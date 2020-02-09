Here are the girls basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 9 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (13-0)

2. East Lansing (13-1)

3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (13-1)

4. Hudsonville (14-0)

5. Detroit Renaissance (14-2)

6. Birmingham Marian (13-2)

7. Farmington Hills Mercy (14-1)

8. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (13-1)

9. Brighton (13-1)

10. Hartland (13-1)

11. East Grand Rapids (14-1)

12. Grass Lake (13-2)

13. Pewamo-Westphalia (12-2)

14. Grosse Pointe South (12-3)

15. Macomb Dakota (13-2)

16. Ann Arbor Huron (13-2)

17. Detroit Cass Tech (13-1)

18. East Kentwood (11-3)

19. Michigan Center (12-3)

20. Sault Ste. Marie (13-1)

(tie) Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (14-4)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (13-0)

2. Detroit Renaissance (14-2)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (13-1)

4. Detroit King (11-1)

5. Detroit Mumford (9-2)

6. Detroit Cody (12-4)

7. Detroit Denby (10-5)

8. Detroit Pershing (11-4)

9. Detroit CMA (8-8)

10. Detroit East English (4-7)

North

1. Birmingham Marian (13-2)

2. Farmington Hills Mercy (14-1)

3. Brighton (13-1)

4. Hartland (13-1)

5. Howell (11-3)

6. West Bloomfield (11-3)

7. Clarkston (11-3)

8. Southfield A&T (9-7)

9. Waterford Mott (12-4)

10. Walled Lake Western (12-3)

(tie) Troy (10-4)

East

1. Grosse Pointe South (12-3)

2. Macomb Dakota (13-2)

3. Port Huron (17-0)

4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (8-6)

5. Grosse Pointe North (11-4)

6. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (12-3)

7. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (12-3)

8. Marine City (13-2)

9. Utica Eisenhower (8-7)

10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (11-5)

West

1. Ann Arbor Huron (13-2)

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (14-4)

3. Saline (12-2)

4. Wayne (11-3)

5. Dearborn (12-2)

6. Ann Arbor Pioneer (7-6)

7. Dearborn Divine Child (9-7)

8. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (11-0)

9. Flat Rock (13-3)

10. Dearborn Heights Crestwood (12-3)

