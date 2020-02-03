Detroit Central will hope to keep its season alive on Tuesday, and to do it, it will need to slay one of the Detroit Public School League’s biggest and baddest, Detroit Cass Tech.

And that’ll certainly require another big night from the guard trio that led Central to a 73-66 win over Detroit Westside Academy on Monday night.

Orlando Clarkston scored a game-high 23, Jus’tz Tuggle 21 and Elijah Granger 15 for Central (4-8, 3-6 PSL). Blionel Senn scored 19 for Westside (1-9, 1-8).

Clarkston was especially dangerous at the 3-point line, going 4-for-5 from deep as Central got the Westside defense running to open opportunities beyond the perimeter.

“They played a little 2-3 before they started pressing at the end,” Central head coach Eric Floyd said. “We just got the ball moving side to side to get open shots.”

Central got a boost from the play of Tuggle, “the hustle man,” as Floyd described him, through high-intensity play that garnered fast-break points throughout.

“He’s always got good energy and play, and always plays hard,” Floyd said. “He gets in the passing lanes, and got a lot of his points off steals and layups.”

If Central has hopes of defeating Cass Tech at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, it will also need some help off the bench: That’s where Granger steps in.

“He was attacking the cup, driving to the hole,” Floyd said. “He’s a kid that, when he puts his mind into it, I don’t think anybody can stop him.”

Boys basketball

Detroit Collegiate Prep 71, Detroit Davis Aerospace 23: Eric Smith scored 27, Kobe Cannon 18 and Zachary Wright had 11 rebounds for Collegiate (1-11, 1-7 PSL). Davis is 0-7, 0-8.

Warren De La Salle 59, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 50: Will Smyth scored 15 and Linden Holder 13 for De La Salle (9-3). Trevor Smith scored 16 for Stoney Creek (6-6).

Girls basketball

Detroit Cody 69, Detroit Southeastern 27: Amil Hatcher scored 16 and Aeliyah Scott 15 for Cody (12-3, 7-2 PSL). Southeastern is 5-9, 3-6.

Detroit CMA 51, Detroit East English 38: Shayla Ramsey had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Janae Williams scored 11 and Kamry Hill 10 for CMA (8-7, 5-3 PSL). Nicole Allen scored 15 and Takya Maholmes 11 for East English (4-7, 4-4).

Detroit Denby 55, Detroit Central 7: Eshawnda Smith had 24 points and 15 steals, Taylor Sullivan 14 points, 10 steals and five rebounds, Iyana Love 10 points and 11 steals and Hanesti Taylor 13 rebounds for Denby (10-4, 7-2 PSL). Central is 3-6, 3-6.

Detroit King 65, Detroit Henry Ford 17: Alexis Brown scored 16, Narthe Borven had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Monica Williams had 10 points and four steals for King (11-1, 7-1). Henry Ford is 1-10, 1-7.

Madison Heights Lamphere 54, St. Clair Shores South Lake 48: Evy Bisbikis scored 18 and Nydia Shumate had 13 points with 15 rebounds for Lamphere (8-5, 5-4 MAC Silver). Crystal Horn scored 16 for South Lake (10-5, 7-3).

Redford Westfield Prep 60, Ferndale 34: Shamya Reid scored 24 and Asia Cochran 22 for Westfield (8-3). Ferndale is 3-7.

Riverview 63, New Boston Huron 35: Elyessa Kincaid scored 12, Shannon McAlinden 11 and Cadence Kaminskie and Kylie Skidmore each added 10 for Riverview (9-5, 5-4 Huron). Faith Callahan scored 12 for Huron (5-8, 3-6).

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.