Rami Salem scored 27 and sank the game-winning free throw with eight seconds left, and Ahmed Algabri had 11 to lead Dearborn Edsel Ford over Allen Park 51-50.

Ethan Baugh scored 13 for Allen Park, which hosted the game Tuesday night.

It was a close contest throughout.

“It was a rivalry game so it was definitely intense throughout the whole game,” said Edsel Ford head coach Ibrahim Baydoun.

The game was tied at 50 before Salem was fouled with eight seconds left to make the game-winning free throw.

Macomb Dakota guard Joey Tocco, right, puts up a shot past the reach of Roseville boys basketball player Anthony Rosati in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Allen Park had three chances at the end but couldn’t convert.

Ahmed Algabri played his first game for the Edsel Ford varsity team.

“He played a great game for his first time with 11 points and eight rebounds, but we only had eight guys dress so he was definitely big for us,” Baydoun said.

Baydoun said the team has struggled this year in close games, so the win was a huge weight off their shoulders.

“It was a great team effort overall. We lost a lot of heartbreakers this year, so this was a great one,” Baydoun.

Edsel Ford will play Southgate Anderson Friday, and Allen Park looks to rebound against Gibraltar Carlson.

More boys basketball

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 54, Livonia Clarenceville 48: Ben Estell scored 19 and Josiah Croyts had 10 for Allen Park (5-6, 2-3 MIAC Blue). Tavian Cruz scored 14 and Jauwan Ward had 14 for Clarenceville (7-7, 2-5).

Belleville 66, Livonia Churchill 35: Lorenzo Wright scored 14, Octaveon Ruffin 11 and Mario Johnson 10 for Belleville (10-2, 9-0 KLAA East). Churchill is 1-11, 0-9.

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 57, Lutheran Westland 35: Evan Akkashian led Roeper (8-4 overall, 5-3 Michigan Independent Athletic Conference) with 23 points, while Thai Fowler added 15. Lutheran Westland is 3-8, 2-7.

Canton 82, Brighton 48: Jake Vickers scored 20 and Lake McIntosh had 15 for Canton (9-4, 7-2 KLAA West). Zach Whalen scored 10 for Brighton (3-10, 3-6).

Canton Prep 65, Hope of Detroit Academy 35: DaMarco Thomas had 20 points, AJ Harris had 16, and Bo Oyeneyin had 13 points for Canton Prep (9-4, 4-2 Detroit Metro). Hope Academy is 3-6, 2-4.

Dearborn 58, Wayne Memorial 55: Brendan Rousseau scored 16 with a game-winning 3-pointer and Jack Melton scored 16 for Dearborn (6-7, 5-4 KLAA East). Dante Freeman scored 17 for Wayne (6-7, 5-4).

Detroit Cass Tech 72, Detroit Central 32: Tyson Acuff had 21 points with seven steals and four blocks, and Isaiah Sanders and DeVin Madison each had 10 points for Cass Tech (14-1). Orlando Clarkson had 12 points for Central (4-9).

Detroit Communication Media Arts 99, Detroit Osborn 56: Damon Terrelle had 34 points with 10 rebounds, Dorian Johns had 18 points with four blocks, and Jeremiah Henderson and Kobe Patton each had 14 points for Communication (11-3). Kwuan Carter had 22 points and Marcus Shropsher had 14 points for Osborn (3-9).

Detroit Douglass 77, Detroit Cody 56: Pierre Brooks II scored 25, Fred McNelly 11, Damonn Tiggs 11, Javantae Randle had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 blocks for Douglass (13-3, 7-1 DPSL East). Keoni Ware scored 13 for Cody (6-8, 2-6 DPSL West).

Detroit Henry Ford 67, Detroit Denby 56: Wryan Williams scored 21 with five rebounds, Karron Matthews scored 13 and Ahmad Ford 11 for Henry Ford (8-6). Marquise Bridges scored 28 for Denby (5-9).

Detroit Martin Luther King 62, Detroit Northwestern 32: Omar Zeigler Jr. scored 11 and Michael Blythe had 12 for King. Eric Smith scored 23 for Northwestern.

