Detroit — Tyson Acuff made sure he would leave his mark on Detroit Cass Tech basketball Friday night at Calihan Hall, putting on an impressive performance to lead his team to its third PSL championship and second straight with a lopsided 66-41 victory over Detroit Douglass.

Acuff, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who signed with Duquesne, scored 32 and had six rebounds and six assists, making 13 of 21 shots from the field and 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Acuff missed four of his first six shots but was only off-target on four the rest of the game.

“The thing about playing in a Public School League is that it’s a built-in stage and all you have to do is perform on it,” Cass Tech coach Steve Hall said. “He’s (Acuff) won three PSL championships in four years and started. I don’t know how many people have done that. That’s pretty unique company and speaks for itself.

“We had four starters graduate last year, and in the preseason, prior to the summer league, we didn’t have enough guys who knew all the plays, and Tyson’s whole role changed.”

The first half was a game of runs with Cass Tech — 17-1 and ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 — opening the championship bout with a 10-0 run with Acuff getting an assist on the opening basket before scoring off a scoop shot in the lane and finishing the spurt with a 3-pointer from the left corner.

No. 19 Douglass (15-4) responded with a 17-2 run to take a 17-12 lead with four-star junior Pierre Brooks II scoring nine and Damon Tiggs connecting on a pair of 3-pointers.

Then Acuff really got going. The senior guard scored 10 during a 12-0 run for a 24-17 lead.

Acuff was aggressive and heady as well, following his missed 3-pointer by grabbing the rebound and making a short jumper to ignite the run.

Acuff then made a steal and found Kalen King for a transition basket, then scored himself in transition before taking a pass from King and scoring inside to start a three-point play (layup and free throw) for a 21-17 lead.

Acuff alertly threw the ball off a Douglass player to make sure Cass Tech retained the ball after getting his 3-pointer blocked by 6-foot-8 Javantae Randle before cashing in with a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 24-17 lead.

Douglass would get no closer than three the rest of the half.

“We knew it was real important to get off to a good start because they hit big shots at the end of the game," Acuff said. "They close out games well so we had a lot of respect for Douglass.”

“We were working on shooting all day at school (before game), chemistry, not being selfish, so that was a big part of the game.”

Said Hall: “Frederick Douglass is a high scoring outfit and they want to get out and score and I know the games they lost were low scoring games. When you let them run freely they have too many guys and too many weapons, so the fact that we were able to control them means that the game plan was executed well.”

Cass Tech — which had its players showcase its pride by wearing Press Tech founded in 2016 warmup shirts before the game — made 8 of 12 shots during the third quarter with Acuff making 4 of 5, including both of his 3-point shots.

Brooks finished with 24 for Douglass.

