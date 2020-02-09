Here are the girls basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 9 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.
State Super 20
1. Detroit Edison (13-0)
2. East Lansing (13-1)
3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (13-1)
4. Hudsonville (14-0)
5. Detroit Renaissance (14-2)
6. Birmingham Marian (13-2)
7. Farmington Hills Mercy (14-1)
8. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (13-1)
9. Brighton (13-1)
10. Hartland (13-1)
11. East Grand Rapids (14-1)
12. Grass Lake (13-2)
13. Pewamo-Westphalia (12-2)
14. Grosse Pointe South (12-3)
15. Macomb Dakota (13-2)
16. Ann Arbor Huron (13-2)
17. Detroit Cass Tech (13-1)
18. East Kentwood (11-3)
19. Michigan Center (12-3)
20. Sault Ste. Marie (13-1)
(tie) Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (14-4)
Detroit
1. Detroit Edison (13-0)
2. Detroit Renaissance (14-2)
3. Detroit Cass Tech (13-1)
4. Detroit King (11-1)
5. Detroit Mumford (9-2)
6. Detroit Cody (12-4)
7. Detroit Denby (10-5)
8. Detroit Pershing (11-4)
9. Detroit CMA (8-8)
10. Detroit East English (4-7)
North
1. Birmingham Marian (13-2)
2. Farmington Hills Mercy (14-1)
3. Brighton (13-1)
4. Hartland (13-1)
5. Howell (11-3)
6. West Bloomfield (11-3)
7. Clarkston (11-3)
8. Southfield A&T (9-7)
9. Waterford Mott (12-4)
10. Walled Lake Western (12-3)
(tie) Troy (10-4)
East
1. Grosse Pointe South (12-3)
2. Macomb Dakota (13-2)
3. Port Huron (17-0)
4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (8-6)
5. Grosse Pointe North (11-4)
6. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (12-3)
7. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (12-3)
8. Marine City (13-2)
9. Utica Eisenhower (8-7)
10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (11-5)
West
1. Ann Arbor Huron (13-2)
2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (14-4)
3. Saline (12-2)
4. Wayne (11-3)
5. Dearborn (12-2)
6. Ann Arbor Pioneer (7-6)
7. Dearborn Divine Child (9-7)
8. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (11-0)
9. Flat Rock (13-3)
10. Dearborn Heights Crestwood (12-3)
