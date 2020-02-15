Tamario Abley finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds as Harper Woods Chandler Park trounced Southfield Bradford Academy, 71-31, Saturday in the Charter School Conference quarterfinals at Mount Clemens High.

Jayland Randall had 17 points and eight rebounds while Antonio Hudson chipped in with 11 points and five steals for Chandler Park, which advances to Wednesday's semifinals at Romulus Summit Academy North.

Southfield Bradford is 7-6.

Buy Photo Legend Geeter, seen here earlier in the season, and River Rouge improved to 16-1. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

More boys basketball

Detroit Public Safety Academy 34, Romulus Summit Academy 32: Maurice Williams scored 14 and Couron Steele 10 for DPS (10-7). Jamel Johnson scored 10 for Summit.

River Rouge 81, Detroit East English 55: Keyshawn Devlin scored 35, Legend Getter 16 and Ahmani Weston 15 for River Rouge (16-1, ranked No. 1 in state by Detroit News). Dan Horton scored 14 for East English (6-11).

Girls basketball

Redford Westfield 70, Flint Southwestern 25: Shamya Reid had 29 points and Asia Cochran 20 for Westfield (12-3). Flint Southwestern is 6-8.