Detroit Mumford 83, Detroit Southeastern 32: Allan Gee Jr. scored 24, Demontez Woolfolk 11 and DeSean McMurray 11 for Mumford (10-6). Southeastern ended the season at 7-10.

Farmington 57, Rochester Adams 55: Tariq Humes scored 23 and Jaden Akins 21 for Farmington (6-7, 5-1 OAA White). Peyton Prieskorn scored 14 and Jack Santella 14 for Adams (3-10, 1-5).

Grosse Pointe South 58, Romeo 50: Anthony Benard scored 14, Will Johnson 14, Alex Shaheen 13 for South (12-2, 8-0 MAC White). Josh Fowler scored 15 for Romeo (5-8, 4-4).

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 61, Utica 44: Ryan Brown scored 14, Marsae Joseph 15, Jordan Johnson 10, and Caron Williams 10 for L’Anse Creuse (4-9, 3-5 MAC Blue). Rory Montreuil scored 25 for Utica (6-6, 3-5).

Hamtramck 76, Detroit Henry Ford Academy 41: Javier Whitaker had 16 points, Amari Allen had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 assists, and 10 steals, and Noah Burns had 13 points with 16 rebounds and five blocks for Hamtramck (11-3). Henry Ford Academy is 0-7.

Hartland 68, Salem 53: Kyle Hamlin scored 17 for Hartland (8-5, 5-4 KLAA West). Garrett Smith scored 16 for Salem (5-8, 2-7).

Howell 59, Plymouth 53: Bobby Samples scored 16 for Howell (11-2, 8-1 KLAA West). Matt MacLellan scored 22 for Plymouth (5-8, 2-7).

Livonia Stevenson 49, Dearborn Fordson 36: Evan Bradford scored 15, Luke Merchant 11 and Evan Asante 10 for Stevenson (9-4, 6-3 KLAA East). Ali Sarhat scored 16 for Fordson (3-9, 1-8).

Macomb Dakota 72, Roseville 37: Ryan Rollins scored 22 with eight assists and five steals, Joshuan Hines scored 11 and Tymias Williams scored 10 with four blocks for Dakota (13-2, 8-0 MAC Red). Roseville is 7-7, 6-2.

Northville 55, Novi 51: Grant Mathiesen scored 31 and Zach Shoemaker 18 for Northville (12-2, 6-2 KLAA West). Bruce Turner scored 16 for Novi (6-8, 2-6).

Okemos 64, Haslett 45: Noah Pruitt had 16 points with six assists, Mitchell Sambaer had 15 points, and Austin Gibson had 11 points for Okemos (10-2). Xander Thalen had 12 points for Haslett (5-7).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 63, Detroit Catholic Central 43: Lorne Bowman scored 28 and Julian Roeper 12 for St. Mary’s (12-1, 5-0 Catholic League). Nick Smulsky scored 11 for Catholic Central (4-8, 0-6).

Port Huron 50, Marysville 36: De’Ovion Price scored 18 and Ethan Balon 14 for Port Huron (7-6, 6-2 MAC Silver). Marysville is 4-9, 3-5.

River Rouge 57, Ecorse 45: Keyshawn Devlin scored 24, Ahmani Weston 13, and Legend Geeter scored 10 with 13 rebounds for River Rouge (14-1, 8-0 MMAC Blue). Donovan Williams scored 10 and Malik Olafioye nine for Ecorse (9-5, 4-4).

Romulus 67, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 53: Terrance Broughton had 24 points with five rebounds and four assists, and Kobe Kyle had 12 points with five assists for Romulus (9-3, 7-1 Western Wayne). Demark Bellman had 24 points for Dearborn Annapolis (9-4, 5-3).

Southfield Arts & Technology 66, Troy 59: Jaylon Mack scored 22 and Landon McCallister had 18 for Southfield (11-2, 5-2 OAA White). Brody Parker scored 22 for Troy (9-3, 4-2).

