Omar Ziegler Jr. made a layup with 2 seconds left and Detroit King defeated Detroit Mumford, 59-57, in a Detroit Public School League boys basketball quarterfinal Saturday.

Ghalil Ward scored 17 and and John Hogue 13 for Mumford.

Alan Gree Jr. scored 33 for Mumford.

More PSL quarterfinals

Detroit Cass Tech 60, Detroit Western 45: Tyson Acuff had 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Mekhai Walker added 10 points for Cass Tech (15-1), which hosts Detroit CMA at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a PSL semifinal. Shamar Ballenger had 21 points for Western.

Detroit Communication and Media Arts 75, Detroit 61: Damon Terrell finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks while Dorian Johns had 13 points for CMA (12-3). Matt Bartley scored 17 and Marquise Ingram 14 for Pershing.

Detroit Douglass 60, Detroit Henry Ford 52: Pierre Brooks II had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Zavion McClendon scored 15 and Khalil Sinclair scored 10 for Douglass.