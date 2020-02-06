Roseville maintained its position atop the Macomb Area Conference Red Division boys basketball standings by rallying for a 58-54 victory over Clinton Township Chippewa Valley Thursday night.

The Hunter brothers, Aaron and Jason, combined for 32 points with the younger brother Jason scoring 22 and making six 3-pointers. Anthony Cujak also had 13 points for Roseville.

John Dolden led Chippewa Valley, which held a 28-23 halftome lead, with 23 points.

Roseville is 8-7 and 7-2 in the MAC Red, while Chippewa Valley falls to 5-9 and 2-7.

More boys basketball

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 64, Novi Christian Academy 62: Andrew Conn had 14 points, and Ethan Lividini had 12 points for Inter-City Baptist (6-6, 3-3 MIAC Blue). Blake Goodman had 30 points, and Jonathan Blackwell had 13 points for Novi Christian (8-4, 3-4).

Canton Prep 59, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 11: Bo Oyeneyin had 20 points, Luke Wizniewski had 17 points, and DaMarco Thomas had 15 points for Canton Prep (10-4, 5-2 Detroit Metro). Cesar Chavez is 3-9, 1-6.

Grosse Pointe South 71, New Haven 55: Anthony Benard had 18 points, and Will Johnson had 16 points for Grosse Pointe South (13-2, 9-0 MAC White). Brent Wiles had 19 points for New Haven (7-7, 4-4).

Warren Lincoln 66, Marysville 49: Jamal Trice had 21 points, and Eric Allen had 16 points for Warren Lincoln (7-8, 5-4 MAC Silver). Marysville is 4-10, 3-6.

Bots basketball scores

Clinton Township Clintondale 51, Madison Heights Madison 45

Dearborn Heights Star International 45, Detroit Universal Academy 35

Gibraltar Carlson 61, Allen Park 54

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 73, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 47

Hazel Park 59, Center Line 44

St Clair 41, Port Huron Northern 39

Utica Ford 53, Grosse Pointe North 38

Warren Michigan Math & Science 60, Southfield Manoogian 33

Warren Woods Tower 45, Fraser 43

Girls basketball

Grosse Pointe South 54, Utica Eisenhower 51: Alexa Downie had 20 points, Sarah Rodgers had 13 points, and Kamryn Richards had 12 points for Grosse Pointe South (12-3, 8-2 MAC Red). Utica Eisenhower is 8-7, 5-5.

Riverview 41, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 33: Elyssa Kincaid had 13 points for Riverview (10-5, 6-4 Huron). Monroe Central is 7-7, 6-4

Rochester Adams 42, Auburn Hills Avondale 30: Nicole Claerhout had 15 points for Adams (9-6, 5-3 OAA White). Relilah Clark had 12 points for Avondale (9-5, 6-1).

Roseville 38, Warren Fitzgerald 20: Olivia Vanderham had 19 points with 10 rebounds and five steals, and Za'ryia Wright had eight points with eight rebounds for Roseville (3-11). Grace Brown had six points for Warren Fitzgerald (2-12).

Scores

Allen Park Cabrini 48, Riverview Gabriel Richard 32

Chesterfield Austin Catholic 48, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 12

Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 56, Westland Universal Learning Academy 28

Farmington 32, Ferndale 16

Hazel Park 51, Ferndale University 44

North Farmington 52, Oxford 29

Rochester 33, Berkley 31

Utica Ford 51, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 39

Warren Michigan Math & Science 84, Southfield Manoogian 6

West Bloomfield 46, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 38