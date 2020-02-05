Meet the 2020 Detroit News Blue Chip recruits
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, including analysis from David Goricki. The list includes Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, an Ohio State commit.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, including analysis from David Goricki. The list includes Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, an Ohio State commit. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
1. Justin Rogers, Oak Park (Kentucky), OL/DL, 6-3, 300 pounds: Rogers, a member of The News Dream Team, was a dominant force on both sides of the ball. He didn’t allow a sack while getting six sacks and forcing three fumbles to help Oak Park win an Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He didn’t play in the Division 2 pre-district game loss to Farmington due to an injury. “Justin was a four-year starter and can dominate on either side of the ball,” coach Greg Carter said. Rogers will enroll early at Kentucky in January. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
2. Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Michigan), S, 6-3, 190 pounds: Paige, a member of The News Dream Team, used his size and strength to get in on 94 tackles while forcing three fumbles, intercepting two passes and breaking up seven passes to lead West Bloomfield to an Oakland Activities Association Red Division title and a Division 1 regional championship game appearance. “He’s a freak athlete, 6-3, 190-pound safety who has the ability to play free safety or strong safety,” coach Rod Bellamy said. “He can also come and cover your best receiver, which he did on numerous occasions and he has the ability to come in the box and be a middle linebacker.” Paige will play in the World Bowl in Mexico City later this month and enroll early at Michigan. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
3. Enzo Jennings, Oak Park (Penn State), CB, 6-0, 180 pounds: Jennings, a member of The News Dream Team, was an outstanding cover corner, helping Oak Park win the Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He made 65 tackles while intercepting four passes and recovering three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. “He’s strong, fast, durable and competitive,” coach Greg Carter said, “one of the best players I’ve ever coached.” Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
4. Cameron Martinez, Muskegon (Ohio State), QB, 5-11, 190 pounds: Martinez, a member of The News Dream Team, was a great dual-threat quarterback, leading Muskegon to the Division 3 state championship game at Ford Field the last two years. He rushed for 2,228 yards (264 carries) and 36 touchdowns his season year while completing more than 60 percent of his passes for 1,258 yards and 11 TDs. “Cam is an amazing leader,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “He competes at such a high level. It’s not only on the game field, it’s the way he prepared before the game. People see him on game day and are like, ‘Wow!’ What they don’t see is the amount of work he puts in, in the film room, weight room and practice field.” Martinez will compete in the World Bowl this month in Mexico City, and will play defensive back or receiver at Ohio State. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
5. Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern (Michigan), DE, 6-4, 270 pounds: McGregor used his physical strength and quickness to cause havoc while also getting things done as a tight end for Port Huron Northern before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. He had 10.5 tackles for loss while also grabbing eight passes for five touchdowns. “Braiden is a game changer,” coach Larry Roelens said. “Teams have to plan for him on both sides of the ball. He has a high football IQ and is a very coachable kid.” McGregor will enroll early at Michigan. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
6. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Walled Lake Western (Purdue), WR/CB, 6-1, 180 pounds: Yaseen (2), a member of The News Dream Team, put up huge numbers, coming up with 86 receptions for 1,646 yards 20 touchdowns while getting in on 47 tackles with two interceptions to help Walled Lake Western earn league (Lakes Valley) and Division 2 district and regional titles before a 57-56 state semifinal loss to Muskegon Mona Shores. “Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is the best wide receiver in the state,” coach Alex Grignon said. “Single coverage equaled touchdowns all year long. He is just as dangerous taking a jet sweep or hitch as he is going vertical. Literally any time he touched the football he had a great chance to score.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
7. Andre Seldon, Belleville (Michigan), CB/WR, 5-9, 160 pounds: Seldon, a member of The News Dream Team, got things done at a high level in all three phases, grabbing touchdown passes, averaging 25 yards a punt return, including four TD returns while also intercepting six passes while breaking up three from his secondary spot. “Andre is a three-year starter and an Under Armour All-American,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “I believe he’s the best defensive back in the state, and one of the best in the country. He’s a playmaker and it doesn’t matter if it’s him on offense, defense or special teams, he’s going to make plays.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
8. Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Michigan), LB, 6-1, 230 pounds: Wheeler, a member of The News Dream Team, showed he was a high-motor guy, roaming sideline to sideline to get in on 140 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, forcing three fumbles while recovering two. He made 20 tackles in a win over Lake Orion to help West Bloomfield win the Oakland Activities Association Red title. “He’s the best defensive player in the state of Michigan, just watching his preparation every week, film study, weight room and how he goes about his business,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He’s just a fierce leader.” Daniel Mears, Detroit News
9. Josh Priebe, Edwardsburg (Northwestern), OL, 6-5, 275 pounds: Priebe, a member of The News Dream Team, was a physical presence on the line for Edwardsburg, opening holes while protecting the quarterback. He had 29 pancakes in 11 games and led an offense that had 4,248 rushing yards, averaging more than nine yards a carry. “Josh has been a dominant player for the last three years as an offensive guard,” coach Kevin Bartz of Priebe, who had 32 offers, picking Northwestern over such national powers as Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, Iowa and Minnesota. “What sets Josh apart from other big offensive linemen is his quickness and agility. Josh’s ability to move effectively combined with his intelligence, strength and tenacious attitude put him in an elite group of offensive linemen.” Allen Trieu, 247Sports
10. Deon Buford, Detroit King (Kentucky), OL, 6-4, 280 pounds: Buford, who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, was the anchor on an offensive line that helped open holes for Peny Boone to rush for nearly 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns while protecting freshman quarterback Dante Moore (2,731 yards, 33 TDs) to help King win the PSL title and advance to the Division 2 state championship game. “Deon’s a really athletic lineman who is really smart and communicates well,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He does a lot of those things that we have to do to be successful in the run game and protecting Dante.” Buford will enroll early at Kentucky. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
11. Peny Boone, Detroit King (Maryland), RB, 6-2, 220 pounds: Boone earned the nickname “Playoff Peny” for his impressive play during the postseason. He rushed for 1,283 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 809 yards and 13 TDs during the five-game postseason run with 198 yards and three TDs coming in a 35-26 loss to Muskegon Mona Shores in the Division 2 state championship game at Ford Field. “He just comes alive in the playoffs,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He can just do so much for a team. He gives us that option to run the ball, throw the ball, he can catch and do a lot of things in space.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
12. Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood (Michigan State), OL, 6-4, 260 pounds: Fincher, a member of The News Dream Team, was a consistent force on the offensive line, getting things done at a high level. “He led the team in pancake blocks while not allowing a sack all season,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s a great offensive lineman, a very good run and pass blocker. He had no holding calls. He’s known as a technician and is a three-year starter who can play all five positions.” Allen Trieu, 247Sports
13. Jordan Turner, Farmington (Wisconsin), LB, 6-3, 220 pounds: Turner (12), who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, got in on 55 tackles, including 13 tackles for lost yardage while forcing four fumbles after missing the first few games due to an injury. He played a key role in Farmington’s Division 2 pre-district upset win over Oak Park. “Jordan was a three-year captain for us and led us in tackles for the last three years as well,” coach Kory Cioroch said. “His ability to cover in the pass game, stop the run and pressure the quarterback makes him the most versatile and unique defender I have ever coached. He had 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks in the (two-game) playoffs.” Turner will enroll early at Wisconsin. Brian B. Sevald, Special to The Detroit News
14. Latrell Fordham, Davison (Ball State), WR/CB, 6-4, 180 pounds: Fordham, a member of The News Dream Team, proved to be the difference in Davison’s 35-25 win over Brighton in the Division 1 state championship game at Ford Field. He grabbed a 74-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 14-3 lead, then broke up a pass in the end zone later in the first half, followed by a teammate’s interception on the next play which led to a TD and 21-3 cushion. He had 49 receptions for 954 yards and 12 TDs. “Latrell was a huge factor in our success even when he was not getting the ball,” coach Jake Weingartz said. “What most people do not know is that he is a lock down corner as well. His ability on defense to shut down the opposing team’s best wide receiver helped us win the whole thing.” Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
15. De’Andre Bulley, River Rouge (Morgan State), RB, 6-0, 245 pounds: Bulley, a member of The News Dream Team, was a punishing running back who got stronger as the game went on while wearing down defenders. He rushed for 1,976 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a mammoth 220-yard, three-TD performance in a 49-14 regional final win at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. He also broke loose for a 33-yard TD run in a 30-7 Division 3 state championship game win over top-ranked Muskegon. “De’Andre Bulley is a workhorse,” coach Corey Parker said. “Just a really powerful back who bruised defenses as the game went on and was a dominating force in the fourth quarter of our games this year. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    River Rouge — De’Andre Bulley proudly showed off a Morgan State T-shirt during River Rouge’s Signing Day ceremony inside the school’s auditorium on Wednesday morning.

