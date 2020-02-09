LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Here are the boys basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 9 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. River Rouge (15-1)

2. Flint Beecher (14-1)

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (13-1)

4. Benton Harbor (14-1)

5. Clarkston (12-1)

6. Grand Rapids Christian (13-0)

7. Detroit Cass Tech (15-1)

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-2)

9. Ann Arbor Huron (13-0)

10. Ypsilanti Lincoln (11-2)

11. Waterford Mott (11-2)

12. Muskegon (11-1)

13. Detroit King (13-3)

14. Grand Blanc (11-3)

15. Detroit Edison (9-3)

16. Mount Pleasant (13-0)

17. Macomb Dakota (14-2)

18. Bridgeport (14-1)

19. Detroit Douglass (14-3)

20. East Lansing (12-1)

(tie) Williamston (14-1)

Detroit

1. Detroit Cass Tech (15-1)

2. Detroit King (13-3)

3. Detroit Edison (9-3)

4. Detroit Douglass (14-3)

5. U-D Jesuit (8-6)

6. Detroit Loyola (10-2)

7. Detroit Mumford (10-7)

8. Detroit Henry Ford (8-7)

9. Detroit CMA (11-3)

10. Detroit Pershing (9-6)

(tie) Detroit Western (7-7)

North

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (13-1)

2. Clarkston (12-1)

3. Waterford Mott (11-2)

4. Southfield A&T (11-2)

5. Southfield Christian (11-3)

6. Howell (11-3)

7. North Farmington (9-5)

8. Birmingham Brother Rice (9-5)

9. Troy (10-3)

10. Ferndale (6-7)

East

1. Macomb Dakota (14-2)

2. Grosse Pointe South (13-2)

3. Hamtramck (12-3)

4. Warren De La Salle (9-4)

5. Eastpointe (12-2)

6. Harper Woods Chandler Park (10-2)

7. Roseville (8-7)

8. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (10-4)

9. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (12-1)

10. Macomb Lutheran North (11-1)

West

1. River Rouge (15-1)

2. Ann Arbor Huron (13-0)

3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (11-2)

4. Belleville (11-2)

5. Westland John Glenn (10-3)

6. Canton (10-4)

7. Ann Arbor Pioneer (8-6)

8. Northville (11-3)

9. Ann Arbor Skyline (9-5)

10. Dearborn Divine Child (9-3)

(tie) Romulus (9-3)

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