Southfield Bradford Academy 54, Detroit Leadership Academy 44: Cameron Burton had 16 points, Jordan Houser had 14 points, and Jadion Owens had 12 points for Southfield Bradford (5-5). Rashaun Robinson had 15 points and Nigel Love had 14 points for Detroit Leadership (7-4).

Warren Mott 78, Grosse Pointe North 67: James Chaney had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Dennis Mayfield had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Mott (4-9, 1-7 MAC White). Louis Randazzo scored 19 for North (3-12, 2-6).

Warren Woods Tower 61, Port Huron Northern 55: Hasson Posey scored 15 and Dwayne Ware had 12 for Warren Woods (7-7, 4-4 MAC Gold). Tyler Jamison scored 19 for Northern (8-5, 6-2).

Waterford Mott 64, Walled Lake Northern 44: Damarion Bonds scored 15, E.J. Bowman 14, and Isaiah Jackson 12 for Mott (11-2, 9-0 LVC). Kevyn Robertson scored 19 for Northern (5-8, 3-6).

White Lake Lakeland 72, South Lyon 55: Austin Boughton scored 19, Caleb Zurek scored 18 with 10 rebounds, David Jabiro scored 12 and Lukas Theaker 10 for Lakeland (9-5, 8-2 Lakes Valley). Quinn Fracassi scored 12 for South Lyon (9-4, 7-2).

Girls basketball

Allen Park 59, Dearborn Edsel Ford 41: Nia Nightengale had 15 points and Maddie Stidel had 10 for Allen Park (7-6, 7-3 Downriver). Sadie Gerlach had 11 points for Dearborn Edsel (2-12, 2-9).

Birmingham Groves 65, Rochester Adams 50: Lauren Petersnark scored 15 for Adams (8-6, 4-3 OAA White). Ellie Ruprch scored 13 for Groves (6-7, 2-4 OAA Red).

Ecorse 66, River Rouge 39: Hope Howard scored 21 with four steals, Carlesa Taylor scored 16 and Aqierra Hinton scored 12 with 10 rebounds for Ecorse (11-0, 7-0 MMAC). Nautica Holmes had 12 points and DeTorri Hall 11 for Rouge (6-5, 5-2).

Farmington Hills Mercy 46, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 31: Maddie Tunney had 16 points, Julia Bishop and Maya White each had 10 points for Farmington Mercy (13-1, 8-1 Catholic Central). Lainey Garbarz had nine points for Father Gabriel (7-7, 4-5).

Grosse Pointe North 43, Warren Cousino 19: Maddie Kohler scored 17 for North (10-4, 6-3 MAC Red). Cousino is 3-12, 0-10.

Hartland 74, Salem 32: Lillie Gustafson had 14 points and Leah Lappim had 13 points for Hartland (12-1, 9-1 KLAA West). Mattison Joyner had 13 points for Plymouth-Salem (1-12, 1-9).

Howell 46, Plymouth 42: Maeve St. John scored 16 and Kaylee Wendel 12 for Howell (11-2, 8-1 KLAA West). Kyra Brandon and Ainsley Florence both scored 13 for Plymouth (6-7, 3-6).

Plymouth Christian Academy 48, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 13: Anna Fernandez and Morganne Houk each had 19 points for Plymouth Christian (10-3, 3-1 Michigan Independent Blue). Oakland Christian is 8-5, 1-4.

Roseville 54, Warren Woods Tower 31: Olivia Vanderham had 20 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Trinity Brown had eight points with seven rebounds for Roseville (2-11, 2-7 MAC Silver). Warren Tower is 0-15, 0-10.

Royal Oak 47, Birmingham Seaholm 20: Sarah Soraghan scored 17 and Sarah Ammon 10 for Royal Oak (7-7). Grace Liebler scored nine for Seaholm (5-10).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 60, Warren Fitzgerald 8: Mackenzie Stein had 12 points and Taedom Stein had nine points for Shores Lakeview (11-3, 8-2 MAC Blue). Warren Fitzgerald is 3-10, 1-9.

