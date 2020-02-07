Northville — Defending KLAA champion Canton closed out its 57-48 victory over Northville in style Friday night to avenge an earlier loss and remain a game behind West Division leader Howell.

Canton, which defeated Howell in last year’s KLAA title game, had to replace its backcourt led by Mr. Basketball finalist B. Artis White, who is now the starting point guard for Western Michigan.

Sophomore Cole Vickers had played a big role in the backcourt for Canton (10-4, 8-2) this season, scoring 17 in the rematch with Northville with sophomore Lake McIntosh playing well down the stretch in a 13-5 run to open a 57-45 lead with just over a minute remaining.

After Northville (11-3, 7-3) pulled within 44-40, McIntosh made a 3-pointer, also scoring on a driving layup during the run.

Cole Vickers scored on a three-point play (basket and free throw) after scoring on a driving layup and getting fouled for a 52-43 lead with 3:40 remaining.

“Lake hit a great 3, it was a great shot and I knew it was good when he shot it,” Vickers said. “The and-1 there was awesome, didn’t think it would go in, but it fell for me. We needed to win this game, tied for second in the conference so it was a big win for us.”

On Canton’s defense against Northville 6-foot-5 senior center Zach Shoemaker?

“We were talking about just playing good defense and rebounding and I felt we did a good job of it,” Vickers said. “Defensively, on No. 4 (Zach Shoemaker) we just face-guarded him really tight and then doubled him when he drove it.”

Canton limited Shoemaker to 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting from the field.

Physical Canton center Jake Vickers, Cole’s older brother, had a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds), setting the tempo with his inside play in the opening quarter for a 13-8 lead, helping Canton extend the lead to 29-21 at halftime.

“He’s (Jake Vickers) really big, he’s a heck of a guy to play with,” Cole said. “It’s fun playing out there with my brother.”

Canton, which has won four straight since a 50-48 loss to Howell Jan. 24, will play at Howell Feb. 18.

More boys basketball

Belleville 61, Livonia Stevenson 58: Lorenzo Wright scored 27, Connor Bush had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and D.J. Johnson had 10 points for Belleville (11-2, 10-0 KLAA East). Evan Bradford scored 20 for Stevenson (8-6, 6-4).

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 66, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 41: Jordan Roebuck had 16 points and Cam Garner had 14 points for Cranbrook (9-5, 5-3 Catholic). Joey Kennedy had 16 points for Bishop Foley (6-7, 3-5).

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 65, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 24: Evan Akkashian scored 23 and Thai Fowler had 18 for Roeper (8-4, 6-3 MIAC Red). Parkway is 6-7, 5-3.

Dearborn 53, Dearborn Fordson 43: Niemer Hamood scored 14 and Mohsen Amin 10 for Dearborn (7-7, 6-4 KLAA East). Rayan Abbas scored 13 for Fordson (3-11, 2-8).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 46, Southgate Anderson 43: Rami Salem had 27 points and 6 steals for Edsel Ford (5-9, 4-6 Downriver). Spencer McMahan scored 13 for Southgate (6-7, 6-4).

Detroit Community 45, Melvindale ABT 42: Antoine Davis scored 17 and Tragene Williams 16 for Community (7-7, 4-4). Devin Avery scored 17 for ABT (4-8, 2-5).

Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology 53, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 52: Amir Allen scored 19 and Carlos Paul had 12 for Cornerstone (6-8, 3-2 CSC West). Notre Dame Prep is 4-10.

Detroit Edison 101, West Bloomfield 63: Calvin Thompson scored 26, Ralph Bland 18 and Raynard Williams 14 for Edison (9-3). Jamar Matthews scored 26 for West Bloomfield.

Detroit Loyola 58, Ann Arbor Richard 50: Mark Mayberry Jr. had 19 points with seven steals and Corey Jenkins had 12 points for Loyola (10-2, 3-1 Catholic). Gregory Kendzicky had 20 points for Gabriel Richard (3-11, 0-4).

Farmington 59, Birmingham Groves 55: Robert Davis Jr. scored 19, Tariq Humes 17 and Jaden Akins 10 for Farmington (7-7, 6-1 OAA White). Devin White and Daniel Lee both scored 14 for Groves (7-8, 2-5).

Hamtramck 76, Ecorse 54: Javier Whitaker had 27 points and Hershel Marion had 23 points for Hamtramck (13-3, 8-2 Michigan Metro Blue). Malik Olafioye had 16 points for Ecorse (9-6, 4-5).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 78, Detroit Leadership Academy 30: Antonio Hudson scored 21, Jayland Randll scored 15 with five rebounds and Antoine Walker scored 14 with six rebounds for Chandler Park (10-2). Leadership is 3-5.

Macomb Dakota 89, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 58: Ryan Rollins broke a school scoring record with 43 points and 15 rebounds and Josh Hines scored 18 for Dakota (14-2, 9-0 MAC Red). Micah Johnson scored 18 for North (10-4, 5-4).

Novi 69, Salem 63 (OT): Bruce Turner had 22 points and Ashton Smith had 17 points for Novi (5-9, 3-7 KLAA West). Ryan Len had 21 points for Salem (5-9, 2-8).

Oak Park 59, Lake Orion 48: Kenjuan Andrews scored 17 with seven assists and five rebounds, Devontae Edwards scored 15 with seven assists and Fred Garland scored 12 with eight assists for Oak Park (7-7, 3-5 OAA Red). Cam Sutton scored 21 and Brandon Farres 10 for Lake Orion (4-9, 1-7).

Okemos 56, Holt 52: Noah Pruitt had 17 points and six assists and Austin Gibson had 16 points for Okemos (11-2, 8-0 CAAC Blue). Aaron Carter had 14 points and Jakari Conway had 10 points for Holt (6-7, 2-6).

