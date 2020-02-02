Here are the girls basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 2 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.
State Super 20
1. Detroit Edison (12-0)
2. East Lansing (12-1)
3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-1)
4. Hudsonville (12-0)
5. Detroit Renaissance (12-2)
6. Birmingham Marian (11-2)
7. Farmington Hills Mercy (12-1)
8. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (12-1)
9. Brighton (11-1)
10. Hartland (11-1)
11. East Grand Rapids (13-1)
12. Macomb Dakota (13-1)
13. Grass Lake (12-1)
14. Pewamo-Westphalia (10-2)
15. Grosse Pointe South (10-3)
16. Ann Arbor Huron (12-2)
17. St. Ignace (10-1)
18. Detroit Cass Tech (12-1)
19. East Kentwood (11-3)
T20. Michigan Center (10-3)
T20. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (12-4)
Detroit
1. Detroit Edison (12-0)
2. Detroit Renaissance (12-2)
3. Detroit Cass Tech (12-1)
4. Detroit King (9-1)
5. Detroit Mumford (7-2)
6. Detroit Cody (11-3)
7. Detroit Denby (9-4)
8. Detroit Pershing (10-3)
9. Detroit CMA (7-6)
10. Detroit East English (4-6)
North
1. Birmingham Marian (11-2)
2. Farmington Hills Mercy (12-1)
3. Brighton (11-1)
4. Hartland (11-1)
5. Howell (10-2)
6. West Bloomfield (10-3)
7. Southfield A&T (9-5)
8. Clarkston (10-3)
9. Waterford Mott (11-3)
T10. Walled Lake Western (10-3)
T10. Troy Athens (11-3)
East
1. Macomb Dakota (13-1)
2. Grosse Pointe South (10-3)
3. Port Huron (16-0)
4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (7-6)
5. Grosse Pointe North (9-4)
6. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (11-3)
7. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (9-4)
8. Marine City (13-2)
9. Utica Eisenhower (7-6)
10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (10-4)
West
1. Ann Arbor Huron (12-2)
2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (12-4)
3. Saline (11-2)
4. Wayne (9-3)
5. Dearborn (11-1)
6. Ann Arbor Pioneer (7-6)
7. Dearborn Divine Child (9-5)
8. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (10-0)
9. Flat Rock (11-3)
10. Dearborn Heights Crestwood (10-3)
