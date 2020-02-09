Here are the boys basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 9 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.
State Super 20
1. River Rouge (15-1)
2. Flint Beecher (14-1)
3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (13-1)
4. Benton Harbor (14-1)
5. Clarkston (12-1)
6. Grand Rapids Christian (13-0)
7. Detroit Cass Tech (15-1)
8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-2)
9. Ann Arbor Huron (13-0)
10. Ypsilanti Lincoln (11-2)
11. Waterford Mott (11-2)
12. Muskegon (11-1)
13. Detroit King (13-3)
14. Grand Blanc (11-3)
15. Detroit Edison (9-3)
16. Mount Pleasant (13-0)
17. Macomb Dakota (14-2)
18. Bridgeport (14-1)
19. Detroit Douglass (14-3)
20. East Lansing (12-1)
(tie) Williamston (14-1)
Detroit
1. Detroit Cass Tech (15-1)
2. Detroit King (13-3)
3. Detroit Edison (9-3)
4. Detroit Douglass (14-3)
5. U-D Jesuit (8-6)
6. Detroit Loyola (10-2)
7. Detroit Mumford (10-7)
8. Detroit Henry Ford (8-7)
9. Detroit CMA (11-3)
10. Detroit Pershing (9-6)
(tie) Detroit Western (7-7)
North
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (13-1)
2. Clarkston (12-1)
3. Waterford Mott (11-2)
4. Southfield A&T (11-2)
5. Southfield Christian (11-3)
6. Howell (11-3)
7. North Farmington (9-5)
8. Birmingham Brother Rice (9-5)
9. Troy (10-3)
10. Ferndale (6-7)
East
1. Macomb Dakota (14-2)
2. Grosse Pointe South (13-2)
3. Hamtramck (12-3)
4. Warren De La Salle (9-4)
5. Eastpointe (12-2)
6. Harper Woods Chandler Park (10-2)
7. Roseville (8-7)
8. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (10-4)
9. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (12-1)
10. Macomb Lutheran North (11-1)
More: Friday's preps: Canton turns the tables on Northville
West
1. River Rouge (15-1)
2. Ann Arbor Huron (13-0)
3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (11-2)
4. Belleville (11-2)
5. Westland John Glenn (10-3)
6. Canton (10-4)
7. Ann Arbor Pioneer (8-6)
8. Northville (11-3)
9. Ann Arbor Skyline (9-5)
10. Dearborn Divine Child (9-3)
(tie) Romulus (9-3)
david.goricki@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments