Detroit — Kailee Davis left no doubt who the best player was on the floor in the PSL girls basketball championship game Friday evening at Calihan Hall.

Davis, a 5-foot-4 junior point guard, scored 34, making seven 3-pointers to lead No. 5 Detroit Renaissance to a dominating 81-55 victory over No. 17 Detroit Cass Tech.

Buy Photo Renaissance's Kailee Davis drives to the hoop and puts up two on the score board in the first half. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The PSL girls' title is Renaissance's first since 2011.

Davis was never better than in the third quarter when she helped Renaissance dominate Cass Tech with a 25-6 eight-minute run to turn a 40-27 halftime lead into a 32-point cushion (65-33).

Cass Tech (14-2) pulled with four (31-27) with 2:20 left in the second quarter following a 3-pointer by Precious Fields, but Renaissance (16-2) used a 9-0 run to close the half. Davis’ teammates played key roles, including Taylor Anderson's transition basket, Nika Dorsey's 3-pointer and Mikyah Finley's basket off a pass from Davis in the closing seconds.

Then, Davis took over in the third quarter, knocking down a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run that she capped off with a transition basket to open a 49-27 cushion with 6:10 left in the third.

Renaissance would cause more problems with its press and Davis would make three more 3-pointers during her 15-point quarter, her last one opening a 65-33 lead with 40 seconds left.

“We just came out in the mindset that we know that we have to play hard," Davis said. "We’re playing to win a championship, not because of the rivalry between Renaissance and Cass and we just know that we should have had it (PSL titles) the last two years so we came out and played hard.”

On her 3-point shooting?

“In the beginning, I really wasn’t hitting them, so I knew I had to focus in on my shot and shoot with confidence,” Davis said.

Renaissance first-year coach Shane Lawal told his players he was looking for them to put on the pressure in the opening minutes of the third quarter to get some separation and set up the championship celebration.

“I just told them it’s zero-zero, that we haven’t done anything or won anything yet and to start the (second) half like it’s zero-zero,” Lawal said. “We call our press 'wreck' and I said give them the best three minutes of wreck that we’ve had all season and that’s what they did.”

Renaissance opened the second half with a 12-2 run in the opening three minutes of the third quarter, forcing multiple turnovers off its press and having Davis score eight, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“(Davis is) a problem, in my opinion, she’s the best junior in the state of Michigan and I think she’s the best guard in the state of Michigan,” Lawal said. “I think she’s extremely underrated and anybody that actually takes the time to watch her play and don’t look at her size will understand that she’s the best guard in the state."

Finley scored 15 and Anderson had 14 points for Renaissance.

Fields scored 21 for Cass Tech.

dgoricki@detroitnews.com