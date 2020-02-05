Wayne State football coach Paul Winters has to be excited about bringing in a fast, physical running back in Chippewa Valley standout Myren Harris, a 1,500-yard back who earned first-team all-state honors by The News.

Harris will be joined by his twin brother, defensive back Myles Harris as well.

Chippewa Valley running back Myren Harris (7) (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

In fact, Winters — the 17th-year head coach of the Warriors — will have all five of the Chippewa Valley captains to work with, as quarterback Josh Kulka, offensive lineman Charles Wesley and defensive back Carde Johnson have also signed with Wayne State.

It’s surprising that Myren Harris didn’t receive a MAC offer, especially since he showcased his size (5-foot-11, 215 pounds), speed (4.53 40) and toughness — playing through a knee injury — to help Chippewa Valley to an unbeaten regular-season before a pre-district loss to Macomb Dakota. Chippewa Valley won the Division 1 state championship in 2018.

“I’m excited, I love the family atmosphere, the culture, the coaching staff and how they’re honest about everything,” Myren said. “I know I can excel in their program really well and I know they can help me achieve my ultimate lifelong dream to go to the NFL.

“They helped Joique Bell make it (to the NFL) and they said my style is kind of like his. I watched his stuff, watched what made him successful and what made him NFL ready and I’ve already incorporated some of his stuff into my game which is only going to make me better. My plan is to be better than Joique Bell, but he has all of my respect.”

So, where has Myren improved the most from a year ago when he split time at running back?

“I feel like I improved the most with my speed and agility thanks to our strength and conditioning coach Terry Wilson,” said Myren, who plans to major in criminal justice and hoping to become an FBI agent or work in the CIA. “I feel my IQ has increased, so mainly my speed, agility and my IQ really, and those were the only question marks that college coaches had, and the fact that I haven’t peaked yet and I’m continuing to get faster and get even stronger and learn more about the game, all of that will make me a more dangerous running back.

“Nobody knows this, but I played the whole season with a torn meniscus (right knee). Nobody knew it was torn like that, even in the game against Romeo when I broke that long run and broke like 10 tackles. I tore it early in the season, wore a brace and just played through it."

Buy Photo Chippewa Valley's Myles Harris (4) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Harris is back running after having surgery in late November.

He was kind of surprised a Division 1 offer wasn't forthcoming.

"But at the same time I’m satisfied with Wayne State and I couldn’t be happier because everything I wanted in a college is what Wayne State has and what I need as a player," he said. "Now, granted like the day after I committed Akron hit me up and tried to get me a preferred walk-on and so did Cincinnati, but I wasn’t about to take that offer versus somebody that actually wants me to play at their school.

“And, what’s really cool is that all five captains (from Chippewa Valley) have signed with Wayne State. It’s me, my twin, Carde Johnson, Josh Kulka and Charles Wesley. I couldn’t ask for anything better, to go back and play with my brothers, guys who I’m close and cool with. We already have that bond and winning championship mentality. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Myles, who earned a spot on The News All-East first-team as a defensive back, felt wanted by the Wayne State coaching staff.

“It was the welcoming feeling of the coaches, they were constantly texting me and telling me how much they wanted me and that just made me felt welcomed there, so I felt I was wanted and needed,” Myles said. “I had a good overall feeling about the campus, the players and the coaches, and I can play close to home.

“It feels good that me and my brother were recruited together, and it feels good that I’ll be able to play with him. It also feels good that I’ll be able to play with my fellow teammates who are also going to Wayne State. Just to know I’ve got to play with them in high school and now get to play with them in college for the next four or five years is probably one of the best feelings ever.”

Myles, who plans to major in business management or criminal justice, played both ways his senior year, intercepting four passes while also grabbing nine passes, four for TDs.

Chippewa Valley coach Scott Merchant feels the Harris brothers should have received more attention from Mid-American Conference coaches.

“I definitely thought Myren and Myles deserved some MAC attention, but this whole recruiting thing now, if you don’t have a scholarship before your senior year, the chance of you getting one with the new signing day is like one percent and it just sucks because like as high school coaches we tell our kids that you have to work hard, you have to earn your spot, you might have to wait until you’re a junior to start, maybe even a senior,” Merchant said.

“Myren had as good a season as anybody and there’s just no spots anywhere. Everybody is committed and signed. I’ve done this long enough to know that those two kids are MAC caliber players. They are both going to Wayne State which is a great get for Wayne State.”

Chippewa Valley also had two-way lineman Jay Allison (Ferris State) offensive lineman Donovan McBride (Siena Heights), running back/defensive back Antwaine Gunter (Tiffin) and receiver Corey Anderson (Madonna) sign with colleges.