    Bulley, a member of The News Dream Team who rushed for 1,975 yards this past fall to help River Rouge earn its first state championship, will be playing for former Michigan All-American Tyrone Wheatley.

    The 6-foot, 240-pound Bulley is hoping Wheatley leads him to a similar path the Wolverine took after his college career when he played 10 years in the NFL, including a 1,000-yard season for the Raiders back in 2000.

    Wheatley was a fast, physical back at 6-0 and 235 pounds when he played for the Wolverines where he rushed for 4,178 yards, fifth-best in school history,  before being the first-round pick of the Giants in the 1995 NFL Draft.

    “Tyrone’s a great guy and I know he’ll coach me well,” Bulley said. “He said he basically saw himself in me. The running backs coach there (Jerome Smith at Morgan State), he coached him at Syracuse. I like their support system because I have the same support system here as they have at Morgan State. It’s a family thing, they grow a family and that’s what I want to be around.”

    Bulley had originally committed to Akron prior to his senior season, but as Akron kept losing games and River Rouge kept winning games he decided to de-commit and reopen his recruiting.

    San Diego State came on board late to show its interest in Bulley, along with Western Michigan — his first offer his sophomore year — and Eastern Michigan also in the mix, but in the end it was Wheatley being the difference.

    It also helped that Bulley will have a familiar face at Morgan State in Detroit Renaissance quarterback Raequan Beal, who signed back in December.

    “That’s my brother, he knows what’s best for me, so me going with him is probably the best decision I made,” said Bulley of Beal, who is No. 56 on The News Blue Chip list.

    Said Beal: “Morgan State just felt like the perfect fit for me. I just felt like I was at home. They have a great coaching staff and they keep selling every day, every day. They showed me around the whole campus and they didn’t sugarcoat how the campus is or how the students are or how I’m going to be coached, just showed how every day would be like for me if I went there and I really enjoyed my visit.

    “They told me I would be competing for the starting job, just have to work hard and lead the team and just come in and be prepared.”

    Beal talked on his relationship with Bulley.

    “That’s my guy, told him all about Morgan State,” said Beal. “We talk pretty much every day. It’s going to be amazing playing with him. In PAL, I played for the Ravens and he played for the Wolverines.

    “I was just telling him that it would be great if we played together if we had the chance. Then, recruiting picked up and we had some similar schools and we kept talking, and it was like if the right opportunities come for both us, because it would have to for both of us. I went to Morgan State and it was a great fit for me and then I gave him the feedback of what I thought it was, then he went to go see for himself so it’s awesome that he felt the same way.”

    Other River Rouge players to sign included Rmontaye Caldwell (Ferris State), Dekare Spicer (Wayne State), Josh Poole (Northwood), Christian Jones (Davenport), Avery Burch (Lawrence Tech), Nigel Payne (Alma), Cameron Davis (Alma), Jalen Dunwoody (Alma), Cortland Cochran (Madonna), Nah’shon Hurst (Ellsworth Community College) and Alex White (Advanced Prep Academy).

    Belleville pair to play at Saginaw Valley

    While Belleville defensive back Ronald Jackson signed with Akron during a ceremony that included nine other teammates, defensive end/receiver Jalen Williams and running back Michael Jenkins both signed with Saginaw Valley State.

    Williams and Jenkins were excited to remain teammates for the next four years, but now they will be catching passes from Brighton quarterback Colby Newburg.

    “It just felt like family and my mom was comfortable with my decision,” said Williams who took his official visit on Saturday. “I liked the campus and players.”

    And, on playing with Jenkins: “That’s my brother for life so it was an easy decision. We were going to be together anywhere we went.”

    Jenkins is excited to play with Williams.

    “We’ve had a long, long relationship and it’s crazy because not a lot of people get a chance to play with a teammate in college,” Jenkins said. “I’m going to push him as hard as he’s going to push me to dominate.

    “I wasn’t interested when I first went there, but once I started to take a tour around the school it caught my eye. It seems like the players and coaches were basically all about culture and changing the culture and trying to win a GLIAC championship so I’m going to take my talent there, no matter if I’m a DI or DII player and do the best I can so I can dominate the GLIAC.”

    Central Michigan offered Jenkins before John Bonamego got fired following the 2018 season.

    “There wasn’t a connection there (after Bonamego’s departure), so that’s why I kind of faded away from them,” Jenkins said.

    Other Belleville players to sign included Hunter Little (Michigan Tech), Clifton Buchanan (Davenport), Jeffrey Price (Michigan Tech), Christopher Zaharie (Northwood), TyTrayon Lewis (Independence Community College) and Sherrod Green (Independence Community College).

    Extra points

    Three-star safety Josh Wiley announced he will be going to Independence Community College in Kansas.

    Wiley had multiple Division I offers while playing for Calvin Norman at Detroit Cody before playing his senior year for Corey Parker at River Rouge after Norman was fired.

    “My recruiting process was kind of bumpy, but it was fun also for me being a three-star No. 2 prospect in the state,” Wiley said. “I had offers from West Virginia, Toledo, EKU and Western Michigan, but at the same time because of my grades I have to be at a junior college, but I’m willing to take that route and I’m not going to be discouraged.

    “For the young kids, it’s grades, grades, grades because I could have been gone right now to West Virginia because I have the talent and the coaches love me, but grades are where it’s at. I don’t care how good you are, how big you are because I’m 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds.”

    Belleville three-star offensive tackle Coleon Smith, who had offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa State and Kansas, will be teammates with Wiley at Independence CC.

    … Brighton also had a big day with eight signing, including receiver Ruben Salinas and tight end Luke Stanton at Grand Valley, Newburg at Saginaw Valley, tackle Nate Hoffman at Air Force, linebacker Cole Riddle as a preferred walk-on at Central Michigan, linebacker/running back Zach Pardonnet of Hillsdale, defensive tackle Nate Kwapisz at Northern Michigan and offensive lineman Jack Cataldo of Alma.

    … Detroit Cass Tech had linebacker Devonte Murray signing with Youngstown State, linebacker Daniel Wynn with Northwood, running back Donny Scott with Lawrence Tech, noseguard Dewayne Legette, slot receiver Terrence Kendricks and defensive back Gmauri Cox all with Albion, offensive lineman Craig Rush with Independence CC, defensive back Marvin Rushing at Valparaiso and quarterback Sebastian Brown as a preferred walk-on at Michigan State.