Taylor 36, Wyandotte Roosevelt 24: Amiah Thomas and Jasmine Soles each had 10 points for Taylor (7-7, 5-6 Downriver). Alayna Jacobs had six points for Wyandotte (7-7, 6-4).

Trenton 51, Woodhaven 33: Alayna Mulford had 18 points, Kayla Everingham had 16 points, and Riley Dolence had 12 points for Trenton (11-3, 8-2 Downriver). Isabella Jucha had 10 points for Woodhaven (9-5, 8-3).

Boys scores

Blue Water Area

Richmond 70, Imlay City 29

Catholic League

Dearborn Divine Child 56, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 46

Detroit Cristo Rey 68, Waterford Lakes 37

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 66, Allen Park Cabrini 25

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 70, Ann Arbor Greenhills 64

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 55, Royal Oak Shrine 53

Detroit PSL

Detroit Pershing 73, Detroit Renaissance 67

Detroit Western 68, Detroit East English 49

Downriver

Southgate Anderson 59, Lincoln Park 51

Huron

Grosse Ile 64, Milan 58

MAC

Clawson 69, Madison Heights Lamphere 60

Clinton T’ship Chippewa Valley 53, SH Stevenson 49

Eastpointe 71, Clinton Township Clintondale 44

Fraser 52, St. Clair Shores South Lake 33

Grosse Pointe North at Warren Mott

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 52, Utica Eisenhower 47

Madison Heights Madison 55, Warren Lincoln 37

Marine City 61, Hazel Park 53

St. Clair 49, Sterling Heights 47

Utica Ford 54, New Haven 39

Warren Cousino 71, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 51

Michigan Metro

Detroit University Prep at Harper Woods, 6

Taylor Trillium 84, Taylor Prep 44

OAA

Bloomfield Hills 66, North Farmington 65 (OT)

Pontiac 70, Auburn Hills Avondale 42

Troy Athens 48, Birmingham Seaholm 42

Southeastern

Chelsea 54, Pinckney 53 (OT)

Ypsilanti Lincoln 76, Adrian 51

Western Wayne

DH Crestwood 53, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 40

Redford Thurston59, Melvindale 38

Redford Union 54, Garden City 13

Romulus 67, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 53

Others

Ann Arbor Huron 52, Ypsilanti Arbor 47

Erie Mason 71, Detroit Public Safety 53

Gibraltar Carlson 58, Romulus Summit North 42

Girls scores

Catholic League

Allen Park Cabrini 46, Ann Arbor Greenhills 32

BH Cranbrook-Kingswood 41, MC Cardinal Mooney 24

Birmingham Marian 59, Dearborn Divine Child 48

Macomb Lutheran North 34, Warren Regina 23

Wixom St. Catherine 45, Riverview Gabriel Richard 37

Charter

Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy 48, Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology 41

Downriver

Lincoln Park 67, Southgate Anderson 44

Flint Metro

Linden 37, Ortonville Brandon 33

KLAA

Brighton 57, Canton 13

Livonia Churchill 45, Belleville 40

Livonia Stevenson 41, Dearborn Fordson 40

Novi 28, Northville 23

Wayne Memorial 64, Dearborn 56

Lakes Valley

Walled Lake Northern 32, Waterford Mott 29

Waterford Kettering 44, Milford 37

MAC

Clawson 53, Warren Mott 25

Eastpointe 58, Madison Heights Madison 10

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 43, New Balt. Anchor Bay 37

Marine City 52, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 23

Marysville 34, Center Line 9

Port Huron 66, Sterling Heights 7

Utica 37, Utica Ford 23

Utica Eisenhower 48, Port Huron Northern 42

Warren Lincoln 52, New Haven 39

Michigan Metro

Harper Woods 81, Detroit Univ. Prep Science & Math 10

Southeastern

Chelsea 68, Pinckney 33

Jackson 53, Ypsilanti 42

Western Wayne

Garden City 44, Redford Union 23

Romulus 44, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 36

Others

Lake Orion 42, Pontiac Notre Dame 32

Redford Thurston 49, Melvindale 26

Walled Lake Western 40, Grand Blanc 28