Detroit Cass Tech punched its ticket to the boys basketball Detroit Public School League tournament Final on Thursday, defeating Detroit Communication and Media Arts 53-44.

The teams were originally scheduled to meet on Tuesday, but Cass Tech had to forfeit due to the use of an ineligible player. The ruling was overturned Wednesday, which led to the rescheduling.

Tyson Acuff had 19 points with 12 rebounds and had a big impact on defense with five steals.

Cass Tech was led in scoring by Kalen King, who had 21 points with five 3-pointers.

Detroit CMA was led in scoring by Cordario Miles, who had 13 points.

Cass Tech head coach Steven Hall said Acuff was the focal point of CMA's defense, which opened the door for King to have the scoring night he had.

"He knows what his role is and can be dangerous, and he stepped up big today," Hall said.

Hall said the team was never really comfortable even though Cass Tech led for the majority of the game, with CMA staying within striking distance, and said Acuff handled himself well throughout the game.

"He had faith and trust in his teammates," Hall said. "He had perfect timing to assert himself, and solidify himself as a big-time player."

Acuff made big plays late in the game, including a transition 3-pointer and a dunk to seal the win for Cass Tech.

"Tyson put his stamp on the game, made winning plays and was a veteran that closed out the game," Hall said. "That's what's expected from the person we believe to be the best player in the state of Michigan."

Cass Tech will face Detroit Douglass at University of Detroit Mercy's Calihan Hall in the title game on Friday. They look to win their second straight title and third in four years.

Boys basketball

Belleville 53, Westland John Glenn 49: Lorenzo Wright had 19 points and Connor Bush had 17 for Belleville (13-2, 12-0 KLAA East). Kyle Holt and Jalen Johnson each had 13 points for Westland (10-5, 10-2).

Canton Prep 69, Southfield Manoogian 32: DaMarco Thomas had 23 points and Luke Wisniewski had 17 points for Canton Prep (12-4, 6-2 Detroit Metro). Matthew Kakos had 12 points for Manoogian (3-7, 2-6).

Detroit Cristo Rey 87, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 58: Satchel Love had 27 points with 16 rebounds and Alonzo Fears had 20 points for Cristo Rey (15-2, 8-2 Catholic League). Will Bloomberg and Ethan Mostyn each had 15 points for Jewish Academy (3-11, 1-9).

New Haven 64, Detroit East English 39: Brent Wiles had 21 points with seven rebounds and five assists, Emmanuel Hunter had 10 points with seven rebounds and five assists, and Tyree France had nine points with five assists and seven steals for New Haven (9-7). Mario Smith-Horton, LaDarrian New-Stackhouse, and Kameron Johnson each had nine points for East English (4-8).

Walled Lake Northern 55, Waterford Kettering 33: Bobby McGuire had 16 points and Kevyn Robertson had 10 points with 10 rebounds for Walled Northern (6-9, 4-7 Lakes Valley). Benny Crenshaw had 10 points for Kettering (2-14, 2-10).

Boys basketball scores

Center Line 64, Ferndale University 58

Detroit Renaissance 88, Detroit Central 44

Fraser 50, St Clair 48 (OT)

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 59, Waterford Lakes 40

Hazel Park 54, Auburn Hills Avondale 53

North Farmington 51, West Bloomfield 43

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 54, Birmingham Groves 39

Taylor Trillium Academy 71, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 55

Warren Cousino 67, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 61

Waterford Mott 79. South Lyon 55

Girls basketball

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 39, Detroit Country Day 29: Charlotte Trunsley had 10 points and Olivia Bowden eight points for Cranbrook (8-8). Aysia Yokley had 16 points for Country Day (2-13).

Grosse Pointe North 65, Utica 61, OT: Annabel Ayrault had 10 poiints, including a steal and layup with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the score and two crucial free throws in overtime for North (12-5). Christine Braker led North with 22 points and Maddie Kohler scored 20. Madison Barch scored 20 and Lina Rea 18 for Utica (10-6).

Grosse Pointe South 67, Romeo 32: Alexa Downey had 40 points and Kamryn Richards had 12 points with six assists for South (14-3). Romeo is 6-10.

Macomb Dakota 58, Utica Ford 27: Jaimee Moshenko and Ella Burger each had 17 points for Dakota (15-2). Olivia Kubik had eight points for Utica Ford (10-7).

Roseville 49, Clinton Township Clintondale 21: Kree Reynolds had 15 points with six steals and five rebounds, and Gracie Magee had 11 points with eight rebounds and three blocks for Roseville (5-12). Quianna Totts had seven points for Clintondale (3-15).

Waterford Kettering 66, Walled Lake Northern 59: Izzy Dugal had 25 points for Kettering (7-10, 6-7 Lakes Valley). Walled Lake Northern is 6-11, 6-7.

Girls basketball scores

Almont 38, Yale 35

Eastpointe 52, Warren Mott 32

Ferndale University 42, Detroit Cristo Rey 21

Grosse Pointe North 65, Utica 61

Marine City 45, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34

Marysville 45, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 41

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 41, Grosse Ile 17

Port Huron Northern 47, Sterling Heights Stevenson 27

St Clair Shores Lake Shore 32, Fraser 10

Warren Cousino 51, Sterling Heights 26

Warren Lincoln 36, Madison Heights Lamphere 28

Warren Woods Tower 54, Madison Heights Madison 28