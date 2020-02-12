Detroit Public Safety Academy defeated Old Redford, 73-59, Wednesday in a Detroit Public Schools League boys basketball game.

Couron Steele had 34 points and 10 rebounds and Maurice Williams scored 18 for PSA.

Public Safety Academy is 9-7.

More boys basketball

Canton Prep 59, Taylor Prep 48: A.J. Harris scored 18, Demarco Thomas 16 and Luke Wisniewski 14 for Canton Prep (11-4). Davon Armour scored 16 for Taylor Prep (3-12).

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 72, Royal Oak Shrine 56: Jordan Roebuck scored 24 and Sam Hauxwell 13 for Cranbrook (10-4). Stephen Rollie scored 13 for Shrine (4-11).