denby (9-4)

8. Detroit Pershing (10-3)

9. Detroit CMA (7-6)

10. Detroit East English (4-6)

North

1. Birmingham Marian (11-2)

2. Farmington Hills Mercy (12-1)

3. Brighton (11-1)

4. Hartland (11-1)

5. Howell (10-2)

6. West Bloomfield (10-3)

7. Southfield A&T (9-5)

8. Clarkston (10-3)

9. Waterford Mott (11-3)

T10. Walled Lake Western (10-3)

T10. Troy Athens (11-3)

East

1. Macomb Dakota (13-1)

2. Grosse Pointe South (10-3)

3. Port Huron (16-0)

4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (7-6)

5. Grosse Pointe North (9-4)

6. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (11-3)

7. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (9-4)

8. Marine City (13-2)

9. Utica Eisenhower (7-6)

10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (10-4)

West

1. Ann Arbor Huron (12-2)

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (12-4)

3. Saline (11-2)

4. Wayne (9-3)

5. Dearborn (11-1)

6. Ann Arbor Pioneer (7-6)

7. Dearborn Divine Child (9-5)

8. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (10-0)

9. Flat Rock (11-3)

10. Dearborn Heights Crestwood (10-3)