Orchard Lake St. Marys 68, Detroit U-D Jesuit 60: Lorne Bowman scored 23 and Julian Roper had 22 for St. Mary's (13-1, 5-0 CHSL Central). Sunny Wilson scored 21 for Jesuit (9-5, 3-3).

Peck 56, Genesee 38: Drake Olinger scored 17 for Peck (7-6, 3-5 NCTL Stars). Genesee is 3-10, 0-6.

River Rouge 68, Harper Woods 28: Legend Greeter scored 22 with 20 rebounds, Ahmani Weston scored 15 and Keyshawn Devlin 12 for Rouge (15-1, 10-0 MMAC Blue). Chris Jackson scored 14 for Harper Woods (5-9, 3-7).

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 51, Ann Arbor Greenhills 38: Anthony Massucci had 17 points for Shrine Catholic (3-10, 2-6 Catholic). Greenhills is 2-9, 1-7.

Southfield Bradford Academy 68, Inkster American 32: Cameron Burton scored 23 and Jordan Houser 21 for Southfield (6-5). Trumaine Thomas scored 13 for Inkster (1-4).

St Clair Shores Lake Shore 52, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 49: Jalen Jackson had 22 points with six assists and Elijah Moore had 13 points with three blocks for Lake Shore (11-4, 8-1 MAC Blue). Tristian Lisco had 17 points for Anchor Bay (4-11, 2-7).

Troy 44, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 43: Brody Parker scored 22 for Troy (10-3, 5-2 OAA White). Trevor Smith scored 18 for Stoney Creek (6-8, 2-5).

Utica 54, Warren Cousino 52: Rory Montreuil had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Utica (7-6, 6-3 MAC Blue). Tyler Mack scored 17 and Chris Burse had 14 for Cousino (8-4, 6-3).

Girls basketball

Brighton 51, Plymouth 38: Sophie Dzieken had 19 points and Sydney Hupherton had 14 points for Brighton (13-1, 9-1 KLAA West). Sophie Zelek had 13 points and Kyra Brandon had 11 points for Plymouth (6-8, 3-7).

Dearborn 65, Dearborn Fordson 53: Justina Szalkowski had 24 points, Malak Alhajj had 14 points, and Erin Moran had 10 points for Dearborn (12-2, 8-2 KLAA East). Batoul Reda had 30 points, and Diana Saleh had 12 points for Fordson (5-9, 2-8).

Detroit Cass Tech 58, Detroit CMA 20: Keyonna Johnson scored 15, Kennedy Tidwell 12, Desiree Jackson 10 and Precious Fields scored 10 with 10 steals and 10 rebounds for Cass (14-1). CMA finishes at 8-8.

Detroit Martin Luther King 64, Detroit Cody 29: Monica Williams scored 17, Marche Bordan 16, and Alexis Brown 11 for King (12-1, 8-0 DPSL East). Aiyanna Tarksley scored 14 for Cody (12-4, 6-2 DPSL West).

Detroit Renaissance 57, Detroit Pershing 13: Mikyah Finley scored 17, Kailee Davis 16 and Shannon Wheeler 14 for Renaissance (14-2). Pershing is 11-4.

Ecorse 52, Hamtramck 19: Alliyah Davis scored 13, Hope Howard 12, and Aqierra Hinton had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Ecorse (12-0, 8-0 MMAC).

Farmington Hills Mercy 53, Macomb Lutheran North 30: Maya White scored 15 for Mercy (14-1, 9-1 CHSL Central). Lutheran North is 6-8, 2-8.

Grosse Pointe North 72, Detroit Country Day 22: Christina Braker scored 16, Meadow Venet 14 and Sophia Borowski 10 for North (11-4). Country Day is 1-11.

Hartland 47, Howell 45: Amanda Roach scored 18 and Whitney Sollom 10 for Hartland (13-1, 9-1 KLAA West). Maeve St. John scored 17 and Evelyn Pennala 12 for Howell (12-2, 8-2).

Lincoln Park 48, Taylor 46: Karrington Gordon had 27 points for Lincoln Park (11-4, 9-2 Downriver). Amiah Thomas had 19 points for Taylor (7-8, 5-7).

Madison Heights Lamphere 38, Clinton Township Clintondale 14: Nydia Shumate scored 14 and Madison Webster had 10 for Lamphere (9-5, 5-4 MAC Silver). Clintondale is 3-14, 2-8 in the MAC Bronze.

Plymouth Christian Academy 58, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 17: Anna Fernandez scored 21 and Morganne Hoke had 12 for Christian (11-3, 3-1 MIAC Blue). Everest is 3-12, 0-8 in the CHSL Intersectional.

Royal Oak 47, Lake Orion 33: Sarah Soraghan scored 23 for Royal Oak (8-7, 2-5 OAA Red). Kendall Robertson scored eight for Lake Orion (6-9, 1-6 OAA White).

Southgate Anderson 53, Dearborn Edsel Ford 33: Courtney Mabery had 22 points and Autumn Bolas had 10 points for Anderson (4-11, 3-9 Downriver). Janae Jackson had 13 points for Edsel Ford (2-13, 2-10).

St Clair Shores Lakeview 65, Warren Cousino 40: Ari Wlodeck scored 15 Tricia Sankiewicz 15, Taedom Stein 14 for Lakeview (12-3, 8-2 MAC Blue). Cousino is 3-13, 0-10 in the MAC Red.

Trenton 40, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38: Riley Dolence had 15 points and Kayla Everingham had 11 points for Trenton (12-3, 9-2 Downriver). Addy Mothmagel had 13 points and Olivia Harder had 10 points for Wyandotte (7-8, 6-5).

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

Detroit News staff contributed.