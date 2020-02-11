Detroit — Javantae Randle played the game of his life Tuesday afternoon to help Detroit Douglass dominate Detroit King 76-46 in a PSL semifinal at Cass Tech.

Then, the confusion came as there was supposed to be a second PSL semifinal between Detroit Cass Tech and Detroit Communication and Media Arts to follow.

Buy Photo Zavion McClendon (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

However, Cass Tech was disqualified when the Detroit Public Community Schools district ruled the school had used an ineligible player in Saturday's quarterfinal win over Detroit Western, according to a Cass Tech administrator.

An appeal has been filed by Cass Tech to overturn the ruling, so the game could be played Wednesday.

Regardless of the Cass Tech situation, Douglass punched its ticket to Calihan Hall with an impressive 30-point win and is likely to play Detroit CMA Friday night for the title while Cass Tech — 15-1 and ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 poll — more than likely will be watching from the stands after winning two of the last three PSL championships, including one last year.

Douglass — 15-3 and ranked No. 19 — avenged a 55-46 loss at No. 13 King (13-4) back on Jan. 17 when Douglass four-star junior guard Pierre Brooks II was limited to 11 points and King sophomore point guard Chansey Willis led a 17-0 third-quarter run to open up a 37-19 lead.

However, Willis was sidelined due to an injury for the rematch and Douglass coach Pierre Brooks knew he had an opportunity to force turnovers and took advantage of Willis’ absence.

Brooks also knew he had a rim protector in the 6-foot-8 Randle, who had 13 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks and altered many more shots.

Brooks II, who has offers from Michigan State and Michigan, was impressive as well, scoring 24 with five rebounds and five assists. He scored 13 in the fourth quarter, including a slam dunk off a baseline move to open a 58-36 lead while getting the fans out of their seats.

“We really have just been preparing our guys, of course, we had a lot of motivation from last game (against King) so we’ve really watched a lot of film and been working on the areas that we needed to improve on with our press breaker,” said Brooks, who guided King to the PSL championship in 2012.

“We’ve had some games like DEPSA (Detroit Edison) and Grand Blanc to prepare us for this, and I’m real proud of Javantae (Randle), he’s come a long way. He’s a skilled player, but we need him to be a rim protector and rebounder.”

And, on playing for the title Friday night at Calihan Hall?

“It’s always great to go back to Calihan, it’s a great environment to play in and I think the guys will remember it for the rest of their lives,” Brooks said.

Randle proved to be the difference in the third quarter when Douglass opened a 44-30 lead.

Randle, who had trouble finishing after getting offensive rebounds in the first half, scored eight points during the 20-11 third-quarter, six points coming off of putbacks, and Brooks II showed he could get things done as a defender and a facilitator, not scoring a single point during the third.

It was also during the third quarter when Randle frustrated King at the defensive end, getting six of his rebounds while blocking or altering shots.

King was so frustrated that with Douglass holding a 36-26 lead, a King player pushed Randle after missing a putback and then Randle grabbing the rebound.

“In the third quarter we just played great defense and rebounded the ball, made sure we forced turnovers and scored in transition,” Randle said. “It was definitely my best game. I didn’t finish (with putbacks) in the first half and it was important I did better in the second half because if I don’t finish it doesn’t do any good for the team, so I made sure I boxed out and finished.

“I’m glad that we beat them. We’re advancing to Calihan Hall and that will be fun.”

Zavion McClendon scored 22 for Douglass, including 13 during the fourth quarter when Douglass outscored King by a 32-16 margin. Donivan Peoples scored 10.

Junior Omar Zeigler scored 16 for King with John Hogue scoring 13, 11 coming in the fourth quarter.

dgoricki@detroitnews.com