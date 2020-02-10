Detroit — No. 5 Detroit Renaissance and No. 17 Detroit Cass Tech showed why they are the top teams in the PSL Monday by putting on dominating performances to post one-sided semifinal victories at Western High.

Buy Photo Cass Tech's Desiree Jackson, here playing against Detroit King Jan. 30, had 14 points in Monday's PSL semifinal win. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Renaissance (15-2) used its size to get multiple second- and third-chance opportunities in its 67-36 win over two-time defending PSL champion Mumford (9-3), led by 6-foot-2 junior Shannon Wheeler who has multiple Mid-American Conference offers.

Renaissance used a 9-0 run to close out the first quarter to take a 12-4 lead with Wheeler starting the run by scoring off a putback and Nika Dorsey and Taylor Anderson ending the spurt with transition baskets.

More: David Goricki's girls high school basketball rankings: Feb. 9

Renaissance held Mumford with a field goal for a stretch of more than nine minutes in the first half, opening up a 17-5 lead before Sequoia Jackson (13 points) scored on a runner with 4:40 left in the second quarter.

It was in the second quarter when Mumford also started rushing its shots, missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and had Wheeler blocking or altering shots.

Renaissance led 27-13 at halftime, then scored the first eight points of the third quarter, six points coming off second-chance opportunities to open a 35-13 lead, extending the lead to as many as 34 (64-30).

Junior guard Kailee Davis scored 19 to lead Renaissance’s balanced attack with Taylor Anderson scoring 13, Mikayah Finley 11, Nika Dorsey 10 and Wheeler nine points.

“We felt we should have beaten them last year, so we just came out and played hard, didn’t worry about the hype,” said Davis, recalling Renaissance’s semifinal loss to Mumford last year. “They have a smaller team and Shannon (Wheeler) really dominated inside. Our goal was to send them to our biggest player since Shannon had 16 blocks the other day.”

Ajanee Horton scored 12 for Mumford, but picked up three fouls in the first quarter.

Cass Tech (14-1) dominated the second half of its PSL semifinal game with Detroit King (11-2) in a 70-38 win.

Cass Tech will play Renaissance for the PSL championship Friday at Calihan Hall. Tip-off is 5 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

In the Cass Tech-King game, junior Precious Fields scored 10 of her game-high 29 points during the third quarter when Cass Tech used a 25-10 run to open up a 50-32 lead.

“It’s great to be playing in the PSL championship game, we’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time,” Fields said. “We’re a defensive team and we came out and played great defense in that. We put on our press in that third quarter and got the job done.”

Cass Tech junior point guard Desiree Jackson also stepped up during the second half, scoring 12 of her 14 points.

dgoricki@detroitnews.com